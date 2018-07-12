Ixon Sprinter Jacket

Ixon’s all-year round Sprinter Jacket is available now with high performance at an economical price, with cuts and sizes available in a wide range for both men and women.

The Sprinter is claimed to be both waterproof and breathable, thanks to the Drymesh membrane, and warm when you need it to be, with a removable quilted liner.

The advanced CE protectors and high-endurance fabrics combine for full CE approval, while high-quality finishes make the Sprinter comfortable for hours on the bike.

Coming in seven colours for men and three for women, there’s one sure to match your style, and the Sprinter is in stock and available from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia for $199.95.

Ixon Sprinter Technical Specifications

CE approved jacket

CE (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors

Back pocket for a CE back protector

Removable warm lining

Waterproof and breathable Drymesh 5/5 membrane

Racing collar with neoprene for comfort

Cuffs with gusset and tightening strap

Bottom tightening with buckle

Press-stud on biceps

Rubber patches on shoulders

2 external pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket

Zip and hooks to connect to pants

Men’s Sprinter Jacket

Sizes: SM – 3XL

Colours: Black, Black/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Red, Black/Orange, Black/Blue, Black/White

RRP: $199.95

Ladies’ Sprinter Jacket

Sizes: XS – 2XL

Colours: Black/Silver, Black/Red/White, Black/Pink

RRP $199.95







