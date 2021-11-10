Wayne Maxwell talks the ASBK season finale and 2022 possibilities

MCNews.com.au caught up with Wayne Maxwell ahead of the December ASBK season finale at The Bend to talk testing, tactics, and if the rumours that he is not going to retire after all have some basis in truth…

Wayne currently holds the lead in the Alpinestars Superbike class in what has been a highly disrupted season.

Trevor Hedge: Thanks for the quick catch up Wayne. You tested recently at Phillip Island, have you also managed to test at the Bend ahead of the season finale?

Wayne Maxwell: “No testing at The Bend, it was a bit of a weird one because they bought in this 28 day test ban, but people had already been there the whole time during Covid that live there and still could go, but people from NSW and Victoria they were the ones that suffered. Apparently they couldn’t change that, but no… no testing.”

Trev: 28 days isn’t the normal testing ban is it? Normally it’s a week?

Maxwell: “Normally eight days off the top of my head, for the testing stuff. They weren’t 28 days obviously, same as they did for Wakefield last year, because not everyone could go due to closed borders. When the 28 days started, people living in that state would have been going, and people from many states could go, but not NSW and Victoria. We’ve got some information from other people testing there – that was what we needed – obviously the tyres are a big concern from the past. So that’s information we have been given and hopefully that’ll be useful when we turn up.”

Trev: You suffered a DNF in the first race last time we visited the South Australian Circuit, but then bounced back with two podiums on the Suzuki. Bryan Staring dominated the round on the Dunlop shod Kawasaki, is the track surface now not quite as abrasive as it was in those early days?

Maxwell: “Yeah according to the intelligence, it looks like the track temp, being Adelaide in December, will be double what it was when we were there previously. We had sun when we were there but the winds were quite cold. Hopefully Falzon stays well away from me and doesn’t clean me up, and doesn’t try and do a home hero kind of thing. Just get a couple of podiums and the job will be done.”

Trev: You’ve also won at the circuit, the first time we visited back in 2018, when you were riding for Yamaha. Mike Jones holds the current race lap record on the big 1299 V-Twin Ducati at 1m52.875. A fella called Wayne Maxwell holds the qualifying lap record, 1m52.175 on the Yamaha YZF-R1M, how much do you think might be lopped off that lap record this time around?

Wayne Maxwell: “I think we’ve been pretty much a second faster everywhere we’ve been, like at most of the circuits, the shorter circuits it’s half-a-second, some of the longer ones it’s a second. So look, I’m confident we can get into the 50s. I don’t know about any further than that though, but into the 50s would be somewhere. Obviously we’ll be working hugely on our race set-up, because of the history of the circuit with tyre wear, but we’ll see how we go. My qualifying record has been quite good this year so hopefully I carry that on.”

Trev: We traditionally have had a three race format at The Bend, but the finale will just be two races, which means that including the point for pole positon there are 51-points up for grabs. You take a 26-point lead over the recovering Troy Herfoss – who has not completely ruled out competing at The Bend – and enjoy a 32-point lead over Glenn Allerton. That is a very commanding position to be in, but as they say, this is racing and anything can happen. Mathematically, Cru Halliday, Oli Bayliss and Bryan Staring remain in the hunt as rank outsiders. What mindset are you taking to the finale, just shoot for the win and let the numbers sort themselves?

Maxwell: “Same approach as every weekend, Trev, I’m just going to turn up to win and go there to win. When you’re in the position to win, then you can make the choice to win or not. It’s when you’re not in a position to win that things can go bad. Same approach, turn up and go, I think I have enough experience in this position and have messed it up enough times to not do it again.”

Trev: On a final note, plenty of talk getting around that you might be reconsidering your decision to retire at the end of the season. I believe you and Craig really wanted to put Troy Herfoss on the Boost Mobile Ducati next season, but with Herf’ now staying with Honda, who else would you like to see on your bike, that you think would do it justice? Or are you coming back for another swing?

Maxwell: “Look, I’ve been thinking, as I’ve had a lot of time to think. Sitting at home, not doing much in Victoria. I’ve said in the past, it was very naïve of us to think that 2021 was going to be smooth sailing and thought that somehow it wasn’t going to spread or something. So it was pretty naïve of us to think that. I’ve been considering – there has been some discussion both ways – but I said I’m not making an decisions till after The Bend. I’ll see how the weekend goes, how the emotions are, see if I would still like to do it. Obviously, I’m in a fantastic team and environment, and look it’s not a no and it’s not a yes. We’ll have to see and make sure that all the things are lined up to make it work if it’s going to happen.”

Trev: Thanks Wayne.

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul will crown five 2021 ASBK Champions at South Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park, in what will be an epic Grand Finale, December 3-5.

World Endurance Championship rider Josh Hook has confirmed he will race with Penrite Honda at the event. MotoGP star Jack Miller has bought himself a V4 R Panigale and hopes to race the event, all going well this weekend at Valencia. Those two are sure to make an impact even if riding on unfamiliar motorcycles and tyres.

Race Fans can grab their tickets for the ASBK Grand Finale which are on sale now through Ticketek. More spectator information can also be found at www.thebend.com.au.

Following the Grand Finale on Sunday December 5, a family friendly and BBQ style ASBK presentation event will be held to celebrate and crown the 2021 ASBK Champions.

The ASBK Grand Finale will overate under a COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with SA Government regulations and all interstate travellers, volunteers and race fans will be required to be double vaccinated for entry into South Australia.

For those fans who are unable to be trackside, you can catch all the fantatic action through ASBK TV partners, SBS, Foxsports Australia, Sky Sport NZ and via the ASBK TV Live Stream. And of course, as we have been doing for over two decades, the best news coverage of the event will be brought to you right here on MCNews.com.au.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings