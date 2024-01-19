Waters and McMartin Racing confirm 2024 ASBK assault

McMartin Racing has confirmed that three-time Australian Superbike Champion Josh Waters will contest the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship with the team on the Ducati V4 R.

Waters gelled with the V4 R when he first threw a leg over the machine in late 2022, scoring a race win at the first round he contested on the delectable Craig McMartin-prepared Ducati.

With that experience of the machine under his belt the Mildura-based window cleaner came out swinging in 2023. Three race wins and a pole position at the Phillip Island season opener kicked off his 2023 campaign in perfect style before he then went on to also win both races at the second round, staged under lights at Sydney MotorSport Park.

The domination of the first two rounds was so complete that the team were given a written warning by Motorcycling Australia that, should their dominance continue, M.A. were considering the application of parity measures.

Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss ultimately managed to overhaul Waters in the latter half of the season before going onto win the championship at the nail-biting finale held in South Australia.

Waters suffered severe injuries to his right hand after being taken out by another rider in practice for the Suzuka 8 Hour. While he tried to hide the pain, and never complained during the latter rounds of the ASBK season, his agony was palpable and could not be hidden, despite his trying to hide it. This no doubt dulled his late-season charge somewhat, particularly during round six at Phillip Island.

Such was the severity of his hand and wrist injuries it is quite unlikely that his right hand will ever get close to 100 per cent full functionality, let alone be completely pain-free. However, it is in far better shape than it was during the latter half of season 2023, where at times Josh could hardly move his wrist much more than around 10-degrees.

Josh Waters

“It’s a great feeling to be continuing with McMartin Racing for another season, we had some great pace last year in what was really our learning year together; so with that, to come so close to an Australian title was a bitter pill to swallow. There is no hiding how gutted we were to come so close to the Championship, but it just gives us something much bigger to work on as we head into our second season together.

“There is a wealth of knowledge within the McMartin Racing team and our results throughout the year certainly reflected the strong partnership we have.

“I can’t wait to have a crack on the newly resurfaced Phillip Island when we get there for the season opener alongside the World Superbikes late next month.”

Adrian Monti will continue in his role as Crew Chief while a new chassis technician is coming onboard with ex MotoGP mechanic Tim Hill joining the team for 2024.

Team Owner – Craig McMartin

“We are very fortunate to have Josh continue with McMartin Racing in 2024. Last years’ season was one of the most competitive we have seen in recent years and to have the Championship come down to the final race of the year was certainly one for the history books. We are looking forward to working with Josh for our second season together in the ASBK Championship.”

Troy Herfoss will not defend his championship in 2024, as he takes a different direction in his career, thus Waters heads into this season as firm favourite.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar