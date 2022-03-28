2022 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 1

Chang International Circuit – Thailand

The Asia Road Racing Championship has returned to action at Chang International Circuit in Thailand, with a pre-season test last week, before racing kicked into action with two races per class, following the two-year hiatus.

In the Asia Superbike 1000 class we saw Honda’s Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi claim the first win of the season, before Apiwath Wongthananon swooped in for the Race 2 win by less than 0.2 of a second. Zaqhwan Zaidi’s second place finish in Race 2 did however see him topping the overall results.

Andi Farid Izdihar and Mohd Helmi Azman shared the Supersport wins, while Helmi Azman heads into Round 2 with a generous lead over the field on 45-points.

Rheza Danica Ahrens was the Asia Production 250 race one winner, with Andy Muhammad Fadly taking the race two win, with the two tied on 41-points a-piece going into round two, having recorded mirrored results.

Underbone 150 saw Mohd Izzat Zaidi Mohd Salehan claim the opening win, with Ahmad Afif Amran taking the race two victory. However it was a consistent Wahyu Aji Trilaksana who was the round winner pipping the race winners for the overall.

ASB1000 Race 1

It was a well-planned strategy by Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA) with a blistering pace earning him the opening ASB1000 victory at Chang International Circuit.

The much-anticipated event kept everyone at the edge of their seats as Zaqhwan showcased his flawless tactics, blazing through the first seven laps before making a calculated move into the top two.

Towards the end of the race, the heat was on between Zaqhwan and Haruki Noguchi, the poleman maintaining his position at top speed through 11 laps. It was a switch of back and forth between the two before Zaqhwan pulled off his manoeuvring at the last turn, speeding off to a winning 21:04:947s.

Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi

“It was a challenging ride today especially with the high temperature on the circuit. I took a step-by-step approach in taking control of my machine and managing my pace. It is an exciting moment to have made a mark at the podium today and I hope that tomorrow’s race would be a better one.”

Haruki (SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph) lost his balance in the last turn, making way for Anupab Sarmoon (YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team) who logged in at 21:05:471s. Haruki made it onto the podium in third.

ASB1000, Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (MAS) — 13 laps — 2 Anupab Sarmoon (THA) 0.524 3 Haruki Noguchi (JPN) 0.533 4 Apiwath Wongthananon (THA) 2.311 5 Passawit Thitivararak (THA) 2.573 6 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (MAS) 6.342 7 Adam Noroddin (MAS) 6.386 8 Gerry Salim (INA) 15.433 9 Thitipong Warokorn (THA) 37.517 10 Yuki Ito (JPN) 56.981

ASB1000 Race 2

Round One of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship came to a victorious end for the Thais when Apiwath Wongthananon (YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team) emerged fastest in ASB1000 Race 2.

Apiwath started from the second row, picking up speed in the first three laps while battling with Haruki and Zaqhwan, before taking the lead into lap four. The race saw the trio constantly swap positions.

Lap seven saw Apiwath fall behind, landing him in fifth position from which he quickly regained his pace to catch up with the top contenders. Zaqhwan took the lead with Haruki in tow however, while Anupab glided into third, as Apiwat continued to strengthen his pace. By the twelfth lap, Apiwath managed to close in on the top three.

The final lap saw a hard fight between the three big names and at the final turn, it was a neck-to-neck between Apiwath and Zaqhwan. In the last seconds of the race, the Yamaha YZF-R1M rider beat Zaqhwan to the line, clocking in at 21:02:530s. “I made a slip in the mid of the laps however I was quick to pick it up and re-strategise. I am very pleased to have won the race because this was an extremely tough race,” shared Wongthananon.

Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Showa) had to settle for second on the podium, while Anupab Sarmoon who was trailing close behind the duo finished third, providing YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team with two podium places.

