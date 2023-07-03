2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Five – Slovakia

The EnduroGP of Slovakia kicked off with Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe securing the day one overall win, after a difficult 24 hours for the EnduroGP paddock following the untimely passing of Jaroslav Diro in the previous day’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test.

Holcombe was joined on the podium by GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona and CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht.

The final day of racing at round five went on to be a memorable one for GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona, the Italian securing victory.

After a difficult season for the defending EnduroGP champion, Andrea came good, making the most of a technical issue suffered by Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe, to master the mud and rain and claim the overall win.

Holcombe placed a close second to take over the EnduroGP championship points lead while CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald secured his debut EnduroGP podium with third.

Day One – Saturday

The POLISPORT Extreme Test marked an early wake up call for all riders. Setting the fastest time, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona took an early lead ahead of Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna), with CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht close in third.

At over nine minutes in length, the ACERBIS Cross Test saw Verona continue to lead. It was clear the Italian had found his form again after a disappointing couple of rounds. But so too had Ruprecht. The defending Enduro2 champion charged, winning the test, just one-hundredth of a second adrift.

With Fast Eddy Racing’s Jamie McCanney and RedMoto Honda Racing’s Nathan Watson in third and fourth, things were proving very competitive. Drama struck Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman with the EnduroGP points leader crashing out on the second test.

The JUST1 Enduro Test and Cross Pro Enduro Test were next up to close out lap one. Steve Holcombe (Beta) set an incredible time on the JUST1 Enduro Test that edged him into the lead. Verona answered back by topping the Cross Pro Test. Beginning lap two, Holcombe led by just nine hundredths of a second. Ruprecht was 23 seconds behind in third, but had Theo Espinasse (Beta), Watson, and now Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) in pursuit.

The race lead changed hands again on the second POLISPORT Extreme Test, before Holcombe won it back on the ACERBIS Cross Test. Topping the JUST1 Enduro Test and Cross Pro Enduro Test, he managed to gain some breathing room over Verona as he began lap two with a 12-second advantage.

But the Italian refused to be outdone and closed that gap to nine seconds on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test. Knowing he needed to answer back, Holcombe turned up the heat. Fastest in the final three tests, he pulled clear to win by 27 seconds. For Verona, day one in Slovakia proved an incredible comeback following a tough couple of rounds. Runner-up today, he will aim to better that tomorrow.

Likewise, Ruprecht was a welcome return to the EnduroGP podium in third, following a slow start to his season. Continuing to string together a series of impressive results, Espinasse split the CH Racing Sherco duo of Ruprecht and MacDonald with fourth.

Wil Ruprecht (Sherco)

“It was devastating to learn the passing of Jaroslav Diro and he was in my thoughts all day. He was one of us and I send my condolences to his family. Despite the difficult circumstances, it is nice to be back inside the EnduroGP top three after a tough start to the year. The course was good today and I hope to carry my form into tomorrow.”

New Zealand’s Hamish Macdonald was fifth overall.

Daniel Milner recorded a DNF after an awkward high-side saw him strike his head. He tried to keeping going but his sense of balance had deserted him and thus he retired from the remainder of the event.

The Enduro1 class saw Espinasse claim his second victory of the season for Beta Oxmoto. McCanney enjoyed a strong ride for second. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia battled through his shoulder injury to keep his championship lead intact with third.

The Enduro2 class results were a carbon copy of EnduroGP with Holcombe winning from Verona and Ruprecht. MacDonald and Watson completed the top five. The shock departure of Freeman on special test two saw his unbeaten run of form finally end in Enduro3. Persson raced on to secure the win from Luca Fischeder (Sherco) and Antoine Magain (Sherco).

The GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Fantic’s Albin Norrbin ride clear to a comfortable victory. The Swede was on top form in the Slovakian mud and ruts. Jed Etchells (Fantic) placed 43 seconds behind in second, with Jeremy Sydow (Sherco) third.

