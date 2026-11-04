Bagger racing in 2027

Wayne Rainey has taken direct aim at Harley-Davidson’s withdrawal from factory King of the Baggers competition, criticising its decision to race exclusively against its own machinery in the World Cup rather than continue the manufacturer battle in America.

The MotoAmerica president’s comments sharpen the divide in bagger racing heading into 2027. Harley is expanding its World Cup alongside MotoGP, while Indian commits to a bigger American presence and MotoAmerica opens its original KOTB series to non-US manufacturers, with rule changes intended to reduce running costs.

There are strong Australian interests in both championships. Troy Herfoss returns with Indian in King of the Baggers, while reigning Bagger World Cup champion Archie McDonald is confirmed to defend his title with Joe Rascal Racing.

Harley leaves the factory KOTB battle

As we reported when Harley-Davidson announced its change of direction, the company will end its factory racing participation and official team support in MotoAmerica King of the Baggers after the 2026 season.

That removes the factory Road Glide operation from the championship built around the rivalry between Harley-Davidson and Indian. It does not prohibit independent teams from continuing to race Harley machinery.

Harley is instead concentrating its premier factory racing resources on the FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, where teams compete on a common Harley-Davidson platform at selected MotoGP events.

MotoAmerica initially acknowledged the difficulties created by the timing of Harley’s departure. Yesterday’s announcement goes considerably further, with Rainey saying fans were surprised by the company’s choice and describing its new priority in decidedly dismissive terms.

Wayne Rainey – MotoAmerica President

“Harley-Davidson had decided to run in a spec exhibition series abroad and not compete against the other manufacturers in America for a national championship.”

That is an unusually blunt public rebuke from a championship promoter. The implication is clear: Harley has chosen a championship in which Indian cannot beat it. The World Cup’s FIM recognition and the quality of its rider and team competition stand on their own merits.

Rainey’s description should be read as a swipe at Harley’s strategy. The one-make format removes the risk of defeat by a rival brand, as well as the expense and arguments involved in balancing different manufacturers’ machinery.

Harley has presented the move as a change in racing priorities, with the international exposure of MotoGP weekends central to its World Cup programme. It has not attributed its KOTB withdrawal to MotoAmerica’s parity rules.

Indian increases its KOTB presence

Indian’s commitment extends beyond retaining its established factory pairing. MotoAmerica says the manufacturer’s increased involvement will put more motorcycles on the grid, although the announcement does not identify the additional riders or teams, or quantify the extra bikes.

Reigning KOTB champion Hayden Gillim and 2024 champion Herfoss have already been confirmed to lead Indian’s Vance & Hines-run factory programme in 2027.

They return after Indian’s factory team won 10 of the 14 races in 2026, scored 24 podium finishes and took six of seven pole positions. Gillim supplied eight victories, while Herfoss won twice.

KOTB opens the door to non-US manufacturers

The most significant eligibility change is that manufacturers outside the United States can seek approval to race production-based touring and bagger motorcycles in KOTB.

MotoAmerica says other manufacturers have expressed interest. It has not named them or confirmed any new manufacturer entry, and proposed motorcycles will still face technical and competitive evaluation.

That potentially broadens the class beyond its American V-twin foundations. Whether it produces a new factory programme, independent entries on another platform, or any additional manufacturer on the 2027 grid remains to be established.

Longer engine life and controlled electronics

The announced KOTB technical changes target longer engine life and fewer rebuilds. MotoAmerica is also working with multiple engine suppliers to improve access to competitive equipment.

Rev limits will be set at 7000 rpm for Harley-Davidson and 7500 rpm for the smaller-engined Indian, with the existing performance-balancing framework retained.

Full-season competitors will be required to use the MotoAmerica Maxx ECU Race unit with controlled firmware. The system prohibits traction control and lift control while providing consistent data collection. Exceptions apply to single-event entries and teams contesting three rounds or fewer.

The objective is to make a season more manageable for teams by reducing major engine work. The final regulations and supporting technical bulletins will be published before the season begins. The devil will be in the detail.

The engineering challenge remains balancing motorcycles with different underlying designs. Opening the door to more manufacturers could complicate that task, but it also offers a route to rebuilding manufacturer competition after Harley’s factory departure.

McDonald returns as Harley’s World Cup grows

As MotoAmerica works to broaden its field, Harley-Davidson’s World Cup will expand from six rounds to eight in 2027, with 16 races across seven countries.

McDonald will return with Joe Rascal Racing after winning the inaugural championship. Two victories and nine podiums carried the Australian to 202 points, nine clear of Oscar Gutiérrez. An amazing performance from the young Aussie rookie against some extremely well-credentialled opposition.

Joe Rascal, Saddlemen Race Development and Niti Racing have each confirmed three motorcycles. Single-bike entries from Kyle Wyman Racing and Mad Monkey / Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson bring the initial commitment to five teams and 11 bikes, with further entries still under discussion.

Le Mans, Barcelona and Portimão join the provisional calendar. The season opens at Circuit of The Americas on April 23–25 and concludes at Portimão on October 1–3, with Mugello, Assen, the Red Bull Ring and MotorLand Aragón also on the schedule.

The World Cup’s Harley race bike is also being updated, with a claimed two to three per cent horsepower increase and a rev limit raised from 7000 to 7200 rpm. That limit applies to the World Cup package, separately from MotoAmerica’s KOTB regulations.

Further changes include a revised swingarm, upgraded rear shocks, fork caps allowing increased front ride height, a new quickshifter sensor and active tyre pressure monitoring. Aerodynamic and ergonomic developments remain in progress, with upgrades made available to every competitor.

McDonald’s return gives Australian fans a confirmed title defence to follow on the MotoGP support programme, alongside Herfoss’s continuing Indian campaign in America.

The next pieces of the wider 2027 picture are the composition of Indian’s expanded KOTB presence, any approved entries from new manufacturers and MotoAmerica’s final technical rulebook.