2022 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 5

Chang International Circuit – Thailand

Asia Superbike Race 1

Zaqhwan was off to a blistering start as soon as the lights went out for the opening race in the Asia Superbike class with Apiwath on his tail.

By the end of the third lap, Apiwath made his move with Zaqhwan trailing, before mid-lap chaos saw Zaqhwan pushed down to P4, and Anupab regain P1.

Kasma made it back into the lead by lap seven, while the Thai duo, Anupab and Apiwath kept the pressure on.

Meanwhile, Zaqhwan seemed to have lost his momentum as the trio ahead of him created a wider gap. He instead faced an intense push from Passawit who was waiting for the ideal chance to strike. By the end of the tenth lap, that chance arrived and Passawit made his move.

With two laps to go, Kasma was leading, but Anupab was still determined to challenge for the lead. It wasn’t to be though, and by the last turn, Kasma was clear on his way to victory.

Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin

“To be honest, I can’t believe that I won because everyone knows that the Thai riders were magnificent on this circuit. However, I tried my best to stay consistent throughout my laps. Also, the presence of my wife gave me the boost that I needed. I would like to thank the YAMAHA crew members who have supported and believed in me. This victory is for them, my family members and friends in Malaysia. Thank you once again and we will try again, tomorrow.”

Anupab Sarmoon was runner up, and in third place was his teammate Apiwath Wongthananon.

Asia Superbike Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (MAS) — 13 laps — 2 Anupab Sarmoon (THA) +0.611 3 Apiwath Wongthananon (THA) +2.274 4 Passawit Thitivararak (THA) +2.393 5 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (MAS) +2.730 6 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS) +10.397 7 Gerry Salim (INA) +15.500 8 Yuki Ito (JPN) +21.497 9 Suhathai Chaemsup** (THA) +24.882 10 Ikuhiro Enokido*** (JPN) +36.598 11 Yusuke Nakamura*** (JPN) +53.677 12 Anucha Nakcharoensri** (THA) +01:34.9 Not Classified DNF Hideyuki Okada*** (JPN) — 2 laps — DNF Adam Noroddin (MAS) — 1 laps —

Asia Superbike Race 2

Race 2 saw the action heat up at turn one of the first lap, Ikuhiro Enokido making an immediate move into P1, followed by Apiwath and Zaqhwan. Poleman Kasma had lost his pace and was down in P8. Meanwhile, Zaqhwan was trying to close the gap to Apiwath.

At the front, Ikuhiro, Apiwath, Zaqhwan, Anupab and Yuki Ito were lined up in a row waiting for their moment to strike and by the end of the third lap, Apiwath took the lead.

Zaqhwan then made a quick move and switched positions with Apiwath who was just inches away. At the back, Kasma moved his way up to P6.

Seconds into the sixth lap, Zaqhwan lost his momentum in the lead, with Apiwath and Anupab quickly overtaking. By the end of the seventh lap, several positions were swapped with Anupab at the lead position, followed by Apiwath and Zaqhwan at the top three positions.

Kasma had closed down the gap to the lead with impressive moves and locked into P4 waiting to strike. His moment to slide from the inside came when Apiwath took a fall, instantly placing him into the lead position, Anupab dropping to P4.

As the heat picked up between the duo of Kasma and Zaqhwan, Ikuhiro managed to slide in ahead of Zaqhwan at the last turn of the tenth lap. A critical moment saw wildcard rider Suhaithai came out of nowhere into the lead.

By the last lap, Suhaithai continued that charge with a gap of 4.8s from Ikuhiro who was runner-up.

Suhaithai Chaemsup

“It was a very good weekend. In the beginning, I was not serious about the race however the decision to change the tires made a whole lot of difference for me.”

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team took third place.

The Asian Champion for the Asia Superbike 1000 cc year 2022 went to Md Zaqhwan Zaidi, three points clear of Haruki Noguchi, with Kasma Daniel a point off second.

Md Zaqhwan Zaidi

“I have no words to describe the happiness that I feel right now but I would like to say a big thank you to all those who have supported me in my journey. I would like to thank the team for the great setup of the machine. This victory is for my friend, Rozaiman – have a speedy recovery!”

