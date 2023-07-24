Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary Edition

The Yamaha Motor Europe GYTR PRO Shop network are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the R1 by offering customers a chance to experience world championship performance parts, developed in Yamaha’s World Superbike and Endurance World Championship race programs.

Designed by the same engineers at Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe (YMRE) responsible for the development of the World Championship winning R1 WorldSBK machine, the range of GYTR PRO performance parts are available to regular punters for the first time.

The range of GYTR PRO performance parts for the R1 includes but is not limited to an ultra-strong and lightweight carbon rear subframe that has been designed to accommodate both a modified fuel tank with a lower centre of gravity and the Magneti Marelli ECU.

Öhlins FGR front forks and a TTX rear shock with pneumatic preload adjuster offer more predicable handling and the same level of suspension adjustment available to Yamaha’s professional road racers.

An underslung swingarm, developed specifically for Yamaha’s WorldSBK race program, improves maximum lean angle and rear grip, while Brembo braking components front and rear provide the ultimate stopping power.

The carbon fibre bodywork is ultra-strong, lightweight and has been designed together with the screen to offer optimal aerodynamic performance.

Also available is a GYTR PRO Electronic System (GPES) module, a state-of-the-art package for engine control and data acquisition developed by YMRE in WorldSBK and the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The GPES features the most up-to-date electronic software rider aids, such as anti-wheelie, launch control, engine braking management, adjustable fuelling, and traction control, and is supplied with a ready-to-go base setting that provides an excellent starting point for finetuning on track.

Creating such a range of unique performance parts has taken years of development at the very highest level, with Yamaha WorldSBK riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli, along with test rider Niccolò Canepa, all playing crucial roles in the development process.

Fittingly, Yamaha Ambassador, and nine-time World Champion, Valentino Rossi, was presented with an R1 equipped with a selection of GYTR PRO performance parts during the introduction of the GYTR PRO concept at EICMA.

To commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the R1, Yamaha Motor Europe has commissioned an exclusive run of 25 R1 machines that will be hand built from the chassis up and will feature the full range of GYTR PRO performance parts.

The R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary will be assembled exclusively by experienced technicians in one of the the 25 GYTR PRO Shops across Europe and will be immediately identifiable as the ultimate track day tool courtesy of the special commemorative livery adorning the race developed carbon fibre bodywork.

The R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary, which boasts a specification as close to that of Yamaha’s world championship race bikes as it is possible to get, is only available to order online, with customers also able to specify at which GYTR Pro Shop the bike will be prepared to their exact requirements.

To ensure that they can fully realise the incredible potential of their R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary machines, each of the 25 owners will also spend a day at a race circuit with a team of dedicated Yamaha technicians. After initial set-up at the track, owners will be run through exactly the same process that Yamaha’s world championship teams use with riders such as Toprak Razgatlıoğlu to fine tune the settings of the bike to match their specific riding style.

This combination of the exclusive, race proven specification of the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition and the technical expertise available through Yamaha’s GYTR PRO Shops, provides a unique opportunity for Yamaha customers to own what is, without doubt, the ultimate R1.

With only a limited number of 25 bikes available, potential owners will need to move fast if they are not to miss out. Click here to get the full details, and register your reservation, where you will select the GYTR PRO SHOP at which your R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition will be hand built to your exact requirements.

Unfortunately for Aussies this appears to be a Europe only offering.

Andrea Dosoli – Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We have developed the range of GYTR PRO performance parts alongside our World Superbike and Endurance World Championship race programs, to enable us to offer our customers the opportunity to experience a level of performance that is truly unique. To mark the 25th Anniversary of the R1 we have brought together the bike, the full range of GYTR PRO performance parts and the knowledge and experience of our GYTR Pro Shops to provide a turn-key solution for those Yamaha customers who demand the very best. With the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniverary edition our customers have the opportunity to enjoy a unique bike; a bike that is as close to the specification of our world championship race machines as it is possible to experience without having a Yamaha contract to race in WorldSBK or EWC.”

Eric de Seynes – President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe

“The launch of the GYTR PRO range of performance parts is a proud moment for everyone at Yamaha Motor Europe. Now we are able to offer technology developed in tandem with our WorldSBK and EWC race programs directly to our customers. Designed by our WorldSBK race engineers and tested by our professional riders, the GYTR PRO range represents the pinnacle of what is possible when it comes to making our race developed technology available to our customers. The turn-key package we are offering to mark the 25th Anniversary of the R1, which I had the great pleasure of unveiling during the Yamaha Racing Experience in Mugello, is also unique. Each of the exclusive R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition units will be hand built with the full range of GYTR PRO performance parts by the experienced technicians at one of our GYTR PRO Shops, who will also provide technical support during a dedicated set up day at the racetrack. This is a process that few people, other than our professional racers, ever get to experience.”