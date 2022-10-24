Husqvarna Electric Balance Bike VIP Experience

Purchase a Husqvarna Motorcycles Electric Balance Bike model before December 23rd and enter to WIN a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience for you and your mini-racer!

A five-day VIP experience to the 2023 San Diego Supercross! Flights, Accommodation, and Transfers are covered for two adults and one child.

This prize pack includes:

Flights from the winner’s nearest capital city in Australia to Los Angeles, the USA for 2 adults and 1 child.

Five nights’ accommodation and transfers

Three San Diego Supercross VIP Suite Tickets!

So best get in-store to your local participating Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership now, for your chance to WIN!

Offer available from October 8th until December 23rd, 2022, at participating authorised dealerships.

Husqvarna 12eDrive

The Husqvarna 12eDrive by STACYC gets kids quickly up to speed with the essentials of two-wheel control.

From getting to grips with the basics of balance with the power off, to feet-up riding while operating an actual throttle and brake, the 12eDrive is the fastest way for kids aged 3 to 5 years to gain confidence on two wheels.

Husqvarna 16eDrive

The Husqvarna 16eDrive by STACYC lets kids aged 4 to 8 years rapidly get to grips with the essential skills for handling a powered two-wheeler.

From the basics of balance to brake and throttle operation, the 16eDrive translates tentative first steps into total confidence in control. By allowing young riders to progress at their own pace on an easy-to-handle electric balance bike, learning is fun and fast.

Highlights

2Ah (12eDrive) & 4Ah (16eDrive) Battery Capacity

Quick Disconnect / Connect Battery

60min Charging Time to 100%

BMX Chain & Freewheel

BMX Style, Steel Front Suspension

Look The Part

Check out the Husqvarna Australia website for more information or the full range:

https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au/models/electric-balancebikes.html