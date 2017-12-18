Kabuto Aeroblade-5 helmet – From $429.95

The all new Aeroblade-5 has just arrived in Australia, offering an ACT EVO shell, with dual density impact absorption liner, and featuring Kabuto’s wake stabiliser technology. Pinlock ready, the Aeroblade comes in four shell sizes and removable and washable inner liners, including detachable ear cap liners.

The four shell sizes offer the most tailored fit and keep weight to a minimum, with Small to XXL sizes available for the Aeroblade-5 in both graphics and matte black.

THE ACT EVO shell is an Advanced Composite Technology shell, combining hyper glass fibre, high tensile and high modulus organic fibre, and each model shell is designed to offer the best weight and strength. This is further backed by Kabuto’s use of FEM design, allowing the helmet design to be optimised. The Dual Density impact absorption liner also ensures that density is offered for the greatest strength and absorption possible, in the specific areas it will be needed.

Glasses friendly and with a central visor locking system, the Aeroblade-5 is ECE E9 approved, and comes in sizes Small to XXL in Matte Black for $429.95 RRP, or in a variety of graphics for $479.95 RRP. For more information on the Kabuto Aeroblade-5 see www.Kabuto.com.au (link) or visit your local stockist.

Kabuto Aeroblade-5 helmet features