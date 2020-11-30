2021 Yamaha NMax 125 and NMax 155

Yamaha have announced updates to the NMax 125 and NMax 155, with styling updated in 2021 with a slightly more sporting bent with a new frame and extra fine detail touches across the bike.

The Blue Core engine is also Euro5 compliant and runs Variable Valve Actuation, with a special intake camshaft with two cam lobes, one for low to mid rpm, and the other for high rpm, offering broader performance.

The 125 cc Blue Core engine produced 9 kW at 8000 rpm, while on the 155 cc version we’ll get in Australia this is boosted to 11.1 kW also at 8000 rpm.

Fuel economy is a claimed 2.2L per 100 km on the 125, with a new Start & Stop system helping reduce emissions, although this can be switched off. Fuel capacity is 7.1 L with an effective range of 300 km.

The NMax also benefits from a traction control system, not previously seen on the NMax 155 in Australia, but mirroring the larger XMax 300.

The LCD instruments also now incorporate Bluetooth connectivity, with a SCCU Simple Communications Control Unit, and again the Smart Key system seen on the XMax makes its way to the NMax models. This means as long as the rider has the key on their person, they’ll be able to jump on board, unlock the ignition and start the bike. without inserting a key. As well as access the underseat storage.

Owners can download Yamaha’s free MyRide app to their smartphone, and then pair their device with the SCCU using Bluetooth when they are close to the unit. Once connected, the MyRide app gives the rider full access to a wide range of technical and running information including battery and oil status, fuel consumption and more. There’s even a parking locator that enables the rider to find their NMAX using the phone’s last connected location.

Other features include a 12V power socket and a front pocket ideal for holding small items like a phone or wallet.

Brakes are 230 mm rotors front and rear, and include ABS as standard fitment, while a large underseat storage compartment is ready for a helmet and other personal items.

Colour options in 2021 for the NMax models will be Anodised Red, Phantom Blue or Power Grey, however market availability may vary with colours and pricing yet to be confirmed by Yamaha Motor Australia. The 2021 NMax 155 is expected to arrive in Q3, 2020 in Australia.