ASB1000, Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Apiwath Wongthananon (THA) — 13 laps — 2 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (MAS) 0.174 3 Anupab Sarmoon (THA) 1.502 4 Haruki Noguchi (JPN) 1.361 5 Passawit Thitivararak (THA) 4.887 6 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS) BMW S1000 RR 4.946 7 Adam Noroddin (MAS) 5.006 8 Thitipong Warokorn (THA) 7.537 9 Gerry Salim (INA) 16.129 10 Yuki Ito (JPN) 30.503

ASB1000 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS 45 2 Apiwath Wongthananon THA 38 3 Anupab Sarmoon THA 36 4 Haruki Noguchi JPN 29 5 Passawit Thitivararak THA 22 6 Adam Noroddin MAS 18 7 Thitipong Warongkorn THA 15 8 Gerry Salim INA 15 9 Yuki Ito JPN 12 10 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS 10 11 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin MAS 10

Supersport 600 cc Race 1

Andi Farid Izdihar (ASTRA HONDA Racing Team) smashed Race 1 of SuperSports 600cc at the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship when he emerged first from a battle of Asia’s best.

Getting off to a flying start from a pole position, Andi laboured through the first few laps, maintaining a top two position. Working up their speed close behind Andi were duo, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Mohd Helmi Azman and by the midpoint, it was a neck-to-neck battle between the trio.

In the last laps, Nakarin pulled through ahead of Andi and took the lead, but the game was still on and when Nakarin took a fall at the infamous last corner, Andi went all out to take the first spot, clocking in at 20:02:754s.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“The weather was scorching hot which made it difficult to manage the tires and the pace. To add on to that, I had to keep up to my speed to compete with my biggest contenders. It was a high-level for me however I am happy to have made it through with flying colours. I am much confident and more prepared for Race 2 tomorrow.”

Second place went to Helmi (Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team), while third was Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Norrodin (SIC Racing) with a second separating first through third.

SuperSports 600cc, Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andi Farid Izdihar (INA) — 12 laps — 2 Md Helmi Azman (MAS) 0.480 3 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin (MAS) 0.988 4 Irfan Ardiansyah (INA) 3.658 5 Khairul Idham Pawi (MAS) 3.778 6 Galang Hendra Pratama (INA) 5.756 7 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (THA) 22.481 8 Kanatat Jaiman** (THA) 27.966 9 Muhammad Izam Ikmal (MAS) 32.191 10 Kondanai Keardkaew (THA) 32.396 11 Yanasorn Yanaphan** (THA) 32.637

Supersport 600 cc Race 2

Mohd Helmi Azman (Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team) made a triumphant return in Race 2 when he emerged fastest in SS600 category, winning by a blistering 4.9-seconds.

The race took off to a highly competitive battle, and while Helmi initially struggled to find his pace in the first five laps, Andi Farid Izdihar did not budge from the lead position.

But luck was not on Andi’s side, with a fall consequently opening the pathway for Helmi to take on the lead. The Honda CBR600RR R rider then fastened his pace while he extended the gap to the trailing riders.

By the final lap, it a clear win for Helmi, gapping the field by almost five-seconds. Clocking in at 19:59:528s the Malaysian rider fondly known for his Underbone performances claimed his first victory in the SS600 category.

Mohd Helmi Azman

“I found the race very challenging, trailing Andi and keeping my pace up. However, when the opportunity came for me to take the lead, I maintained my speed to stay ahead. I am very happy and proud to have achieved a good lap time. This is my first win in the SS600 category and I am definitely looking forward to more wins this season.”

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (HONDA Racing Thailand) took second and in third place was Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Norrodin (SIC Racing).

SuperSports 600cc, Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Md Helmi Azman (MAS) — 12 laps — 2 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (THA) 4.901 3 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin (MAS) 5.158 4 Irfan Ardiansyah (INA) 5.303 5 Khairul Idham Pawi (MAS) 5.644 6 Ratthapong Wilairot (THA) 7.220 7 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi (THA) 7.455 8 Galang Hendra Pratama (INA) 7.699 9 Md Faerozi Toreqottullah (INA) 17.032 10 Kanatat Jaiman** (THA) 23.656 11 Kondanai Keardkaew (THA) 31.677 12 Andi Farid Izdihar (INA) — 11 laps —

Supersport 600 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Md Helmi Azman MAS 45 2 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS 32 3 Andi Farid Izdihar INA 29 4 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA 29 5 Irfan Ardiansyah INA 26 6 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS 22 7 Galang Hendra Pratama INA 18 8 Kanatat Jaiman** THA 14 9 Kondanai Keardkaew THA 11 10 Ratthapong Wilairot THA 10 11 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA 9 12 Muhammad Izam Ikmal MAS 7 13 Md Faerozi Tereqottullah INA 7 14 Yanasorn Yanaphan** THA 5

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

It was victory after a two-year hiatus for the ASTRA HONDA Racing Team at the Race 1 of FIM Asia Road Racing Round 1, when Rheza Danica Ahrens took the opening Asia Production 250 win.

Rheza started from fourth on the grid and was pushed back, landing behind the top five riders in the first lap but subsequently making his way back into the top three by lap two.

Throughout the 10-lap race, Rheza managed his strategies well, striding in and out of the top three position before he fell behind on lap seven. However, in lap eight, Rheza upped his speed and emerged stronger to take the lead.

A nail-biting moment took place when Rheza battled with his biggest contenders Piyawat Patoomyos and Andy Muhammad Fadly on the final lap. The trio were neck and down down to the final turn before Rheza glided into first and took the win.

Rheza Danica Ahrens

“It was a great feeling to have achieved the top spot at the podium in the season opener. While the weather has been challenging, it was even more challenging to keep my pace among the riders. I picked up my speed at the last turn and that earned me an improved lap time today. I certainly look forward to performing better in Race 2.”

Piyawat (HONDA Racing Thailand) who started from pole came in to a close second behind Rheza, while Andy Muhammad Fadly (Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team) was third.

Asia Production 250cc, Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Rheza Danica Ahrens (INA) — 10 laps — 2 Piyawat Patoomyos (THA) — 10 laps — 3 Andy Muhammad Fadly (INA) 0.317 4 Rafid Topan Sucipto (INA) 1.010 5 Reynaldo C. Ratukore (INA) 1.379 6 Anggi Setiawan (INA) 1.702 7 Aiki Iyoshi (JPN) 10.197 8 Fitriansyah Kete (INA) 17.261 9 Cao Viet Nam (VIE) 24.037 10 Herjun Atna Firdaus (INA) 31.849 11 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan (MAS) 32.314 12 Aldi Satya Mahendra (INA) 33.102 13 Sethu Rajiv (IND) 47.083

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

It was a better day for Andy Muhammad Fadly (Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team) when he emerged fastest in Race 2.

Andy, who finished third in Race 1, battled through the 10-lap race with a better performance, displaying high-level skills while manoeuvring his machine to keep up his pace.

Although Andy fell back through the field in lap 8, he managed to make his way up to the second spot by lap 9, striding along with the top contenders.

It was a heated battle in the final lap for who would take the win between Andy and Rafid Topan. That turned out to be Andy on his Kawasaki Ninja 250, just 0.017-seconds ahead.

Andy Muhammad Fadly

“Today was a better day – the weather was good and I was able to take better charge of my machine. It would not deny that the race was highly competitive. The Honda bike was indeed very powerful however I am glad that I was able to make the win today.”

Coming in at the second spot was Rafid Topan Sucipto (LFN HP696 Indonesia Racing Team).

Rheza Danica Ahrens (ASTRA HONDA Racing Team) winner of Race 1, dropped to third place on the podium.

Asia Production 250cc, Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly (INA) — 10 laps — 2 Rafid Topan Sucipto (INA) 0.017 3 Rheza Danica Ahrens (INA) 0.151 4 Aldi Satya Mahendra (INA) 0.228 5 Reynaldo C. Ratukore (INA) 0.322 6 Aiki Iyoshi (JPN) 0.242 7 Herjun Atna Firdaus (INA) 0.752 8 Cao Viet Nam (VIE) 0.976 9 Anggi Setiawan (INA) 1.306 10 Fitriansyah Kete (INA) 17.690 11 Sethu Rajiv (IND) 18.913 12 Md Akid Aziz (MAS) 21.773 13 Senthil Chandrasekaran (IND) 21.818

Asia Production 250cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA 41 2 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA 41 3 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA 33 4 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA 22 5 Piyawat Patoomyos THA 20 6 Aiki Iyoshi JPN 19 7 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA 17 8 Anggi Setiawan INA 17 9 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA 15 10 Cao Viet Nam VIE 15 11 Fitriansyah Kete INA 14 12 Sethu Rajiv IND 8 13 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS 5 14 Md Akid Aziz MAS 4 15 Senthil Chandrasekaran IND 3

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

The season opener of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship celebrated its first winner of the Underbone 150cc category when Mohd Izzat Zaidi Mohd Salehan (Pitsbike JRT OneWay) smashed across the finish line with a total time of 16:43:348s in Race 1.