Asia Superbike Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Suhathai Chaemsup** (THA) — 13 laps — 2 Ikuhiro Enokido*** (JPN) +4.803 3 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS) +5.830 4 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (MAS) +6.380 5 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (MAS) +6.478 6 Anupab Sarmoon (THA) +6.739 7 Yuki Ito (JPN) +7.858 8 Anucha Nakcharoensri** (THA) +11.258 9 Adam Noroddin (MAS) +11.290 10 Passawit Thitivararak (THA) +15.332 11 Gerry Salim (INA) +21.809 12 Yusuke Nakamura*** (JPN) +37.430 Not Classified DNF Apiwath Wongthananon (THA) — 8 laps — DNF Hideyuki Okada*** (JPN) — 2 laps —

Asia Superbike Final Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Honda 157 2 Haruki Noguchi JPN Honda 154 3 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin MAS Yamaha 153 4 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha 145 5 Apiwath Wongthananon THA Yamaha 112 6 Yuki Ito JPN Yamaha 84 7 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS BMW 82 8 Adam Noroddin MAS BMW 76 9 Passawit Thitivararak THA Honda 72 10 Gerry Salim INA Honda 71 11 Suhathai Chaemsup THA Honda 27 12 Ikuhiro Enokido JPN Honda 26 13 Rei Toshima JPN Yamaha 20 14 Thitipong Warongkorn THA Ducati 15 15 Timothy Joseph C. Alberto PHI Ducati 13 16 Anucha Nakcharoensri THA Yamaha 12 17 Keisuke Maeda JPN Yamaha 11 18 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal MAS Yamaha 11 19 Yusuke Nakamura JPN Yamaha 9 20 Kosuke Akiyoshi JPN Honda 8 21 Shinichi Nakatomi JPN Yamaha 6

SuperSport 600 Race 1

SuperSport Race 1 began with Kritchaporn in pole position, Andi Farid second on the grid and Ratthapong starting from third.

As soon as the race flagged off, Kritchaporn grabbed the lead while Ratthapong jumped into P2. Irfan slid into P3, as the early leading trio.

Leader of the overall standings, Helmi Azman started from 10th spot on the grid and by the end of third lap, was picking up his momentum in P7.

While Kritchaporn was speeding his way ahead of the troop, Andi inched closer to Ratthapong and by the end of the fourth lap made a move that stuck.

Andi was on fire and mid lap four succeeded in getting ahead of Kritchaporn who began losing momentum.

Ratthapong then moved into P2 and engaged in a heated battle with Andi. In P3, Nakarin seemed to be closing the gap little by little.

However the highlight remained between the Thai and Indonesian riders who were battling it out, before Nakarin took the leap up to P1 at the end of the eighth lap, with the trio exchanging positions among themselves.

By the last lap, it was Andi taking lead with Nakarin and Ratthapong on the chase. Andi began picking up speed and dashed to the finish line for the win.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“The race was very tough. I noticed that the gaps were quite close in all the laps. I tried to attack towards the last three laps and I managed to make my move towards the end. I thank my crew members, the team who have worked very hard for this victory. I would also like to thank my friends and family members who have been extremely supportive. We will do our best again tomorrow.”

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat of HONDA Racing Thailand took second and Ratthapong missed out at the last turn, as Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team grabbed the opportunity to strike moving into third.

SuperSport 600 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andi Farid Izdihar (INA) — 12 laps — 2 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (THA) +1.050 3 Azroy Hakeem Anuar (MAS) +1.204 4 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi (THA) +1.589 5 Ratthapong Wilairot (THA) +1.601 6 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin (MAS) +1.759 7 Irfan Ardiansyah (INA) +1.949 8 Khairul Idham Pawi (MAS) +3.510 9 Md Helmi Azman (MAS) +3.879 10 Krittapat Keankum** (THA) +11.255 11 Keito Abe (JPN) +19.650 12 Galang Hendra Pratama (INA) +20.388 13 Md Faerozi Toreqottullah (INA) +31.597 14 Chanon Inta (THA) +39.813 15 Chiang Chih Ying** (TPE) +01:13.6 Not Classified DNF Peerapong Boonlert** (THA) — 11 laps — DNF Kanatat Jaiman** — 4 laps — DNF Md Ramdan Rosli (MAS) — 2 laps —

SuperSport 600 Race 2

As soon as Race 2 began, Irfan made a move into the lead position, which seemed to catch Kritchaporn unaware, leaving him in P2. Andi Farid lost his footing in the first lap and landed in P4 but was quick to start his recovery.

