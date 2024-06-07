WorldSBK 2024 Calendar

The 2024 WorldSBK campaign will now feature a visit to the Circuito Estoril in October following the cancellation of the Hungarian Round, which had been scheduled for August.

The Estoril Round will take place from October 11th-13th, becoming the penultimate round in the 2024 campaign.

The Portuguese venue will host WorldSBK action, WorldSSP and WorldWCR, the classes originally scheduled to race at Balaton Park in August, along with the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale.

Due to works at the Hungarian venue not being completed by the scheduled date (August 23rd-August 25rd), Balaton Park will no longer host WorldSBK action. Estoril’s round will take place a week before the season finale at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, making for an action-packed end of the season.

Estoril hosted WorldSBK action as recently as 2022 and provided thrilling races. In World Superbike, all three races went down to the last lap with incredible battles involving Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

In WorldSSP, Dominique Aegerter claimed a double victory, while in WorldSSP300, Samuel Di Sora pulled off an unbelievable comeback from 31st on the grid to claim a sensational but implausible victory. In 2020, the Portuguese venue was the scene where Rea claimed his unprecedented sixth title.

2024 WorldSBK Calendar