Izzat, the Malaysian rider who led the second row from Superpole after coming fourth, struggled to find his pace, before picking up his speed for the final three laps.

Izzat broke into the top three by the seventh lap, taking the second spot before strengthening his strategy to cross the line first, by 0.240s.

Mohd Izzat Zaidi Mohd Salehan

“It was a challenge coming back to the Asian circuit after a two-year break. However, the team have kept their momentum and worked their way into ensuring that the necessary measures were taken into account to ensure the best outcome. My strategy was to speed up to the leading group, one step at a time before I made my break to get ahead of them.”

Taking the second spot at the podium was Muhammad Yordan Badaru (LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team). Yordan has been relatively quiet throughout the pre-season test and the official practices, with sixteenth place on the grid before he hustled through a row of riders to place himself in a top three position.

Following right behind him in third place was Wahyu Aji Trilaksana (ONEXOX TKKR Racing team) who was 0.594 off the lead at the line.

Underbone 150cc, Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan (MAS) — 8 laps — 2 Muhammad Yordan Badaru (INA) 0.240 3 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana (INA) 0.594 4 Dimas Juli Atmoko (INA) 0.973 5 Md Aiman Tahiruddin (MAS) 0.993 6 Aoi Uezu (JPN) 1.017 7 Ahmad Afif Amran (MAS) 1.786 8 Nguyen Anh Tuan (VIE) 2.892 9 April King Mascardo (PHI) 5.504 10 Nguyen Duc Thanh (VIE) 15.504 11 John Emerson Inguito (PHI) 52.292

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

It was the win for Malaysian rider Ahmad Afif Amran (Cardinals Racing Team) when he emerged fastest in the second and final Underbone 150cc race of the weekend.

Afif started from fourth on the grid and picked up his pace on lap three, re-positioning himself second among the leading troupe of riders, until claiming the lead on lap four.

Afif then flaunted his skills and sped ahead leaving a trail of riders chasing after him. He maintained his pace throughout the remaining laps and finished strongly with a 16:34:083s, almost three seconds ahead of the next rider.

Taking the second place was Wahyu Aji Trilaksana (ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team) after his third place result in Race 1. Third for race two was claimed by Murobbil Vithoni (LFN HP696 Indonesia Racing Team) with with Dimas Juli Atmoko, April King Mascardo and Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin all nipping at his heels.

Underbone 150cc, Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Ahmad Afif Amran (MAS) — 8 laps — 2 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana (INA) 3.053 3 Murobbil Vithoni (INA) 3.274 4 Dimas Juli Atmoko (INA) 3.335 5 April King Mascardo (PHI) 3.445 6 Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin (MAS) 3.614 7 Gupita Kresna (INA) 3.719 8 Muhammad Yordan Badaru (INA) 3.425 9 John Emerson Inguito (PHI) 3.795 10 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan (MAS) 4.013 11 Aoi Uezu (JPN) 4.017 12 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli (MAS) 4.036 13 Nguyen Anh Tuan (VIE) 4.053 14 Peerapong Luiboonpeng (THA) 4.383 15 Nguyen Duc Thanh (VIE) 8.272 16 Gian Carlo Mauricio (PHI) 9.487 17 Md Aiman Tahiruddin (MAS) 18.769

Underbone 150cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA 36 2 Ahmad Afif Amran MAS 34 3 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan MAS 30 4 Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA 28 5 Dimas Juli Atmoko INA 26 6 April King Mascardo PHI 18 7 Md Aiman Tahiruddin MAS 18 8 Murobbil Vithoni INA 16 9 Aoi Uezu JPN 14 10 John Emerson Inguito PHI 11 11 Narizul Izzat Md Bahauddin MAS 10 12 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE 10 13 Gupita Kresna INA 9 14 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE 6 15 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS 3 16 Peerapong Luiboonpeng THA 1

