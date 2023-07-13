2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Rev limits in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship category will be updated for the Iola round this weekend.

Following the latest analysis of the relative performance of the machines over the last three rounds, the maximum rev limit for Ducati will be decreased by 250 rpm – as per article 2.4.2.2-3* of the regulations.

Ahead of this weekend, Kawasaki has elected to use five concession points to benefit from a 250 rpm rev limit increase as per article 2.4.3.3 of the regulations.

*The rev limit may be updated (according to Art. 2.4.2.3) at the end of every 3rd event provided at least 3 events remain in the season.

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 357 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 264 3 Andrea Locatelli 175 4 Jonathan Rea 163 5 Axel Bassani 146 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 102 7 Alex Lowes 99 8 Danilo Petrucci 98 9 Dominique Aegerter 97 10 Xavi Vierge 92 11 Remy Gardner 69 12 Iker Lecuona 66 13 Scott Redding 63 14 Garrett Gerloff 61 15 Philipp Oettl 52 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 13 18 Tom Sykes 11 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 20 Bradley Ray 8 21 Hafizh Syahrin 8 22 Isaac Vinales 1 23 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSBK Imola Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Friday 1700 R3 bLU cRU Cup FP1 1745 WorldSSP300 FP1 1830 WorldSBK FP1 1925 WorldSSP FP1 2130 R3 bLU cRU Cup Superpole 2215 WorldSSP300 FP2 2300 WorldSBK FP2 0000 (Sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 1945 R3 bLU cRU Cup R1 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 0015 (Sun) R3 bLU cRU Cup R2 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2