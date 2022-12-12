A big 2022 for Yamaha on Aussie tracks

It’s been a stellar year for Yamaha Motor Australia, proving one of the most successful seasons ever in Australian racing, claiming 22 national titles in 2022 under the Yamaha banner and by bLU cRU riders and teams.

Yamaha unearthed some serious talent in 2022, highlighted with the coming of age of Aaron Tanti, the revelations of Charli Cannon and Kyron Bacon as well as the re-emergence of YRT with Mike Jones showcasing exactly what the Yamaha R1M is capable of.

Yamaha has some of the best junior talent in the country with Jake Cannon and Heath Davy claiming national crowns in motocross, as well as a clean sweep of the development classes at ASBK and AORC.

In addition to the success on the track, Yamaha Australia has again been involved in a range of activities to promote riding and working in the motorcycle industry.

The YZ65 Cup continues to be a popular activation that gives kids all around the country the chance to compete at high-profile, national events and on the same tracks as their heroes. Two rounds were raced at the ProMX, while a round was also run in conjunction with the Newcastle round of the Australian Supercross Championship.

The Yamalube Technician experience kicked off in 2022 where eight lucky dealership-based mechanics got the opportunity to work with Yamaha’s professional motocross teams at the final ProMX round at Coolum as well as the Adelaide round of Australian Supercross. The knowledge and experience gained by these technicians will only be a benefit back in the dealership and it’s an initiative YMA will continue in the future.

The Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) continues to grow and has proven to be the perfect introductory class for young riders aspiring to race on the pavement. The combined YMA, Ficeda and Motorcycling Australia effort introduced another twenty riders to the sport and the excitement factor is at an all-time high in the OJC pit paddock.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager

“2022 has been a huge year of racing with Yamaha teams contesting nearly 30 national events this year. After the last two years with Covid, it was certainly back to full throttle as teams and riders crossed the country chasing national championships. All our riders and teams hit the season fully motivated and committed to producing their best and this year has been nothing short of stunning in the success they have achieved. I would personally like to thank the riders, families, team managers and team members as well as Yamaha Australia’s corporate partners we have across our racing division for their support and investment, as achieving the results we have this season is from the effort and sacrifices that everyone involved makes. We simply couldn’t do it without you.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks to Yamaha’s Australian management who continue to be the biggest supporters of racing in Australia, both from a race team as well as event sponsorship perspective. Yamaha always has been and always will be passionate about racing as it is a big part of the company’s history and Yamaha Australia continue to be the fuel that drives racing in Australia. We look forward to getting things under way in 2023 with a series of team and rider announcements due out in the coming weeks.”

2022 Yamaha Racing Honour Board

AORC

1st Kyron Bacon Outright

1st Kyron Bacon – E1 (250cc)

1st Josh Green – E2 (450cc)

1st Jess gardiner – EW

1st Danielle McDonald – JG

1st Davey Gear 15 years – J4

1st OIlie Gear – 13-14 years – J3

1st Marcus Nowland – 12-15 years 85 J2

1st Harley Hutton – 9-11 years 85 J1

A4DE

1st Kyron Bacon – Outright

1st Kyron Bacon – E1

1st Josh Green – E2

1st Jess Gardiner – EW

ASBK

1st Mike Jones – SBK

1st John Lytras – 600cc Supersport

1st Cameron Dunker – 300cc Supersport

1st Cameron Dunker – R3 Cup

1st Harrison Watts – OJC

ProMX

1st Aaron Tanti – MX1 (CDR Yamaha)

1st Charlie Cannon – MXW (Yamalube Yamaha Racing)

2nd Rhys Budd – MX2 (Yamalube Yamaha Racing)

3rd Bailey Malkiewicz – MX2 (Serco Yamaha)

ASX

2nd Cole Thompson – SX2 (Serco Yamaha)

3rd Aaron Tanti – SX1 (CDR Yamaha)

AJMX