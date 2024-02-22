WorldSBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Based on the information gathered following the WorldSBK and WorldSSP tests at Phillip Island earlier this week and a report from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Technical Director, the Race Direction together with the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have decided that to ensure the safety of all participants, rear tyres shouldn’t be used for more than 11 laps for the WorldSBK class and 10 laps for the WorldSSP class.
Thus the races will take place under flag-to-flag rules, with a mandatory entry to the pits to change tyres for all bikes.
Additionally, the race distance for the WorldSBK Race 1 and 2 has been reduced to 20 laps and two extra sets of tyres have been allocated for each rider in both classes.
Gregorio Lavilla – WorldSBK Executive Director
“The circuit has performed admirably with the new asphalt. While rubber is gradually laid down track conditions evolve, which present some challenges. Since the tyres were shipped out in late November to arrive for this opening round, there wasn’t enough time to develop specific tyres tailored to the current asphalt conditions. We have carefully assessed the situation, considering the early track activity following the asphalt’s being laid out and the two days of testing we conducted earlier this week. While conditions have certainly improved, they may not have improved enough, especially considering the challenging, fast-paced nature of this circuit layout. In such circumstances, we, in collaboration with Race Direction, the FIM and the Phillip Island GP Circuit, must opt for the safest option, which is of paramount importance.”
The domestic Australian Superbike support races will stay at their scheduled 12 lap distance.
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 WorldSBK Dates
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSP300
|WWSBK
|23-25 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|22-24 Mar
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|14-16 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Jul
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|9-11 Aug
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|X
|23-25 Aug
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|6-8 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|20-22 Sep
|Cremona
|X
|X
|X
|27-29 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|18-20 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X