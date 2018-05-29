Moto News Weekly Wrap

May 29, 2018 – By Darren Smart

Eli and Aaron Storm Glen Helen

Mellross OUT of AMA Motocross Championships

Christian Craig OUT of the AMA Motocross Championship

Yamaha Top the Points at Murray Bridge

Purvis and Fox Wins MX Nationals Support Classes

Lindgren Leads SGP after Prague SGP

Duvall and Strang Top Russell at Ohio GNCC

Fresh Colours for Team Australia at Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations

Coldenhoff and Geerts Blitz Belgian MX Champs

Barcia Locked In for Aus-X Open

WESS Heads to Erzberg

Houlihan Hospitalised after crash in Hellas Rally RAID

Smith Scores Record Win at Central Coast Cup

Jemma Wilson Set for Woman’s Coaching Day

MXON Development Clinics back on for 2018

Price returns for second Finke Double attempt

Eli and Aaron Storm Glen Helen

Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger have dominated the 450 and 250 classes respectively at the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship which kicked off Memorial Day weekend last Saturday with the Giant RV Glen Helen National, presented by Malcolm Smith Motorsports.

450 Report

Tomac didn’t get great starts in either moto but the Kawasaki rider stormed his way to the front and it’s the second time in his career that Tomac has opened the season with back-to-back wins while Marvin Musquin finished second overall with 2-3 moto results for the second straight weekend and despite leading the second moto by over 10 seconds at one stage, Jason Anderson claimed third overall with 4-2 moto results.

Eli Tomac

“It was good to see Ken [Roczen] back up there and we had a good battle in that first moto for what seemed like 20 minutes. In the second moto I just kept going. I was feeling good and was relaxed. I found some good lines and was able to get going. I just had a good flow all day.”

Marvin Musquin

“It’s a good result but I always want better and to win. I finally got a decent start in the second moto – I was fighting for the lead and Jason was riding really well. I was right there, but missing a little bit of speed and after halfway I lost the momentum, the feeling; and on that track if you’re not on it, it will bite you. I had some sketchy moments and made some mistakes so I figured it was best to play it smart and safe toward the end. I’m a little disappointed finishing Moto 2 that way but I’m looking forward to the third round in the championship.”

Jason Anderson

“This weekend was definitely better than last weekend. I qualified first, which was pretty cool. I started up front in the first moto but I got a little tight so I ended up fourth. I pulled a big holeshot in the second moto and led all the way up until two laps to go until I got passed by Tomac. All-in-all it was progress so it was a good day.”

Multi Australian and New Zealand Motocross Champion Cody Cooper rode the wheels off his own Honda CRF450R to earn 16-10 moto finishes for a more than credible 10th outright on the day.

Tomac added to his lead in the 450 Class standings and now sits 14 points ahead of Musquin. Anderson and Justin Barcia sit tied for third, 27 points back.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-1) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-3) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (4-2) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-4) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-8) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (7-5) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-9) Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki (10-7) Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha (11-11) Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda (16-10)

450 Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 100 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 86 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 73 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 73 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 60 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 60 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 53 Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 49 Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 42 Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha – 39

…12.Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda – 31

250 Report

Plessinger earned the third overall victory of his career with two outstanding wins with Alex Martin in the runner-up spot with 3-3 moto finishes while Jeremy Martin claimed the third and final spot on the podium (5-2) via a second-moto tiebreaker over Osborne (2-5), which ended a 10-race podium streak for the reigning 250 Class Champion.

Aaron Plessinger

“I worked on sprint speed all week. I know that’s where these guys excel a lot. I really gelled with this track and the bike felt great. I don’t really know what the change was, I just felt awesome all day. I got two really good starts and made it happen after that.”

Plessinger now moves into a tie with Osborne for a share of the point lead in the 250 Class standings. Jeremy Martin is six points back in third.

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship continues next Saturday, June 2, with its annual visit to the mile-high altitude of the Denver area at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (1-1) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (3-3) Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (5-2) Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-5) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (6-4) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-7) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (8-9) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki (7-10) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (10-8) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (13-6)

250 Class Championship Standings

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 88 Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 88 Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 82 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 74 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 60 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 59 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 50 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 50 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 49 Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 43

Mellross OUT of AMA Motocross Championships

Hayden Mellross was a non-starter at round two of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Glen Helen after injuries sustained at the opening round forced him to withdraw.

The CycleTrader.com, Rock River, Yamaha rider revealed that he had sustained a broken scapular during the first moto at the opening round at the opening round at Hangtown.

