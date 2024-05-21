2024 Yamaha Ride with the Stars

Calling all Yamaha motocross and off-road riders in Western Australia. If you own a Yamaha motocross or off-road bike, have a current MA license, and are looking for something to do on Monday June 3, have we got a plan for you!

Why not head down to the Coastal Motorcycle Club at Henderson just south of Perth and spin a few laps with the Yamaha motocross stars. CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team riders Jed Beaton and Dean Ferris will be there as well as Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford. Also, technical team members will be on hand for any mechanical tips and advice you want.

There riders will be there to give some tips, answer some questions and log some laps with the locals.

There is no cost and is a Yamaha, bLU cRU exclusive for anyone from a YZ65 to YZ or WR450F. Riding is between 10am and 2pm, so make the most of the Kings Birthday long weekend and join the first WA Yamaha Ride with the Stars Day.

2024 Yamaha Ride with the Stars details

Date: Monday June 3

Time: 10am to 2pm

Venue: Coastals MX Club, Henderson.WA

Cost: FOC – Yamaha bLU cRU Exclusive

Riders: Dean Ferris / Jed Beaton / Ryder Kingsford

Requirements: Current MA License

All three riders will also contest the upcoming Manjimup 15,000 event on June 1-2 before heading back up to Perth for the Ride with the Stars Day.

The event continues to gain momentum with Yamaha Australia’s Parts and Accessories division offering a range of prizes for lucky riders on the day. Now, not only will you be able to spin some laps and pick the brains of Yamaha’s motocross stars in Jed Beaton, Dean Ferris and Ryder Kingsford at the Coastal Park Motocross Track in Henderson, and be in with a chance to receive…

15 x giftbags valued at $250 RRP that contains:

Yamaha Racing X Albek Dudley

Backpack

YZ Logo Keyring

Yamaha Mug – YZ450F

Yamaha Racing Cap

Yamaha Racing Model Truck 1:87

22 Pb Beach Ball Yamaha Racing

1 x Lucky Door Prize valued at over $1000 RRP that contains:

Yamaha Racing X Albek Meridian Gear Bag

Yamaha Racing X Albek Skytrail Gear Bag

BMX Balance Bike

Yamaha Racing Lightweight Track Chair

50th Anni Flat Peak

Yamaha Racing Premium Socks Blue L-XL

Yamaha Racing Rc Model Truck 1:32

Keyring Yamaha Racing

But you have to be there to win it – so if you have a Yamaha YZ and WR, come on down to the Coastals track from 10am, sign on and not only will you get to ride for free, you will also be able to hang with the team, and maybe win some great prizes.

Tara- Lea Albury – Yamaha Parts and Accessories Marketing Manager

“We are happy to offer our loyal Yamaha riders and customers a range of prizes for attending the Ride with the Stars Day in Western Australia. We hope all Yamaha off road and motocross riders get behind the day and enjoy this experience that is unique to Yamaha riders.”