MXoN 2023

Michael Byrne – Team Manager

What excites you the most about this years MXoN?

“Obviously this venue. I came here as manager in 2015, the atmosphere and the crowd were insane, and the weather is beautiful, so its going to be a pretty crazy event as far as the atmosphere goes. This year for us, it’s kind of unique that all three guys are actual champions this year, so that’s pretty cool.

“All three are riding well and in good form, but it’s MXoN so anything can happen.”

How does the crowd compare to RedBud?

“Oh I think these guys are crazier than the Red Bud fans. There’s a lot more chainsaws and a lot more noise so it’s going to be insane.”

Any different strategy this year as compared to last year?

“No, I feel like the strategy is always the same. Just work as a team and try to put our best foot forward for the country. Obviously you can’t be selfish for this race. So you have to think for everybody and not just for yourself. Obviously for Jett, he’s trying to keep the momentum going. All three of them, like I said, are champions this year so they are all used to having good results so that’s their focus.”

What is one thing you want to say to all of the readers out there?

“Should have come to the event, this is going to be a good one!”

Dean Ferris

How does it feel to be back at MXoN this year?

“It’s good man, my last one was 2019. I definitely entered this year, I had a good year at home, upped my game so to get selected as the third rider is pretty cool.”

How do you like this track compared to a lot of the other tracks you have ridden?

“In the GP when I was racing this was one of my favourite tracks. It’s a good track for Aussie’s because we typically have a hard pack as well, so it’s the closest thing we can get.”

Is that a little bit of an advantage for you guys?

“Advantage, I don’t know. It’s not like we are from France. But compared to an Aussie going to Lommel, yeah, it’s okay for us.”

What are you looking forward to most this weekend?

“Just hopefully all of us doing our best and getting clean starts and if we can just all haul ass like our best days, I’m just looking forward to us getting out there and doing it.”

What is your favorite thing to see on the pit board from your mechanic?

“P1 +15, it’s definitely awesome when I see that.”

Hunter Lawrence

How are you feeling after the injury at SMX?

“I’m better. I’m better than I was the first week.”

Did you get some riding in?

“Yeah, just two small days. Not a great deal but we didn’t want to make it worse before coming out here.”

How do you like this track compared to the ones in the states?

“I love this track. This track is awesome. I’ve only raced here once, but it’s really cool, one of the better tracks. Just the layout, it’s so unique. The dirt is good, the layout, the way you can be a fan and see the whole track from the one spot is really cool and good for spectators.”

Who do you think is going to be your biggest competition this year?

“Jeez, I mean, France, Belgium, USA, Netherlands will be good. Obviously other individual guys on other teams. It’s going to be a lot of competition but it’s good.”

What is your favorite thing to see on the pit board from your mechanic?

“Congrats champ.”

Jett Lawrence

Coming off an amazing season, how does it feel coming into this race to end the year?

“I was looking forward to this one. It’s always good to come back to Europe. Get to see friends and family again and we love the two day format, so much more relaxing than it is in America with the one day. But no, I’m looking forward to it. It should be a good one after I had a good year this year so far so I hope we can keep it going.”

How does this track rank for you?

“Well this is my first time riding it, so I’ll have to tell you after.”

Who do you think will be your biggest competition this year?

“All of them. I mean it just depends, you have a lot of good riders out there but you have to have a bit of Lady Luck with this to be good. So I mean it’s going to be all up to who’s up there so I’m excited to race these guys.”

What is your favorite thing to see on the pit board from your mechanic?

“I think the best one is just always on the last lap. He always has “Bring it home” so it’s kind of a good secure thing so I think that’s always a good one to see.”

Obviously a big purse from SMX, any celebration purchases yet?

“I haven’t yet, but we’re looking, we’re looking for sure.”