2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Rev limits in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship category will be updated for the Iola round this weekend.
Following the latest analysis of the relative performance of the machines over the last three rounds, the maximum rev limit for Ducati will be decreased by 250 rpm – as per article 2.4.2.2-3* of the regulations.
Ahead of this weekend, Kawasaki has elected to use five concession points to benefit from a 250 rpm rev limit increase as per article 2.4.3.3 of the regulations.
*The rev limit may be updated (according to Art. 2.4.2.3) at the end of every 3rd event provided at least 3 events remain in the season.
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|357
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|264
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|175
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|163
|5
|Axel Bassani
|146
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|102
|7
|Alex Lowes
|99
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|98
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|97
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|92
|11
|Remy Gardner
|69
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|66
|13
|Scott Redding
|63
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|61
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|52
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|19
|17
|Loris Baz
|13
|18
|Tom Sykes
|11
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|9
|20
|Bradley Ray
|8
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|8
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|1
|23
|Ivo Miguel Lopes
|1
WorldSBK Imola Schedule
(AEST)
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|1700
|R3 bLU cRU Cup
|FP1
|1745
|WorldSSP300
|FP1
|1830
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1925
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|2130
|R3 bLU cRU Cup
|Superpole
|2215
|WorldSSP300
|FP2
|2300
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|0000 (Sat)
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|Saturday
|1700
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1745
|WorldSSP300
|Superpole
|1825
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1910
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1945
|R3 bLU cRU Cup
|R1
|2040
|WorldSSP300
|R1
|2200
|WorldSBK
|R1
|2315
|WorldSSP
|R1
|0015 (Sun)
|R3 bLU cRU Cup
|R2
|Sunday
|1700
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1725
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1750
|WorldSSP300
|WUP
|1900
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|2030
|WorldSSP
|R2
|2200
|WorldSBK
|R2
|2315
|WorldSSP300
|R2
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X