By the end of the third lap, Andi, the winner of Race 1, made his comeback into P1 while Kritchaporn battled with Nakarin who was eager to make his move.

Ratthapong was lurking close behind and by the end of the fifth lap, Ratthapong overtook Kritchaporn into P3.

Lap 7 saw Ratthapong slide ahead of Nakarin, with Kritchaporn waiting to strike. Andi was out front, fully in charge, with a gap of 2.3s.

Helmi Azman meanwhile managed to pick up speed and move into the front troop in P5. The Malaysian rider was leading in the overall standings but seemed to be grappling with his pace, yet still determined to make the cut.

With one lap to go, Ratthapong began picking up speed and succeeded in closing the gap, switching places with Andi. However, Andi was not about to give up.

The ASTRA HONDA rider was quick to find an opportunity and at the last turn, he grabbed the lead. Ratthapong lost control of his machine momentarily but made a quick move, only to be defeated by Andi who dashed confidently to the finish line.

Andi’s win consequently made him the Asian Champion of the SuperSports 600 cc class for 2022, despite tying on points with Md Helmi Azman.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“I don’t know what to say but first of all, I would like to thank my family for being my pillar and also the Indonesian fans who have supported me endlessly. I am grateful to my team who has been there to lift me up through my ups and downs. This season was challenging but they never gave up. Thank you.”

Ratthapong Wilairot of YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team was second, ahead of Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi who took his first podium.

SuperSport 600 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andi Farid Izdihar (INA) — 12 laps — 2 Ratthapong Wilairot (THA) +0.550 3 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi (THA) +7.806 4 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (THA) +8.081 5 Md Helmi Azman (MAS) +21.038 6 Peerapong Boonlert** (THA) +22.886 7 Krittapat Keankum** (THA) +24.216 8 Keito Abe (JPN) +24.275 9 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin (MAS) +24.539 10 Chanon Inta (THA) +26.445 11 Galang Hendra Pratama (INA) +28.091 12 Kanatat Jaiman** +35.477 13 Md Faerozi Toreqottullah (INA) +37.055 14 Md Ramdan Rosli (MAS) +47.416 15 Khairul Idham Pawi (MAS) +55.128 16 Chiang Chih Ying** (TPE) +01:38.7 17 Azroy Hakeem Anuar (MAS) — 9 laps — Not Classified DNF Irfan Ardiansyah (INA) — 2 laps —

SuperSport 600 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Andi Farid Izdihar INA Honda 158 2 Md Helmi Azman MAS Honda 158 3 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA Honda 137 4 Azroy Hakeem Anuar MAS Honda 116 5 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS Yamaha 111 6 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS Honda 97 7 Irfan Ardiansyah INA Honda 84 8 Galang Hendra Pratama INA Yamaha 82 9 Ratthapong Wilairot THA Yamaha 79 10 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA Honda 67 11 Kota Arakawa JPN Honda 50 12 Keito Abe JPN Yamaha 36 13 Kondanai Keardkaew THA Honda 33 14 Md Faerozi Tereqottullah INA Yamaha 27 15 Kanatat Jaiman THA Yamaha 18 16 Maiki Abe JPN Yamaha 17 17 Muklada Sarapuech THA Honda 17 18 Krittapat Keankum THA Yamaha 15 19 Muhammad Izam Ikmal MAS Yamaha 13 20 Md Ramdan Rosli MAS Yamaha 10 21 Peerapong Boonlert THA Yamaha 10 22 Chanon Inta THA Honda 8 23 Yanasorn Yanaphan THA Yamaha 5 24 Sota Furuyama JPN Yamaha 3 25 Chiang Chih Ying TPE Yamaha 1

Asia Production 250 Race 1

The opening Asia Production 250 race flagged off with Thai rider Piyawat on pole, teammates of ASTRA HONDA Racing Team, Adenanta in P2 and Herjun Atna P3. At the first turn, Herjun made a quick move ahead of Piyawat and took the lead, but Rheza managed to take over by lap end.

By the end of lap 2, Adenanta was fastest, followed by Piyawat and Rheza. Aldi was closing in on the trio ahead of him.

Lap five saw wildcard rider Jakkreephat find his way into the lead, and Herjun and Adenanta seemed to have their strategies aligned. By the end of the sixth lap, Herjun took the lead with Adenanta close behind him. Piyawat was back up into third.

With two laps to go, Piyawat was in the lead and not able to make any mistakes, with Adenanta just inches away.

The final lap saw the ASTRA HONDA Racing trio make their moves. Herjun grabbed the lead from Piyawat and by the last turn, he was further squeezed out of top three position by Adenanta and Rheza.

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“I am extremely happy with the race today. I gave my best to the team and I am proud of that. Also, thanks to my boss and the crew of ASTRA HONDA who worked tirelessly to make this win possible. It was a tough race. The competitors were good however I am thankful for my team members who have helped me too. We will try again tomorrow and hopefully, I will make it back to the same spot on the podium.”

Asia Production 250 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Herjun Atna Firdaus (INA) — 10 laps — 2 Md. Adenanta Putra (INA) +0.162 3 Rheza Danica Ahrens (INA) +0.229 4 Piyawat Patoomyos (THA) +0.668 5 Aldi Satya Mahendra (INA) +0.834 6 Anggi Setiawan (INA) +0.848 7 Reynaldo C. Ratukore (INA) +0.895 8 Md Muzakkir Mohamed (MAS) +0.950 9 Jakkreephat Phuettisan** (THA) +2.503 10 Aiki Iyoshi (JPN) +8.728 11 Rafid Topan Sucipto (INA) +9.858 12 Andy Muhammad Fadly (INA) +10.919 13 Cao Viet Nam (VIE) +11.283 14 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan (MAS) +11.322 15 Md Akid Aziz (MAS) +11.384 16 Fitriansyah Kete (INA) +24.956 17 Sethu Rajiv (IND) +25.083 18 Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid (MAS) +25.484 19 Senthil Chandrasekaran (IND) +25.899 20 Leong Nang Tse (HKG) +39.874

Asia Production 250 Race 2

The second Asia Production race began in the wet with Adenanta taking an early lead, closely trailed by Anggi Setiawan, Rheza Danica and Piyawat. That wouldn’t last long however, with Adenanta losing traction and falling.

By the end of the third lap, Andy made his way into the lead, closely shadowed by Rheza Danica, Anggi Setiawan and Piyawat.

Meanwhile, Rafid Topan was inching towards the front troop and by the end of lap four had the gap and made his move into P3. Anggi Setiawan crashed out of contention on lap five.

Rheza retained the lead but behind him, Rafid Topan and Aldi Satya were entangled in a battle for P2.

The wet conditions claimed another rider as Aldi Satya fell consequently opening up the opportunity for Piyawat to strike.

With two laps to go, Piyawat moved into P2, with a massive 9.3s gap to bridge to leader Rheza.

The final lap saw Rheza confidently take the win, holding a 16s gap.

Rheza Danica Ahrens

“From the start, the circuit has been wet and I just enjoyed the ride. I stayed focused on the race and finally, I am back at the top spot on the podium. Thank you to ASTRA HONDA team and my family for the unwavering support given to me.”

Piyawat Patoomyos claimed a well earnt second, and Aiki Iyoshi of Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team completed the podium.

With the conclusion of Race 2, Muhammad Andy Fadly of Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team celebrated his championship win in the Asia Production 250 class, taken by the narrowest of margins, with Rheza Danica Ahrens tied on 133-points. Fadly finished the final race in eighth, but it was enough to claim the title.

Andy Muhammad Fadly

“I feel extremely happy. This season has pushed me towards working even harder. Even more so when my RPM was cut down since Round 3 in Japan. I struggled a lot but I am thankful to God for the blessings. Also, thanks to my family members and the team who believed in me and have supported me in every way.”

Asia Production 250 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Rheza Danica Ahrens (INA) — 10 laps — 2 Piyawat Patoomyos (THA) +16.196 3 Aiki Iyoshi (JPN) +24.539 4 Herjun Atna Firdaus (INA) +25.843 5 Md Muzakkir Mohamed (MAS) +25.943 6 Jakkreephat Phuettisan** (THA) +26.186 7 Fitriansyah Kete (INA) +26.686 8 Andy Muhammad Fadly (INA) +26.674 9 Reynaldo C. Ratukore (INA) +31.350 10 Sethu Rajiv (IND) +38.095 11 Leong Nang Tse (HKG) +39.868 12 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan (MAS) +01:27.8 13 Aldi Satya Mahendra (INA) — 9 laps — 14 Senthil Chandrasekaran (IND) +5.200 Not Classified DNF Rafid Topan Sucipto (INA) — 8 laps — DNF Md Akid Aziz (MAS) — 6 laps — DNF Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid (MAS) 6.865 DNF Anggi Setiawan (INA) — 4 laps — DNF Cao Viet Nam (VIE) — 2 laps —

Asia Production 250 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA Kawasaki 133 2 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA Honda 133 3 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA Honda 120 4 Md Adenanta Putra INA Honda 114 5 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA Yamaha 110 6 Piyawat Patoomyos THA Honda 107 7 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA Yamaha 82 8 Aiki Iyoshi JPN Kawasaki 80 9 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA Honda 79 10 Anggi Setiawan INA Yamaha 67 11 Md Akid Aziz MAS Honda 51 12 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS Honda 51 13 Cao Viet Nam VIE Honda 37 14 Fitriansyah Kete INA Honda 38 15 Sethu Rajiv IND Honda 37 16 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS Honda 36 17 Ryunosuke Nakamura JPN Honda 33 18 Takahide Tanaka JPN Honda 25 19 Jakkreephat Phuettisan THA Honda 17 20 Senthil Chandrasekaran IND Honda 13 21 Yuito Nomura JPN Honda 8 22 Muhd Sharul Ezwan** MAS Honda 7 23 Muhd Irfan Saykal Amidi MAS Honda 7 24 Leong Nang Tse HKG Yamaha 7

Underbone 150 Race 1

Hafiza began the weekend on pole, second on the grid was April King, while, Nazirul was starting from P3. By the end of lap one, Hafiza was holding the lead, with April King was replaced by Fazli Sham and Nazirul in the leading group.

Nazirul clocked in fastest for lap three, followed by Fazli Sham and April King. By the end of lap five the competitive class had seen Wahyu Aji emerge fastest.

The final lap saw April King lead Izzat Zaidi and Syafiq Rosli into the final corner, as the riders made their final dash towards the finish line, with King proving he had what it took.

Izzat Zaidi was second and Syafiq Rosli completed the podium.

Underbone 150 Race 2

Race 2 saw Syafiq Rosli manage to break away from the troop of riders creating a gap of 1.641s to a trailing group of four riders.

Towards the end of the fourth lap, Fazli Sham was closing down that gap on Syafiq, and in the following lap overtook Syafiq, before Shafiq struck, claiming the lead.

Mid race, the rain hit the grounds of the circuit once again and by the end of the seventh lap, it was a close battle between Fazli Sham, Syafiq Rosli, Hafiza Rofa and Hafid.

With one more lap to go, Fazli Sham took the lead before Syafiq eased his way into P1 at turn seven. At the last turn Fazli Sham made a brilliant move from the inside before picking up speed towards the finish line to claim the win.

Ahmad Fazli Sham

“I would like to thank the team for the unending effort towards making this possible. It was a tough race I would say. Mid race however, I realised that there was a wide gap behind me so I stayed focused on what lied ahead of me. I am grateful that luck was on my side this time around.”

Mohammad Syafiq Rosli was runner up and Md Hafiza Rofa took out third.

The final race saw Wahyu Aji Trilaksana of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team crowned the Underbone 150 Champion for the season.

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana

“I don’t know what to say but I am pleased to have won the championship title. I thank my team for the hard work that was put into this championship. Also, the great support from family and fans in Indonesia. God has definitely been good to me and has blessed me abundantly.”

Underbone 150 Race Results & Standings

Pos. Name Nat. R1 R2 Total 1 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA 3 11 140 2 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan MAS 20 4 139 3 April King Mascardo PHI 25 1 91 4 Md Hafiza Rofa MAS 8 16 89 5 Ahmad Afif Amran MAS 13 0 89 6 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS 16 20 85 7 John Emerson Inguito PHI 10 8 81 8 Narizul Izzat Md Bahauddin MAS 2 6 81 9 Ahmad Fazli Sham MAS 7 25 72 10 Murobbil Vithoni INA EXC 13 68 11 Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA 4 10 57 12 Dimas Juli Atmoko INA 5 DNF 50 13 Gupita Kresna INA DNF 9 49 14 Peerapong Luiboonpeng THA DNF 7 45 15 Md Kiandra Ramadhipa INA – – 33 16 Md Shafiq Rasol** MAS – – 31 17 Aoi Uezu JPN – – 31 18 Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi INA 6 2 27 19 Md Aiman Tahiruddin MAS – – 25 20 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE 1 DNF 20 21 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE DNF 3 18 22 Ahmad Fazrul Sham MAS – – 15 23 Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy MAS – – 14 24 Passkon Sanluang THA 9 5 14 25 Gian Carlo Mauricio PHI DNF DNF 13 26 Thurakij Buapa THA 11 DNF 11

TVS Asia One Make Race 1

It was a good start in the TVS Asia One Make series for Vorapong in Race 1, racing ahead of the pack as soon as the race flagged off, Watcharin trailing close behind.

While the other riders tried to play catch up, Vorapong picked up speed with Watcharin chasing.

By the end of the second lap Fugo Tanaka had positioned himself comfortably at P3, pushing to close the gap to the duo ahead.

Lap four saw Vorapong continue to lead in majestic fashion, with a gap of three-seconds to Watcharin, with Fugo closing down the gap further. Decky was taking strides from P5 to also inch closer and by the end of the fifth lap, managed to move into P4.

Vorapong continued to lead on full speed, while the trio of Watcharin, Fugo and Decky were entangled in a battle to retain their positions.

Decky went down when his machine gave way and Arsyad took a shot at P4. With two laps to go and Vorapong was out of reach but the battle for the lower podium steps continued behind him.

The last turn saw Vorapong confidently glide over the line, becoming the first ever Champion in the history of TVS Asia One Make Championship.

Vorapong Malahuan

“I felt a little pressured today because I needed to win. I am also very happy with the TVS team for the improved machine performance which is now faster than the AP250. As for the race performance, it is always tough in the beginning but the strategy is to increase speed lap by lap and create the gap needed to succeed ahead of the others. I would like to thank everyone who has been a great part of my success. The race only takes 10 minutes but I have waited to become the Asian Champion over 10 years. This is a new victory for me and I am truly grateful.”

A 5.7-second gap away was Watcharin Tubtimon in second, followed by Fugo Tanaka from Japan.

Varis Fleming collected seven-points to his tally, but it was disappointment for James Jacobs with a DNF.

TVS Asia One Make Race 2

It was another good start for Vorapong in Race 2, with Watcharin close behind, before Fugo Tanaka made a move into P1 as lap two came to an end.

By then, it seemed like Vorapong has decided to take a more relaxed approach as he slowly off and fell down to P7, with the championship already in the bag after the Race 1 win.

The battle heated up between Fugo Tanaka and Watcharin who were taking turns at P1. James Frederick began making moves tailing the duo.

Lap six saw James get ahead of Watcharin and for a moment into the lead, before Fugo struck back. By the end of the sixth lap, Vorapong had made his way back up to P2.

Vorapong then moved back into the lead by lap seven, picking up speed to ensure another clean win.

Vorapong Malahuan

“I was a little bit relaxed today. I made a new record this morning during the warm up session. During the race though, I faced a problem at turn three and I panicked. So, I slowed down and played safe. I had a lot of fun with today’s race. Nevertheless, I wanted to achieve yet another victory today as I am not sure if I would be back next year and I gave my best shot.”

In second was Fugo Tanaka, while Watcharing Tubtimon of Thailand completed the podium, finishing the overall standings as runner up as well. Decky Tiarno Aldy was third in the standings.

Varis Fleming again added seven-points to his tally to end his season in 11th, but it was disappointment for James Jacobs with another DNF, although he finished the season ninth.

TVS Asia One Make Race Results & Standings