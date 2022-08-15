2022 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 3

Sugo International Racing Course

ASB1000 Race 1

Haruki Noguchi made Japan proud when he bagged victory in the opening ASB race at Round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship held at Sugo International Racing Course.

The 20-lap race came to a halt with a crash after three laps. The race was rescheduled to 10 laps with Haruki in pole position after proving fastest in the Super Pole session.

Haruki was trailed by Zaqhwan, but began picking up speed and made it an almost impossible task for his contender to strike.

Haruki Noguchi

“The prior practice and experience I had from the All Japan Championship gave me an insight into the condition and layout of the circuit, which I would say is a plus for me. Off course, apart from racing in my homeland which is yet another form of boost to my overall prowess. I would say that while my machine is in an extremely good condition, I still myself struggling at certain turns. The weather today has been good during the race. Some riders are extremely skilled on wet ground and as much as I have never experienced riding in rain, I would do my best if needs arise. This circuit can be very slippery during rain hence we can only hope that it would be a better day tomorrow.”

In second place was Md Zaqhwan Zaidi, followed by Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin, completing the podium.

ASB1000 Race 2

The Asia Superbike 1000 cc class wrapped up Round 3 when Haruki Noguchi set a blistering pace and swept to the win again in Race 2.

As the fog set in around the circuit, Haruki prepared himself for another challenging race and made his usual move to quickly grab the lead as the race began.

Although he set the pace for eight laps, contender Kasma came charging in and by lap nine, Kasma slipped into P1 leaving Haruki in his wake.

Kasma held on to that position and for the remaining nine laps, Kasma kept his defences up, making it almost impossible for Haruki to regain the lead.

On the last lap, Haruki found a small opening and quickly seized the moment to switch positions with Kasma who was unable to recover before the race ended.

Haruki Noguchi

“No words to describe my joy today with the double win in Round 3. Before the round began, I was four points behind Zaqhwan but today, I am exhilarated to have taken over the top position. I wish to thank my team for the opportunity given. With my participation in the All Japan Championship, I was also able to identify certain data needed to help me with this race. Having been able to take a stride on this circuit was also an advantage for me.”

Yuki Ito, Kasma’s teammate, took third place.

ASB1000 Results/Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Haruki Noguchi 25 25 124 2 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi 20 13 111 3 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin 16 20 84 4 Anupab Sarmoon 13 9 79 5 Apiwath Wongthananon DNS 11 76 6 Passawit Thitivararak 6 4 46 7 Adam Noroddin DNF DNS 44 8 Yuki Ito 9 16 44 9 Gerry Salim 8 5 43 10 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman 7 7 33 11 Rei Toshima 10 10 20 12 Thitipong Warongkorn – – 15 13 Timothy Joseph C. Alberto – – 13 14 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal – – 11 15 Keisuke Maeda 11 DNF 11 16 Kosuke Akiyoshi DNF 8 8 17 Shinichi Nakatomi DNS 6 6

Supersport 600 cc Race 1

Kota Arakawa won the opening SuperSports 600cc race of the weekend at Sugo International Racing Course.

Kota was fastest in the practice sessions, followed by qualifying, setting a blistering pace.

Dropping to P4 in the first lap when Andi Farid Izdihar grabbed the lead, Kota picked up his speed and by lap two, positioned himself into second, in pouncing range. By lap three, Kota was gearing up to take back the lead position and did so on lap 4, overtaking Andi.

From there, Kota led Andi on a wild chase for the remaining 11 laps, maintaining his speed and composure to take the win.

Kota Arakawa

“I haven’t raced in ARRC since 2019 which was my last race. Being able to come back is an honour to me. I have been pushing myself through national and road race events. For the race tomorrow, we will polish our machine further and work on my psychological wellbeing to ensure that we make the best out of the race.”

Claiming third and the final spot on the podium was Keito Abe.

Supersport 600 cc Race 2

Kota Arakawa made it a repeat performance also winning Race 2. It was however Andi Farid Izdihar who broke into the lead position in the first lap.

Andi then led for three laps before Kota Arakawa took it up a notch. With Kota then steadily upping the pace lap after lap, Andi was left in P2 only getting a chance to slip back into the lead on lap 10.

With five more laps to go, it was Andi’s turn to turn on the speed, holding on to P1 for the next three laps before Kota regained the lead, with a neck-to-neck battle between Kota and Andi which came to an end when the latter crashed while trying to overtake Kota.

With that, the race win fell into the hands of Kota once again.

Kota Arakawa

“I guessed as much that the race would be a highly competitive one. My goal was to simply keep the top position throughout the race. I regret that I couldn’t but winning through tough bidding gave me a chance to progress. I’d like to thank my team, sponsors and fans who have given me so much to look forward to with their support.”

Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Boon Siew had maintained his composure in P3 for nine laps and inherited second from Andi’s fall. Azroy’s teammate, Md Helmi Azman took the third place.

Supersport 600 Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Md Helmi Azman 5 16 104 2 Andi Farid Izdihar 20 2 82 3 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat 13 13 78 4 Khairul Idham Pawi 4 7 69 5 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin DNS DNS 67 6 Irfan Ardiansyah 10 6 58 7 Galang Hendra Pratama 9 9 55 8 Azroy Hakeem Anuar 11 20 55 9 Kota Arakawa 25 25 50 10 Ratthapong Wilairot 8 8 38 11 Kondanai Keardkaew 1 1 24 12 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi 2 4 24 13 Maiki Abe 7 10 17 14 Muklada Sarapuech 6 11 17 15 Keito Abe 16 DNF 16 16 Md Faerozi Tereqottullah 3 5 15 17 Kanatat Jaiman – – 14 18 Muhammad Izam Ikmal – – 13 19 Yanasorn Yanaphan – – 5 20 Md Ramdan Rosli DNF 3 3

TVS Asia One Make Race 1

Hiroki Ono took the Race 1 win in the TVS Asia One Make Championship, having won pole position on the grid.

Ono put on a turn of speed as soon as the race dropped, leaving a trail of riders in his wake. His consistency kept him in lead position, well clear of his closest contender.

On a circuit known for its technical challenge, Hiroki was unbeatable, maintaining that pace.

Hiroki Ono

“In the beginning of the race, I made a good start. I tried to stay consistent with my lap time. Mid race however, the tires were giving way. I had to continue and ensure that I keep up with the momentum. I noticed the gap behind me and kept my focus on completing the race. In the end, I managed to get the first place. I thank all TVS crew for the great work.”

Coming in second was Vorapong Malahuan from Thailand, failing to live up to the same momentum he showed in practice. Completing the podium was Japan’s Fugo Tanaka.

James Jacobs finished the race in sixth.

TVS Asia One Make Race 2

Vorapong Malahuan returned to form in Race 2, putting pressure on Horakibefore taking the lead in the early stages. By the time lap one concluded Horaki had comfortably moved into P1 with Vorapong chasing.

Vorapong found an opportunity to grab the lead on lap five however was immediately countered by Horaki in an impressive switch between the competitive duo.

Meanwhile, Fugo Tanaka who had dropped in the early stages of the race was able to recover back into third position, where he maintained his momentum, despite not being able to bridge the gap to the leading duo.

Horaki continued to guard his position for nine laps however on the final lap, Vorapong made his move, grabbing the lead from Horaki and speeding across the finish line.

Vorapong Malahuan

“Today’s race has been an amazing one for me and I scored my very first win in Japan. I have waited for this moment in the last twelve years. Yesterday, I made a small mistake in the fourth lap which gave Hiroki the opportunity to speed up. Although I tried to pick up speed from lap seven to nine, I failed. Today however was different. I planned for a perfect start and put on a good fight with Hiroki in each lap. At the final lap, in the third sector, I was able to get near him before finally closing the gap at the last corner. I am truly excited with my win and for yet another historical moment for myself. Thank you TVS Asia One Make Championship and my fans in Asia.”

Horaki Ono was runner up as a result, ahead of Fugo. James Jacobs improved to fifth in Race 2.

TVS Asia One Make Standings

Pos. Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Vorapong Malahuan 20 25 86 2 Decky Tiarno Aldy 3 13 56 3 Hiroki Ono 25 20 45 4 Watcharin Tubtimon 13 9 41 5 Agung Septian 11 11 38 6 Muhamad Fitri Ashraf DNP DNP 36 7 James Jacobs 9 10 36 8 Fugo Tanaka 16 16 32 9 KY Ahmed 6 6 30 10 Hayato Kobayashi 10 8 29 11 Jagan Kumar 2 2 20 12 Kerwin Eins Golbert G.Chang DNP DNP 19 13 Miu Nakahara 7 7 19 14 Arsyad Rusydi 8 4 19 15 Nattaphon Kaewmun 4 5 19 16 Varis Felix Fleming DNP DNP 16 17 Deepak Ravikumar 5 3 8 18 Md Harith Farhan Baharin DNP DNP 3

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

It was an unfortunate start for riders in the AP250 class, as rainy weather took hold for Race 1. While this may have been an advantage to some riders, for many, it just added to the challenge.

