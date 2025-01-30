2025 Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand Custom Kings

Following the roaring success of Harley-Davidson’s Number One competition in 2024, the Motor Company has announced its search for the King of Harley-Davidson customised motorcycles, with Harley-Davidson owners from across Australia and New Zealand welcomed to enter their bikes to compete for the title of Custom Kings Harley-Davidson in a bigger and better competition.

Custom Kings 2025 is a bigger competition with an expansion of judging categories, allowing custom Harley-Davidson owners of all generations and models in Australia and New Zealand to enter, celebrating the Motor Company’s 122-year history, custom culture, and evolution.

Competitors can enter their Harley-Davidson motorcycles through the Bike Torques website from January 15th 2025 until February 15th 2025.

Winners will not only receive lifetime bragging rights, but the overall competition winner will take home a trip of a lifetime for two to Japan with two VIP tickets to the Mooneye’s Hot Rod Show in Yokohama.

Nigel Keogh – Harley-Davidson ANZ MD

“Last year, we saw a thrilling competition with unmatched craftmanship from our winner John Cage. This year we hope to see even more grit from our entrants with an expansion of the criteria for all eligible H-D owners. Custom King aims to showcase the creativity and breadth of our H-D riding community, and reward innovation and design amongst motorcycle enthusiasts.”

This year’s judging will be split into multiple categories based on generations of Harley-Davidson powertrains – Milwaukee Eight, Twin Cam, Evolution and Vintage (anything pre-Evolution). Of those, four category winners will be announced, all decided by public vote.

The category winners will then face off against each other in the finale, decided by esteemed judging panel from the motorcycling industry including:

Yaniv Evan – Owner, Powerplant Motorcycles (West Hollywood, LA)

Dan Lesnock – Technical Lead, Harley-Davidson ANZ

Mick Withers – Owner/Editor, Heavy Duty Magazine

Miles ‘Pugs’ Rangeley – Editor, Live To Ride Magazine

To enter the Custom Kings Competition you can visit Harley-Davidson’s dedicated microsite – BikeTorques

2025 Harley model updates

The competition’s announcement comes hot on the heels of Harley-Davidson revealing all-new and refreshed motorcycles for the 2025 model line-up.

New to this line of bikes for 2025 is the Street Glide Ultra, elevating the long-distance touring experience. This new model combines the comfort, technology, performance and design elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide with new features intended to support two-up, long-haul travel for riders seeking freedom and adventure. This is the most capable regular-production Grand American Touring motorcycle offered by Harley-Davidson.

The reinvigorated 2025 Cruiser collection includes six distinct motorcycles, each infused with new technology, elevated performance and refreshed styling. Each Cruiser model features a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain and technology advancements, and utilises the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis with hidden mono shock rear suspension.

The 2025 Cruiser line includes the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob.

Underpinned by newly revised suspension, the updated Harley-Davidson Sportster S is designed to deliver an extraordinary riding experience rooted in the thrill of unleashing on-demand torque for an exhilarating blast of adrenaline. Its light weight, technology features and bold design appeal to experienced riders, new riders and those ready to step away from the crowd on a motorcycle that discards traditional styling tropes.

Newly revised front and rear suspension offers a 60 percent increase in rear wheel travel without impacting seat height to improve rider comfort on some pavement conditions. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable for compression and rebound damping as well as preload.

For its 26th annual instalment, Harley-Davidson CVO models offer discerning riders four super-premium, limited-production motorcycle models. Each makes a bold statement of power and prestige and represents the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design with new finish and design details for 2025.

The CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models elevate design, technology and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning bagger rider.

The CVO Road Glide ST model, inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide bikes competing for the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components with attention to custom detail to create a bagger that’s quick, fast and sophisticated.

The CVO Pan America meanwhile, is outfitted with a host of rugged Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor accessories designed to enhance the journey. The CVO Pan America model is capable of seeking adventure where any paved and unpaved route leads its rider.

These new Harley-Davidson models complete the collection of 2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Adventure Touring and Trike motorcycles, all and available now at authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Head to the Harley-Davidson Australia website for more information on the full range.