Hayden Mellross

“Unfortunately I will not be lining up at Glen Helen. I took a hard crash at round one which has resulted in breaking my scapular. We are working hard to get healthy and back to 100%. A huge thank you to the team and everyone behind me, we will be back strong. Without pain, there would be no suffering. Without suffering we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering are key to all doors, without it, there is no way of life.”

Christian Craig OUT of the AMA Motocross Championship

Honda HRC’s Christian Craig has confirmed on Instagram that he sustained a torn ACL in the first moto at Glen Helen last Saturday and will miss the remainder of the 2018 AMA Motocross Championship.

Craig got the holeshot in the first moto but made a mistake over a large double jump and went down hard – here is what he wrote on Instagram:

Christian Craig

“As most of you know I crashed while leading the first moto yesterday. When I got up and tried to walk I felt a pop in my knee and knew right away what that meant. It was so hard to sit there and know my season was over. It was confirmed today after an mri and visit to @ocsportsdoc that I tore my acl and will need surgery. I can sit here and ask why me but instead I’m going to take this time off the bike to get better mentally and come back stronger and ready to fight for a championship. Thank you to everyone that has reached out and checked on me. Also huge thanks to the whole @honda_powersports_us team for the opportunity this year!”

Yamaha Top the Points at Murray Bridge

Yamaha riders Dean Ferris and Wilson Todd have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the sixth round of the Australian MX Nationals which stormed it’s way to Murray Bridge last weekend.

MX1 Report

On a perfectly prepared circuit riddled with dark loam soil the two-time defending champion Ferris maintained his overall winning streak with 1-2 moto results while Kirk Gibbs (3-3) and Kade Mosig (9-1) rounded out the overall podium.

Luke Clout led the opening moto for 25 minutes before Ferris made his move for the lead to take his 7th moto win in a row this time ahead of Clout, Gibbs, Brett Metcalfe and Kiwi Rhys Carter.

Moto 2 saw Mosig lead from go-to-woe serving up Ferris his first race defeat of the season despite constant pressure from the MX1 championship point’s leader who ended the race in a close second place ahead of Gibbs, Dylan Long and Metcalfe.

Dean Ferris

“How can you not be happy with a 1-2 result and a round win? I would love to win every race I enter but sometimes things happen, sometimes other riders ride well, sometimes it just wasn’t meant to be, but I far from disappointed as I feel like my riding is good and the bike and team are working well. Kade rode a great race and I actually enjoyed being in a battle. It gives me motivation to know that I have to ride my best to win these races and I will work even harder to increase my speed and fitness during the break. The track today was awesome and the club day a great job of preparing the track. It’s nice to get to the mid-way point with the championship with the points lead and I can’t thank everyone on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for their support.”

Kirk Gibbs

“I started with Super Pole today, which was good, and in the opening race I came out of the turn in fourth or fifth, made some passes and slotted into third. I copped a lot of roost getting there and I ended up having some goggle issues, so I was forced to pull them off. I got nailed pretty hard after that and it was pretty much survival mode. Second moto we were third again, so while it was good to get back on the box with a pair of thirds, but it’s frustrating because I felt like I had great speed today and wasn’t able to capitalise on it.”

Kade Mosig

“I really like the Murray Bridge circuit. It’s a great track and I qualified fourth, only a fraction off the lead and I was happy with my pace. Moto 1, I blew the start and I rode really loose to get through, settling with the lead pack in fifth but I got some dirt in my goggles and made a big mistake dropping a few positions and coming home in ninth. I knew I had to lay it all on the line for moto 2 if I was getting back up on that podium. Finally, a holeshot in the second race, had some fresh air, got to put down my laps and charge. Around the halfway point in the moto, I really tried to up my pace and respond to Ferris putting a charge on me. Pyney (Mechanic) held out +3 seconds on the pit board and I had some breathing room, the lappers were heavy and I made a couple of mistakes and the race was on to the finish. I was feeling very dialled in on my Husqvarna 450 and I rode it out to my first win for the year! What a feeling! Huge thanks to all of the DPH team and sponsors that make it possible! A big thanks to Craig Anderson for his help with my riding and all of my family for always having my back!”

Ferris now holds a commanding 69 point lead over second placed Kirk Gibbs in the Thor MX class at the halfway point of the season.

