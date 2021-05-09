Kabuto Hikari Helmet

Looking for a well-specced helmet, offering good value, from a renowned brand? Check out the Kabuto Hikari helmet, with pricing starting at $349.95 RRP for the matt black version.

The Kabuto name actually stems from the historical combat helmets which date back to the fifth century BC, but are probably more well known for their use by Samurai. Kabuto is a relatively recent addition to the Australian market, but actually hold a massive market share in Japan in the motorcycle market, as well as in the bicycle and scooter segments.

OGK was formed in 1948, but helmet production started in 1974, with OGK Sales formed in 1982 to focus on development of full face helmets. It believed OGK were also one of the first companies to pioneer the tear shaped bicycle racing helmet. Much later in 2006 the brand was renamed OGK Kabuto, which riders will today recognise.

The Kabuto Hikari features a new inner sunshade offering a wider view area to keep the sun out of your eyes, without not losing any vision. The new lining has glasses friendly cheek pads to add even more comfort for spectacle wearers, plus there’s room for an intercom system to be attached and fitted.

An easy to use ventilation system ensures controllable airflow, while the visor is ready for a wide type Pinlock, preventing fogging. Also new for the Hikari is a redesigned breath guard, as well as a double action micro ratchet buckle for ensuring the helmet stays in place.

The helmet has been designed for ideal aerodynamics, and features a compact wake stabiliser, and has been wind tunnel designed. The Kabuto Hikari helmet in matt black is available in sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium, Large and XL for $349.95 RRP. Head into your local Kabuto stockist to check one out. Kabuto are imported by Moto National Accessories (link). For the Kabuto range in Australia see the Kabuto Australia website (link).