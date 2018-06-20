Only 500 Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited to be made

Moto Guzzi have chosen the seaside setting of Biarritz amongst the Wheels and Waves motorcycle celebrations to reveal a new run of 500 Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited models.

The special edition combines some of the chrome elements Moto Guzzi have used before combined with some other varied surface treatments to give the 750cc V7 platform a new look.

Smatterings of carbon-fibre and aluminium complete the look along with a vintage style leather strap on the tank.

The unmistakeable Moto Guzzi eagle is produced in a burnished finish.

Black is another recurring element on the V7 III Limited, from the alloy wheels to the saddle with “old school” stitching, as well as the typical pattern of carbon fibre, the material used for the front and rear fenders and the side panels.

The locking fuel cap is made from billet aluminium, as are the handlebar risers which bear the model’s laser inscribed serial number.

The Moto Guzzi 750 twin-cylinder also has an altered look, with the throttle body covers made of black anodised aluminium and the cylinder heads with milled cooling fins that create another contrasting effect.

The essential instrumentation is a single, circular display with analogue speedometer and the other information contained on a digital display.