Results MX1 Overall

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 67 Kirk Gibbs (KTM) 60 Kade Mosig (Husqvarna) 57 Luke Clout (KTM) 56 Brett Metcalfe (Honda) 53 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 51 Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) 50 Mitch Evans (KTM) 48 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 48 Connor Tierney (Yamaha) 42

MX1 Championship Standings after Round Five

Dean Ferris – 352 Kirk Gibbs – 283 Mitch Evans – 275 Luke Clout – 272 Kade Mosig – 258 Dylan Long – 258 Caleb Ward – 256 Rhys Carter – 239 Brett Metcalfe – 235 Connor Tierney – 212

MX2 Report

After two eventful motos, just four points separated the top four positions with championship leader Todd earning the overall win with 2-3 moto results with Hamish Harwood in second with 4-2 results while it was a memorable day for class rookie Jy Roberts (Husqvarna) saw him close out third overall with 7-1 results.

Defending MX2 champion Egan Mastin finally found his mojo to dominate the opening race with a wire-to-wire victory ahead of Todd, Kyle Webster, Hamish Harwood and Dylan Wills then in the second moto Jy Roberts snatched the holeshot and never looked back on his way to a break-out race win by more than seven seconds ahead of Harwood with Todd, Webster and Aaron Tanti rounding out the top five.

Wilson Todd

“In the past, I have never done that well here at Murray Bridge, so my focus today wasn’t about winning but riding a little within my limits, making smart decisions and limiting my mistakes as this track can really catch you out when things go wrong. A 2-3 day on paper doesn’t look great but is better than what I have done here before and to claim a round win and gain some more points in the championship is a great outcome. The Serco Yamaha team did a great job today and we are exactly where we wanted to be after round five. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot of races to come but I will use the time in the break to work on my riding and fitness as I really want to win this championship.”

Todd will take a 31 point lead over Harwood when the MX Nationals kicks off the second half of the season in four weeks’ time when round six hits the picturesque Green Park, in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland in Queensland.

Results MX2 Overall

Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 62 Hamish Harwood (KTM) 60 Jy Roberts (Husqvarna) 59 Kyle Webster (Honda) 58 Egan Mastin (KTM) 55 Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 50 Kale Makeham (Yamaha) 48 Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 47 Kaleb Barham (Husqvarna) 42 Joel Evans (Husqvarna) 41

MX2 Championship Standings after Round Five

Wilson Todd – 300 Points Hamish Harwood – 269 Points Egan Mastin – 261 Points Aaron Tanti – 257 Points Kyle Webster – 246 Points Dylan Wills – 237 Points Jay Wilson – 234 Points Jy Roberts – 225 Points Nathan Crawford -222 Points Kale Makeham – 216 Points

Purvis and Fox Wins MX Nationals Support Classes

Max Purvis and Blake Fox have won the MXD and Rookie Cup classes respectively after a thrilling day of racing at the latest round of the Australian MX Natinals held at South Australia’s Murray Bridge circuit last weekend.

Purvis scored the overall win in the MXD class over Morgan Fogarty, Hugh McKay, Riley Dukes and Brodie Ellis while Fox earned the Rookie Cup overall ahead of Corben Weinert, Liam Andrews, Korey McMahon and Levi Rogers.

Lindgren Leads SGP after Prague SGP

Swedish racer Fredrik Lindgren pulled off a dramatic last bend move to clinch the ANLAS Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix from Polish star Patryk Dudek on the line while Russia’s Emil Sayfutdinov finished third after Tai Woffinden was forced to pull up after running out of room down the back straight of lap one.

Lindgren, who matched his score of 16 from Warsaw a fortnight ago with three heat wins and the final win, now leads the championship by one point over Woffinden.

Lindgren

“I’m super happy to get the win in Prague, it’s not often you win Grand Prix events like that. I’ve worked really hard and have put a tough winter behind me after picking up some injuries. “

Despite missing out in the closing yards of a dramatic final, Dudek took the positives from the meeting and is already looking forward to his trip to Denmark in five weeks’ time.

Patryk Dudek

“I’m happy after tonight because I’m back fighting around the medal positions. It’s only the second Grand Prix of the year and I’m pleased with how things are going. Congratulations to Freddie on a great win.”

There was also podium joy for Russian rocket Emil Sayfutdinov.

Emil Sayfutdinov

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the fans from Russia. They came out to watch and support. I’m happy to be on the podium, I felt like we had to change every heat because of the track. The setup on the bike was always different. We tried to put something new together to get the speed and I’m pleased we ended up on the podium, now I’m looking forward to the future.”

Tai Woffinden also returned with a strong points score with a chart topping four heat wins on his way to 16 points, though the former World Champion was ultimately left frustrated after being forced to retire in the final thanks to Lingren leaving very little racing room heading onto the back straight on the opening lap.

