2024 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Husqvarna have lifted the covers off their factory race team inspired motocross model for 2024 – the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. The 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available in Australia and New Zealand from April 2024. The 2024 FC 250 Rockstar Edition will not be available in the Australia or New Zealand market.

For 2024, the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition offers a new frame and revised suspension settings, with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer are featured, with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics completing the build.

Unique to the Rockstar Edition model is the headlining components – the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO), which is fitted to the fork leg behind the front number plate, and the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor.

Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app on a rider’s smartphone, and with the ENGINE feature on the app open, a choice of pre-set engine maps, based on pre-defined track conditions, can be easily activated, customised, and saved.

Riders can also refine the engine braking, the Launch and Traction Control settings, as well as the sensitivity of the Quickshifter for a truly personalised riding experience.

As well as offering the ability to create multiple engine map settings, the app includes suspension set-up recommendations.

Additionally, the GPS sensor records every on-track session and allows riders to analyse their performance within the RIDER feature, which is powered by LITPro, inside the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app.

2024 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition at a glance