There was a large upset in the Youth Enduro class with Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) taking victory for the first time this season. Leo Joyon (Beta) and Maxime Clauzier (Fantic) completed the podium. Championship leader Kevin Cristino (Fantic) had a tough day at the office for fifth – his first loss of the season.

Day One Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Gap 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 1:21:06.96 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 +27.34 3 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 +1:34.56 4 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 +1:54.23 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 +2:09.14 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +2:11.32 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 +2:40.80 8 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 +2:54.90 9 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 +3:09.10 10 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 +3:13.13 11 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +3:21.66 12 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 +3:22.06 13 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 +3:47.66 14 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +4:55.96 15 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 +5:07.28 16 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 +5:20.01 17 SORECA Davide ITA E1 +5:24.17 18 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN E1 +5:37.65 19 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 +5:42.88 20 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA E1 +6:02.19 21 SANS SORIA Marc ESP E2 +6:08.59 22 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +6:09.12 23 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 +6:13.13 24 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 +6:42.03 DNF MILNER Daniel AUS

Day Two – Sunday

Showing signs of his pace of old on day one, Italian Andrea Verona looked ready to build on his impressive speed as he began day two in Gelnica. With CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald fastest in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, Verona went quickest on the ACERBIS Cross Test, leaving the top three of MacDonald, Holcombe, and Verona separated by only two seconds.

The back-to-back JUST1 Enduro Test and Cross Pro Enduro Test would prove crucial to see who could gain advantage before the extreme weather conditions began to take their toll. Holcombe rose to the occasion by winning both. Moving into the lead as they began lap two, he held the upper hand, but not by a lot.

The second POLISPORT Extreme Test saw Fantic’s Lorenzo Macoritto (Fantic) best master the conditions. After a disappointing time, Holcombe was back up to speed and won the ACERBIS Cross Test to extend his lead to 10 seconds. But just when it looked like he was in control, the tables quickly turned. A technical issue on the JUST1 Enduro Test cost him over 30 seconds, putting Verona back into the lead.

As they began the final lap, Verona was 13 seconds to the good over a fast-recovering Holcombe. Crucially winning the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Verona pulled his advantage out to 20 seconds with both Enduro Tests to run. With both riders chasing victory, Verona hung on by two seconds to get the job done.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS)

“I’m really happy with that. It’s been a great day. It feels incredible to finally get an overall win. The conditions today were super tough in the mud and rain, but I think everyone was finding it tough, so I had to keep pushing and not panic about mistakes. These last few GPs were tough, so I want to thank everyone who helped me get this win.”

Despite a heroic effort on the final two special stages, Holcombe just fell short of victory. However, as runner-up to Verona, Holcombe did enough to head home from Slovakia as the new EnduroGP points leader.

Giving the leading duo a close fight during the first half of the day played dividends for MacDonald. With a comfortable cushion over the chasing pack, the new Zealander earned his debut EnduroGP podium. Coming into his own in the muddy terrain, Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) won the final POLISPORT Extreme Test to take fourth overall, with Fast Eddy Racing’s Jamie McCanney fifth.

Wil Ruprecht dropped to 15th.

That ride to fifth overall for McCanney set him up perfectly to win the Enduro1 class for the first time this season. Continuing to nurse an elbow injury, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia could be pleased with second, while Beta Oxmoto’s Theo Espinasse rounded out the podium.

Hamish MacDonald (Sherco)

“I’m really happy to get on the podium today. We came here with a new bike and it’s gone great. The conditions today seemed to suit me a lot. I kept chipping away at each test and managed to get my first EnduroGP podium.”

The Enduro2 victory belonged to Verona, with the Italian taking the top spot over Holcombe and MacDonald.

Steve Holcombe (Beta)

“It’s been a fantastic battle with Andrea today in the rain. The conditions were a bit wild out there, so it was a case of battling through. I had an issue on one of the enduro tests and lost a bunch of time. I gave it everything towards the end, but it wasn’t enough to win. Overall, it’s been a very good race for me, heading into this summer break I’m now leading the EnduroGP and Enduro2 classes, so it will be big motivation to keep working hard and be ready for the final two races in Portugal.”