With three riders taking a fall in the very first lap and others taking a slower approach, it was a door of opportunity for those who were confident enough to manoeuvre their machines on the slippery circuit.

Ryunosuke Nakamura took lead from eighth on the grid, with Rafid Topan Sucipto close behind. Nakamura held the lead for five laps before slipping to third by mid race.

It was a golden opportunity for Takahide Tanaka who grabbed the lead, a position he maintained ahead of Ryunosuke who also picked up his speed back in P2.

Takahide’s decision to start the race with rain tires proved a winning decision, as he was never headed once in the lead.

Takahide Tanaka

“I have been racing in this circuit for a long time. I know how the conditions are during a rainy weather. As such, I started the race with the rain tires. The race was a fantastic one and this is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Ryunosuke was runner up, ahead of Piyawat Patoomyos.

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Race 2 saw Md Adenanta Putra top the timesheets at Sugo after a strong start to the race.

Adenanta took the lead for the first four laps, with Rheza Danica Ahrens close behind, lurking for a chance to grab the lead. After four laps it was Aiki Iyoshi however, who made the move to grab the top spot.

It was then a fiery battle between Aiki and Adenanta swapping places for the remaining five laps. On the final lap, Adenanta found the opportunity to overtake Aiki and but disaster struck, with a crash taking down three riders including Aiki.

That left Adenanta with a clear lead, to make a dash across the finish line.

Md Adenanta Putra

“First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has been truly supportive of my endeavours especially my team of mechanics and crew who have worked their best to enhance the performance of the machine. For today’s race, I pushed myself from the very beginning. Mid lap however, my tires were already wearing out and it became a little challenging. Nevertheless, I managed to keep up to the rhythm and at the last lap, I made it ahead of others.”

Aldi Satya Mahendra moved into runner-up position, and in third place was Herjun Atna.

Asia Production 250cc Standings

Pos. Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly 4 6 101 2 Rheza Danica Ahrens 2 DNF 79 3 Rafid Topan Sucipto 9 10 65 4 Piyawat Patoomyos 16 9 63 5 Aldi Satya Mahendra DNF 20 60 6 Aiki Iyoshi 3 DNF 58 7 Reynaldo C. Ratukore 13 11 52 8 Md Adenanta Putra DNF 25 49 9 Herjun Atna Firdaus DNF 16 41 10 Md Akid Aziz 10 8 35 11 Cao Viet Nam 5 3 34 12 Anggi Setiawan DNS 5 33 13 Ryunosuke Nakamura 20 13 33 14 Takahide Tanaka 25 DNF 25 15 Md Muzakkir Mohamed 7 4 25 16 Fitriansyah Kete DNF 7 25 17 Sethu Rajiv 11 0 24 18 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan 6 2 16 19 Yuito Nomura 8 0 8 20 Senthil Chandrasekaran DNF 1 7

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana bagged the winning spot in the opening Underbone 150cc race.

The race category is known for its complexity and the need for an technical expertise saw Wahyu Aji putting on a competitive fight in his bid to take victory.

Wahyu fought his way up from eighth on the grid, picking up speed, lap by lap. Struggling to get into the top five in the first two laps, he made it to P5 on lap three.

He was up to P3 shortly after, then making a striking move into the lead straight from P3. With that, he bolted ahead and carved out a victory.

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana

“This was a fantastic race for me, being able to take a step up on the podium once again. Overall, the team and I had good communication and I was immersed in such superb positive energy from the beginning. Throughout the race, I focused on myself and kept pushing ahead. I am glad that the effort was victorious.”

In second spot on the podium was Peerapong Luiboonpeng, followed by John Emerson Inguito.

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

Underbone 150 cc racing came to a close for the weekend in Race 2, when Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan claimed victory.

The race began with Md Izzat Zaidi taking a solid lead, however, the competitive and unpredictable class saw a number of riders taking the lead throughout the ten laps.

On lap six Race 1 winner Wahyu Aji Trilaksana took a fall, consequently opening up an opportunity for anyone brave enough to take it.

Izzat maintained his speed while sliding in and out of the top five position, including moving into the lead on laps seven and eight, before dropping a couple of places on lap nine.

With April King taking lead in the final lap, a nail-biting last dash saw Izzat storm into the lead for the win.

Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan

“I am very thankful that the setup of my machine was really good. Thanks to my team for that. During the start of the race, I followed the group that was ahead and managed to stay among those riders. Towards the last lap, I pushed myself further and ramped up my speed to take lead. This victory is dedicated to my son and wife.”

April King Mascardo was regulated to second as a result, ahead of third placed Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin.

Underbone 150cc Standings