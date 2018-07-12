Ixon Sprinter Jacket
Ixon’s all-year round Sprinter Jacket is available now with high performance at an economical price, with cuts and sizes available in a wide range for both men and women.
The Sprinter is claimed to be both waterproof and breathable, thanks to the Drymesh membrane, and warm when you need it to be, with a removable quilted liner.
The advanced CE protectors and high-endurance fabrics combine for full CE approval, while high-quality finishes make the Sprinter comfortable for hours on the bike.
Coming in seven colours for men and three for women, there’s one sure to match your style, and the Sprinter is in stock and available from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia for $199.95.
Ixon Sprinter Technical Specifications
- CE approved jacket
- CE (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors
- Back pocket for a CE back protector
- Removable warm lining
- Waterproof and breathable Drymesh 5/5 membrane
- Racing collar with neoprene for comfort
- Cuffs with gusset and tightening strap
- Bottom tightening with buckle
- Press-stud on biceps
- Rubber patches on shoulders
- 2 external pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket
- Zip and hooks to connect to pants
Men’s Sprinter Jacket
- Sizes: SM – 3XL
- Colours: Black, Black/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Red, Black/Orange, Black/Blue, Black/White
- RRP: $199.95
Ladies’ Sprinter Jacket
- Sizes: XS – 2XL
- Colours: Black/Silver, Black/Red/White, Black/Pink
- RRP $199.95