Carding his second Enduro3 class win of the weekend, Mikael Persson moves to within four points of championship leader Brad Freeman (Beta). Antoine Magain (Sherco) and Luc Fargier (Beta) were second and third respectively.

As ever, the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship was a hotly contested affair. Rising to the occasion in the extreme mud and rain, Fantic’s Albin Norrbin secured his second victory of the weekend. Jed Etchells (Fantic) fought back hard on the final lap, but despite taking three of the four special tests, he had to settle for second. Max Ahlin (KTM) made it a Swedish 1-3, finishing eight seconds behind Etchells in third.

Albin Norrbin (Fantic)

“I’ve enjoyed these tough races and to come away with a double victory in Slovakia is perfect. I feel like I showed some good, consistent speed. With these wins, it brings a nice feeling heading into the summer break.”

The Youth Enduro class was an exciting affair, with a new winner emerging. The difficult conditions played havoc and it was Beta’s Leo Joyon who made the race his own to secure his first victory of the season. Winner yesterday, Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) was second today, with Clement Clauzier (Fantic) third.

With five rounds complete, the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship takes a much-welcomed extended summer break, before concluding with back-to-back rounds in Portugal, beginning September 29.

Day Two Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Gap 1 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 1:19:49.03 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 +2.46 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 +48.77 4 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 +1:49.51 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +1:58.09 6 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 +2:26.96 7 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 +2:36.11 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 +2:56.84 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +3:15.18 10 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 +3:32.69 11 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 +3:37.85 12 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN E1 +4:36.54 13 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 +4:42.60 14 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 +4:57.85 15 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 +5:37.04 16 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 +5:45.84 17 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 +5:49.37 18 SORECA Davide ITA E1 +6:17.55 19 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 +6:47.76 20 SANS SORIA Marc ESP E2 +7:55.24 21 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA E1 +8:15.14 22 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 +10:17.66 23 BUXTON Tom NZL E3 +13:00.67

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 164 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 151 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 145 4 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 130 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 107 6 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 83 7 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 74 8 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 67 9 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 65 10 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 52 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 45 12 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 36 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 34 14 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 32 15 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 28 16 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 22 17 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 18 18 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 17 19 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 20 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 10 21 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 7 22 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 5 23 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 3 24 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 3

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 169 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 151 3 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 136 4 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 133 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 121 6 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 93 7 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 81 8 SORECA Davide ITA Sherco 81 9 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 65 10 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 59 11 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 31 12 GESLIN Anthony FRA Husqvarna 28 13 FASTH Adam SWE KTM 18 14 HUEBNER Edward GER KTM 17 15 MINOT Carlo ITA KTM 14 16 GUNNERHEIM Alexander SWE KTM 10 17 OBRADO GARCIA Samuel ESP GASGAS 8 18 SEGANTINI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 6 19 JOCHEMS Tommie NED KTM 5 20 PAVONE Luca ITA TM RACING 2

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 191 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 173 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 140 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 119 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 100 6 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 98 7 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 75 8 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 67 9 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 49 10 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 39 11 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 33 12 KUTULAS Nicolas andres ARG KTM 24 13 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 19 14 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 17 15 MARTINI Gianluca ITA GASGAS 16 16 LINDHOLM Casper SWE Husqvarna 12 17 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Beta 12 18 NELSON Oliver SWE KTM 10 19 SILVA Renato POR Beta 8 20 LOFQUIST Franz SWE Yamaha 6 21 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 6 22 BIGIARINI Alessio ITA Husqvarna 5 23 MEISOLA Ville FIN Kawasaki 2

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 160 2 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 156 3 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 136 4 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 131 5 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 102 6 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 95 7 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 79 8 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 79 9 LE QUERE Leo FRA Rieju 71 10 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 52 11 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 50 12 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 46 13 BUXTON Tom NZL Sherco 44 14 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 23 15 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 12 16 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 3 17 MARTINI Andrea ITA Sherco 1

FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship