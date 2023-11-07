Yamaha 2024 road range livery

Yamaha Motor Australia have given us a look into the new colours and liveries that will be available across a host of their 2024 models – those which aren’t receiving any major updates next year.

These are the models currently displayed at EICMA, over in Europe, but obviously not many Aussies will get a chance to head over there to check them out themselves.

Yamaha have confirmed these are the colour options that we’ll be receiving in Australia, but also other models that are receiving notable updates will be revealed in the future. For now we also don’t have any pricing or arrival figures for any of these new options.

If you’d like to register your interest in a new model with Yamaha, head on over to the Yamaha Motor Australia website (link), scroll right down to the bottom of the page and fill out the form.

MY24 Yamaha YZF-R7

Yamaha’s popular mid-capacity sportsbike, the R7 is receiving an eye-catching new colour-way for 2024, you can check out our full power YZF-R7 Review here, or the LAMS YZF-R7 Review here.

MY24 Yamaha YZF-R3

Yamaha’s little supersport 300, the YZF-R3 will also arrive in three colour options for 2024, as an affordable and accessible entry level machine. See our review of the Yamaha YZF-R3 here.

MY24 Yamaha MT-03

If you’re not keen on a full sportsbike or fairings, the perfective alternative to the Yamaha R3, is the MT-03 nakedbike, based on the same platform, sans-fairings, as another ideal LAMS and entry-level option. Check out our Yamaha MT-03 Review here.

MY24 Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha’s MT-07 offers a mid-capacity offering with the popular CP2 parallel-twin engine, with both a High Output and LAMS version available, to suit fully licensed or beginner riders.

MY24 Yamaha MT-10/SP

The biggest installment of the Yamaha MT family, the MT-10 and the up-spec MT-10 SP, will be available in three standard colour options, as well as the SP-specific livery for that model. Check out our latest Yamaha MT-10 SP Review here.

MY24 Yamaha XSR900

The talk of the town has been the recently announce 2024 XSR900 GP, however the standard MY24 XSR900 is also getting some new colour-ways for the new year. For a run down on the latest set of updates, to reach the current gen-XSR900 see: 2022 Yamaha XSR900 major revamp and up-spec.

MY24 Yamaha XSR700

The little brother of the XSR900, the Yamaha XSR700 also gets its own colour-schemes for 2024. Check out our latest review of the XSR700 here.

MY24 Yamaha TMAX 560 TECH MAX

Yamaha’s maxi-scooter, the TMAX560 Tech Max will also be arriving in a new colour scheme:

MY24 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M

Check out our gallery on the MY24 Yamaha R1 here:

2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M liveries revealed

