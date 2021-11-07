Last minute flight bags glory for Darwin teenager

Joel Kelso answered a last-minute call-up from the CIP-GREEN POWER Moto3 Team that he will join in 2022 last week to replace regular incumbent Maximilian Kofler, after the Austrian returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Arriving in Portugal only a couple of hours before first practice, Kelso qualified 19th before then slowly working his way up during the race to finish 14th. Team-mate Kaito Toba struggled more and crashed at the first corner on the first lap.

The CIP-GREEN POWER team now heads to Valencia for the final race of the season scheduled for next week.

Joel Kelso – P14

“Overall it was a good weekend. What can I say? The team and I did a great job this weekend. We made a lot of progress with the bike, and that’s a very positive thing for the coming year. Honestly, it gives me a lot more motivation. Everything went incredibly well in the opening 13 laps until I made a small mistake. In the end we finished 14th, so two points. I also set my best lap on this track. Overall, I am very happy. I know I could have done better, but anyway, we have to take the positive. We worked well. We’ll see what happens after that, but I’m looking forward to next season with this team.”

Alain Bronec (Team Owner)

“On Thursday morning we learned that Maximilian tested positive for Covid-19 and we had to call Joel Kelso at the last minute. He arrived at the track at 0630 on Friday morning. He missed Q2 by only one-tenth and qualified 19th. He had a great race and finished 14th, nine seconds after the leader and scored two-points. So it was an interesting weekend for both him and us and it looks good for 2022. As for Kaito, he was in trouble all weekend. He crashed on the first lap. We will work with him to find solutions to his problems and try to finish the season in the best way. We are sorry for Maximilian and we are waiting to hear from the Dorna health protocol to know what we will do.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 38m04.339 2 Andrea MIGNO Honda +0.354 3 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM +0.88 4 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +1.768 5 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +1.839 6 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +1.874 7 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +1.972 8 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda +2.333 9 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda +3.423 10 Filip SALAC KTM +6.591 11 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna +6.94 12 Carlos TATAY KTM +9.392 13 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +9.93 14 Joel KELSO KTM +9.996 15 Alberto SURRA Honda +10.416 16 Stefano NEPA KTM +11.65 17 Lorenzo FELLON Honda +11.695 18 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +11.736 19 Jaume MASIA KTM +13.616 20 Yuki KUNII Honda +30.001 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +30.183 22 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda +30.249 Kaito TOBA KTM +8 Laps Not Classified DNF Dennis FOGGIA Honda 1 Lap DNF Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 1 Lap DNF John MCPHEE Honda 17 Laps DNF Darryn BINDER Honda 0 Lap

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM SPA 259 2 Dennis FOGGIA Honda ITA 213 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS SPA 168 4 Romano FENATI Husqvarna ITA 156 5 Jaume MASIA KTM SPA 155 6 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 145 7 Darryn BINDER Honda RSA 136 8 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS SPA 116 9 Ayumu SASAKI KTM JPN 114 10 Andrea MIGNO Honda ITA 110 11 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda SPA 85 12 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM TUR 84 13 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 76 14 John MCPHEE Honda GBR 72 15 Kaito TOBA KTM JPN 64 16 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda ARG 60 17 Filip SALAC KTM CZE 58 18 Stefano NEPA KTM ITA 53 19 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda SPA 47 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM JPN 47 21 Carlos TATAY KTM SPA 32 22 Riccardo ROSSI KTM ITA 29 23 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna SPA 28 24 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM SWI 27 25 Yuki KUNII Honda JPN 15 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM AUT 10 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM ITA 7 28 Daniel HOLGADO KTM SPA 4 29 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda INA 4 30 Syarifuddin AZMAN Honda MAL 3 31 Joel KELSO KTM AUS 2 32 Alberto SURRA Honda ITA 1