Jason Doyle’s slow start to his world championship defence continued with the Aussie registering one win on his way to nine points before he finished third in the opening semi-final while Chris Holder looked pedestrian on his way to five points from five rides.

Next up for the SGP stars is the Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix at the Casa Arena in Horsens on June 30.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Standings after 2 Rounds

Fredrik Lindgren 32, Tai Woffinden 31, Patryk Dudek 24, Maciej Janowski 24, Emil Sayfutdinov 23, Artem Laguta 21, Matej Zagar 16, Chris Holder 15, Greg Hancock 15, Jason Doyle 14, Bartosz Zmarzlik 13, Nicki Pedersen 10, Niels Kristian Iversen 9, Prezemyslaw Pawlicki 8, Krzysztof Kasprzak 8, Vaclav Milik 6, Craig Cook 4, Maksym Drabik 2, Bartosz Smektala 2.

Duvall and Strang Top Russell at Ohio GNCC

Sunday Creek Raceway at Milfield, Ohio hosted round 7 of the GNCC and for the first time this season the Husqvarna duo of had Duval and Josh Strang topped defending champion and current points leader Kailub Russell.

After three hours of battling through the deep woods of Ohio Duvall score the win by three minutes over Strang who in turn had another three minute gap back to Russell while Steward Baylor Jr and Josh Toth rounded out the top five.

Toth won the XC2 class ahead of Ben Kelly and Craig Delong while Aussie Mackenzie Tricker won the WXC class ahead of Shelby Rolen and Tayla Jones.

Fresh Colours for Team Australia

at Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations

Motorcycling Australia (MA) unveiled the new official race suit that Team Australia Kangaroo’s will wear at this year’s Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nation, debuting the new look at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium on June 5.

Current Speedway GP World Champion Jason Doyle will lead the Kangaroo’s for the first time with the fresh race suit alongside his pairs partner Max Fricke while Jaimon Lidsey will be the Australian Under 21 reserve.

A generous backing of sponsors has been the driving force behind the new look outfit with CBS bins from South Australia backing the team, support has also stemmed from Gillman Speedway where all three riders have competed throughout their careers.

ATPI is one of the most experienced and long-established travel management companies in the travel industry and they have jumped on board the Kangaroos’s push for the SON title.

Mark Lemon, Australia’s team manager is in his seventh year with the Kangaroo’s is the man behind the design, coming up with the patriotic race suit and showing his creative side.

Mark Lemon

“It’s a little bit of a modification from what the guys usually race in but one thing for sure is you won’t miss us at Manchester. We have tried to incorporate the Kangaroo from our logo and with that we wanted to freshen it up before our campaign.”

Coldenhoff and Geerts Blitz Belgian MX Champs

Glenn Coldenhoff Jago Geerts have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at latest round of the Belgian Motocross Championships held at the Kester circuit last weekend.

Coldenhoff went 1-1 for victory ahead of Shaun Simpson who scored 2-3 results and third place went to Max Anstie with 4-2 results while Belgium youngster Geerts (Yamaha) won the MX2 class with 1-1 results ahead of Micha-Boy De Waal and third Mikkel Haarup.

Barcia Locked In for Aus-X Open

Yamaha’s Justin Barcia is the first international rider locked in to compete at this year’s Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena on November 10 and the two-time AMA Supercross 450SX race winner is stoked to be heading down.

Justin Barcia

“I’ve been following the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney since the first year back in 2015 and I’m pumped to head to Australia for the first time in my career. The AUS-X Open demands perfection against the best riders on the planet and I have my sights set on one thing only, winning in Sydney! I’ve heard the event has some of the most insane fans and inside the stadium is deafening, and that’s the sort of racing environment I thrive off.”

Barcia plans to build on a successful international Supercross career which includes several marquee race wins in Europe, and the 26-year-old from New York hopes to add Australia to his ongoing list of racing achievements.

Justin Barcia

“It’d be insane to go up against CR (Chad Reed) at AUS-X, be faster than him and to hopefully beat him on home soil. I know the Australian talent that always comes over to the US are super quick so I’m pumped to see how they compete in their own backyard. I believe my aggressive racing style is best suited to the tight indoor track, and I think come November I’ll be ready to battle to the top step of the podium at this year’s AUS-X Open.”

Event Co-Founder and Director Adam Bailey says Barcia’s announcement as the first international star to be named in this year’s event is a huge coup for Aussie fans.

