Yamaha Motor Australia have given us a look into the new colours and liveries that will be available across a host of their 2024 models – those which aren’t receiving any major updates next year.
These are the models currently displayed at EICMA, over in Europe, but obviously not many Aussies will get a chance to head over there to check them out themselves.
Yamaha have confirmed these are the colour options that we’ll be receiving in Australia, but also other models that are receiving notable updates will be revealed in the future. For now we also don’t have any pricing or arrival figures for any of these new options.
If you’d like to register your interest in a new model with Yamaha, head on over to the Yamaha Motor Australia website (link), scroll right down to the bottom of the page and fill out the form.
Yamaha’s little supersport 300, the YZF-R3 will also arrive in three colour options for 2024, as an affordable and accessible entry level machine. See our review of the Yamaha YZF-R3 here.
MY24 Yamaha MT-03
If you’re not keen on a full sportsbike or fairings, the perfective alternative to the Yamaha R3, is the MT-03 nakedbike, based on the same platform, sans-fairings, as another ideal LAMS and entry-level option. Check out our Yamaha MT-03 Review here.
MY24 Yamaha MT-07
Yamaha’s MT-07 offers a mid-capacity offering with the popular CP2 parallel-twin engine, with both a High Output and LAMS version available, to suit fully licensed or beginner riders.
MY24 Yamaha MT-10/SP
The biggest installment of the Yamaha MT family, the MT-10 and the up-spec MT-10 SP, will be available in three standard colour options, as well as the SP-specific livery for that model. Check out our latest Yamaha MT-10 SP Review here.
