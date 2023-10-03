Zero Motorcycles returns to Australia

Zero Motorcycles will make a return to the Australian market, this time partnering with Peter Stevens Motorcycles to distribute and retail its complete range of electric motorcycles, parts, accessories and apparel.

Zero withdrew from Australia back in 2017, quoting ‘unfavourable exchange rates and taxes’ in our market alongside being unable to build an economically sustainable retail business, but promised to keep an eye on future opportunities.

Those seem to have arrived, with an up-tic in electric vehicle popularity, and more mainstream options like the Harley Livewire available, as well as plenty of newer players entering the market.

Adrian O’Donoughue – Zero Director of International Expansion

“Australia’s electric vehicle demand is ramping up as the nation’s charging infrastructure rapidly expands, as does availability of exciting new products like Zero’s. The powerful partnership between Zero Motorcycles and Peter Stevens will enable enthusiasts to access an established and reputable network of authorised dealers from coast to coast.”

Operating for over 50 years, Peter Stevens Motorcycles is an Australian motorcycling staple, and their team will integrate Zero Motorcycles into its portfolio of other category-leading motorcycle brands. Peter Stevens stores will sell Zero’s products in NSW, VIC, SA, and WA. Additional dealers spanning all states will be appointed and announced in the coming months.

Darren Munro – Peter Stevens Motorcycles CEO

“Zero Motorcycles is a great fit for our business model and brand expansion. Our leadership strongly believes electric motorcycles are an inevitable development in the long term future of Australian motorcycling and we are passionate about being a leader in the way of the future. Zero is a pioneer and the clear leader in the EV space, boasting the most advanced technology and diverse model range available in the world makes us highly enthusiastic to be their Australian partner.”

Zero Motorcycles Australian range will include dual-sport (on/off-road) models: DSR/X, DSR, DS, FX; and street models: SR/S, SR/F, SR, S, FXE. Pricing will be released closer to when bikes are available to customers this summer.