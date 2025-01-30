Indian Motorcycles’ ‘First 6’ Sport Chief RT customs

Indian Motorcycles has celebrated customisation at the Moto Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, showcasing the ‘First 6’ customs based on the newly announced 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT.

With a public vote to choose the best, the ‘First 6’ collection of Club Style customs crafted by select Indian Motorcycle dealers from around Europe based on Indian’s new Sport Chief RT.

Ola Stenegärd – Director of Design for Indian Motorcycle

“When we’re designing, we’re always keeping customisers in our minds to ensure that the bikes we produce are as easy to work on as we can make them. The ‘First 6’ really is the fruit of that process and, as ever, I’m totally blown away by the results, especially with the really short time our dealers had to create these bikes from the sketches they presented during the selection process,” said Stenegärd. “The level of paintwork is next-level and the close-up details are off the wall. With every viewing you find something new on each build.”

Each dealer had just six weeks from the delivery of the base Indian Sport Chief RT to delivering a completed Club Style build to the Verona Show, proving they all have what it takes to impress under pressure.

The winning bike will be announced during the Salon Du 2 Roues show in Lyon, France, February 13-16.

Cast your vote here – https://bit.ly/indianmotorcyclertcontest (link)

AMERICAN GRAFFITI – Indian Motorcycle Praha, Czech Republic

Representing the brand since 2013, Indian Motorcycle Praha are one of the first European Indian Motorcycle dealers in the modern era, continuing a great tradition in Prague where the original dealer, Frantisek Marik, sold more than 6,500 motorcycles in the 1920s.

In a team where everyone is a racer and loves adrenaline sports, their inspirations for the build are rooted firmly in the American Race scene and the name ‘American Graffiti’ came to the team immediately when they decided to paint the entire bike and the frame to celebrate everything they love about the world of US race culture.

BASTARD – MotoStrada Porto, Portugal

MotoStrada Porto has been an exclusive Indian Motorcycle dealer since 2015 whose team prides itself on a more intimate approach to customer relationships and sharing the same deep passion as their riders – customisation.

Inspired by the Performance and Racing DNA of Indian Motorcycle, the team chose a build reminiscent of King of Baggers and Superhooligan racers while trying to use as many genuine accessories and parts as possible and keep the youthful, irreverent and street racer spirit of the Sport Chief RT.

HOKA KEY – Styrian Motor Cycle, Austria

Markus Krasser, the owner Styrian Motor Cycle (South Austria), has worked with the brand since 2013, another very early European dealer in the modern era. Passionate about motorcycles, Markus says he gets custom inspiration everyday.

The team at Styrian Motor Cycle were inspired by the history of Indian Motorcycle and their personal experience of the brand’s evolution over the years. With Club Style as the anchor, Hoka Key is a testament to the clean, simple lines of the Sport Chief RT and the raw, mechanical, V-Twin motorcycle.

NO COMPLY SOCIETY – Krazy Horse, United Kingdom

Krazy Horse, based in UK since 1995, is one of the unavoidable names in Bike Custom Culture with over 30 years builds from vintage V-Twins to some of the finest custom Indian Motorcycles in the world.

No Comply Society was inspired by all forms of custom culture, from the bike and car worlds, encompassing the Club Scene but with a different twist and a nod to many other elements of the Bike & Art world.

THE QWETCHER – Biker Syndicate, Switzerland

Biker Syndicate have been in Lausanne, Switzerland since 1992 and joined Indian Motorcycle in 2014. Their continued success in meeting the needs of Swiss riders saw them expanding their stable in 2019 with a new location in Crissier.

The Qwetcher pays homage to Biker Syndicate’s roots in the canton of Vaud. In the Vaudois dialect, “qwetcher” means “to mumble”, an authentic term that echoes pride in being true patriots. For them, The Qwetcher evokes these murmurs, these little noises that come to life, as the motorcycle mumbles its history and its personality to the biker who rides it. A discrete but expressive presence, it whispers to the free spirits of the road, sharing its vibrations and secrets with those who listen.

TOP FUEL – Indian Motorcycle Metz, France

At the heart of its local riding community, Indian Motorcycle Metz has been demonstrating its passion and commitment to Indian Motorcycle with outstanding custom creations since 2017.

Top Fuel, as the name suggests, was inspired by NHRA, Nascar, and King Of The Baggers. With Indian Motorcycle winning the 2024 King of the Baggers championship, the Indian Motorcycle Metz team were inspired to blend Club Style with the feel of a race bagger.

