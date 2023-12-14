2024 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
Husqvarna have lifted the covers off their factory race team inspired motocross model for 2024 – the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. The 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available in Australia and New Zealand from April 2024. The 2024 FC 250 Rockstar Edition will not be available in the Australia or New Zealand market.
For 2024, the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition offers a new frame and revised suspension settings, with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer are featured, with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics completing the build.
Unique to the Rockstar Edition model is the headlining components – the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO), which is fitted to the fork leg behind the front number plate, and the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor.
Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app on a rider’s smartphone, and with the ENGINE feature on the app open, a choice of pre-set engine maps, based on pre-defined track conditions, can be easily activated, customised, and saved.
Riders can also refine the engine braking, the Launch and Traction Control settings, as well as the sensitivity of the Quickshifter for a truly personalised riding experience.
As well as offering the ability to create multiple engine map settings, the app includes suspension set-up recommendations.
Additionally, the GPS sensor records every on-track session and allows riders to analyse their performance within the RIDER feature, which is powered by LITPro, inside the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app.
2024 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition at a glance
- New Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and GPS allows for customisation of engine mapping and detailed track performance analysis
- New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics applied using advanced in-mould technology
- Revised chromium molybdenum steel frame and rear shock linkage reduces chassis rigidity for increased cornering agility and rider comfort
- Refined bodywork offers specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
Updated suspension settings lead to optimal balance together with the new frame
- Topology optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity at the lowest possible weight
- Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes
- High performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimized main piston and tool free adjusters
- Multifunctional Map Switch houses the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control buttons
- FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer
- Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]
- Factory Racing wheel set features EXCEL Takasago rims and black anodised CNC machined hubs
- 2K Carbon composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability
- 2K Carbon composite front brake disc guard for added protection
- Factory Racing holeshot device fitted as standard
- Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips for the highest level of comfort
- GUTS Factory high grip seat cover
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery