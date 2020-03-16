2020 ASBK

Round Two to run behind locked gates

Motorcycling Australia (M.A.) has today advised that the current plan at the moment is to run the second round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Wakefield Park late this month as scheduled.

However, no spectators will be permitted into the venue and only limited racer entries will be accepted.

Only a small skeleton pit crew will be allowed to tend to the riders participating.

Competitors will be limited to the number of support personnel that are able to attend.

Superbike – Competitor + 3 crew

Supersport – Competitor + 3 crew

Supersport 300* – Competitor + 2 crew

Oceania Junior Cup* – Competitor + 2 crew

F1/F2 Sidecars – rider + passenger + 2 crew

Valid entrant licence holders who have entered the event as an entrant – 1 entry for themselves

*Competitors cross-entered into multiple classes are subject to a total of 2 crew, regardless of the cross-entry.

Limited camping for competitors and officials will be available but is restricted to those with access to the event.

Selected Media will be able to attend by invite only and ASBK Contractors will be contacted shortly and advised of the number of passes available to them.

Competitors are advised that the additional tickets provided with your ASBK entry will be available for use at a later round in the ASBK Season.

Officials will be given entry for themselves only. Camping and bunkhouse will still be available. The tickets that Officials would normally receive will be available later in the ASBK Season.

All those attending the event (competitor, crew, official, staff, etc) are subject to current self-quarantine regulations; therefore if you have recently returned to Australia from overseas on or after 12 March 2020 then please do not attend the event. Refer to current legislation here – https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/news-media/current-alerts/novel-coronavirus

Furthermore, those who are not feeling well and have potential signs of coronavirus please do not attend. Competitors can withdraw as per ASBK Sporting Regulations 1.14.4.

MA and ASBK are moving to implement the guidelines, requirements and regulations as defined by the various National and State Governments. Some MA permitted events may be able to continue without spectators or where they involve fewer than the recommended number for mass gatherings.

MA and ASBK acknowledge our responsibility to promote the welfare of everyone involved in MA permitted events including riders, teams, industry and fans.

The ASADA Training scheduled for Friday evening is still planned to take place but will now be restricted to Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300 competitors only.

M.A. have advised that the next review date to reassess this current plan is Wednesday.