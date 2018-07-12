Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ixon’s all-year round Sprinter Jacket is available now with high performance at an economical price, with cuts and sizes available in a wide range for both men and women.

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket – Available now

The Sprinter is claimed to be both waterproof and breathable, thanks to the Drymesh membrane, and warm when you need it to be, with a removable quilted liner.

The advanced CE protectors and high-endurance fabrics combine for full CE approval, while high-quality finishes make the Sprinter comfortable for hours on the bike.

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Coming in seven colours for men and three for women, there’s one sure to match your style, and the Sprinter is in stock and available from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia for $199.95.

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket – $199.95 RRP

Ixon Sprinter Technical Specifications

  • CE approved jacket
  • CE (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors
  • Back pocket for a CE back protector
  • Removable warm lining
  • Waterproof and breathable Drymesh 5/5 membrane
  • Racing collar with neoprene for comfort
  • Cuffs with gusset and tightening strap
  • Bottom tightening with buckle
  • Press-stud on biceps
  • Rubber patches on shoulders
  • 2 external pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket
  • Zip and hooks to connect to pants
Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Men’s Sprinter Jacket

  • Sizes: SM – 3XL
  • Colours: Black, Black/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Red, Black/Orange, Black/Blue, Black/White
  • RRP: $199.95
Ixon Sprinter Jacket lady
Ladies Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ladies’ Sprinter Jacket

  • Sizes: XS – 2XL
  • Colours: Black/Silver, Black/Red/White, Black/Pink
  • RRP $199.95

Ixon Sprinter Jacket lady
Ladies Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon Sprinter Jacket

PRODUCTS

Dunlop Geomax Rear PROF MX F

Dunlop’s versatile soft-intermediate MX33 hits Australia

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
Dunlop's new MX33 soft-intermediateDunlop have introduced their latest off-road motorcycle tyre technology in the...
Ixon Pro Chrono Gloves

Ixon Pro Chrono Winter Gloves

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
Ixon Pro Chrono Gloves arrive in OzThe Pro Chrono winter glove has been developed...
Asterisk New Junior Cell

Asterisk Knee Braces designed for Juniors | $499.95

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
Asterisk Junior Cell Braces arrive July 1As every rider knows racing and riding are...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here