Adam Bailey

“We’re really pumped to have someone of Justin’s calibre competing at this year’s Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney. It’s always exciting when the world’s best come down under to compete especially for the first time, at our event.”

The Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney will incorporate the fifth and final round of the Australian Supercross Championship and is one of the largest Supercross, FMX and action sports events in the world – with more extreme racing than ever before in 2018.

With the Saturday night selling out within days for the past three years, fans are urged to sign up to the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney pre-sale registration to avoid disappointment.

Signing up for the pre-sale ensures first preference of ALL available seating. Pre-sale commences 12 pm Thursday 31st May exclusively for AUS-X Open subscribers, with tickets officially on-sale to the public 9 am Wednesday 6th June.

Click the link to sign-up: https://ausxopen.com/aus-x-open-2018-pre-sale-ticket-registration/

WESS Heads to Erzberg

Round two of the inaugural World Enduro Super Series heads to Austria for Erzberg starting on May 31 and finishing up on June 3 with what is regarded as the world’s toughest single day race, the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble.

1,500 competitors from over 40 nations will head into Europe’s largest open cast iron ore mine in Eisenerz – affectionately known as the Iron Giant – which ceases production for the first weekend of June to welcome thousands of passionate Enduro fans.

Defending champion Alfredo Gomez is unable to start due to injury so past winners Taddy Blazusiak, Graham Jarvis and Jonny Walker will all look to make their mark, but with WESS round one winner Billy Bolt and arch rival Cody Webb are keen to topple the established stars so we might just witness history re-written and a new name etched onto that elusive Winner’s List.

Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble Schedule

May 31: Mitas Rocket Ride

June 1: Blakläder Iron Road Prologue — from 08.00hrs

June 2: Blakläder Iron Road Prologue — from 08.00hrs

June 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble — 14.30-18.30hrs

2017 Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble Podium

Alfredo Gomez (KTM) Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) Cody Webb (KTM)

Remarkably, a rider on a Japanese branded motorcycle has never won Erzberg – see the full winners list below

Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble Past Winners include

2017: Alfredo Gomez (KTM)

2016: Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna)

2015: Jonny Walker (KTM), Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), Andreas Lettenbichler (KTM), Alfredo Gomez (KTM)

2014: Jonny Walker (KTM)

2013: Graham Jarvis (Husaberg)

2012: Jonny Walker (KTM)

2011: Taddy Blazusiak (KTM)

2010: Taddy Blazusiak (KTM)

2009: Taddy Blazusiak (KTM)

2008: Taddy Blazusiak (KTM)

2007: Taddy Blazusiak (KTM)

2005: David Knight (KTM)

2006: David Knight (KTM)

2004: Chris Pfeiffer (Gas Gas)

2003: Cyril Despres (KTM)

2002: Cyril Despres (KTM)

2001: Juha Salminen (KTM)

2000: Chris Pfeiffer (Gas Gas)

1999: Stefano Passeri (KTM)

1998: Giovanni Sala (KTM)

1997: Chris Pfeiffer (Gas Gas)

1996: Chris Pfeiffer (Gas Gas)

1995: Alfie Cox (KTM)

Houlihan Hospitalised after Crash in Hellas Rally RAID

News just through – Andrew Houlihan from Albury, NSW was running 35th overall at the 2018 Hellas Rally RAID before a huge crash which has hospitalised the tough Aussie.

It was the 7th and final day when Houlihan took a wrong turn via a navigational error when he was struck head on at speed by another motorcycle entrant. After many hours in an ambulance Andrew has been hospitalised, in a serious but stable condition.

Houlihan as sustained many broken ribs, a smashed shoulder, acute concussion symptoms and has a tube inserted into his right lung in conjunction with a crushed Thorax. Communication with his medical team is proving difficult due to language issues but thankfully his wife Katie and Pedro, the competitor Andrew stopped to assist on day three are currently at his side. We wish him all the best and god speed back to an Australian Hospital as soon as possible.

Smith Scores Record Win at Central Coast Cup

Local hotshot David Smith scored a record-equalling third victory in the 2018 Honda / The Construction Team Central Coast Cup dirt track meeting staged at the Allen Park track at Somersby last weekend.

Following back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 the third win for Smith came after a dramatic conclusion to the two days of racing with both the senior and junior Central Coast Cup deciders were red-flagged after crashes.

The first half of the scheduled 8-lap senior decider saw inaugural winner from 2005 Luke Gough holding off defending champion Jarred Brook when Brook hit the back of Gough’s bike and crashed heavily. The Queenslander was taken to hospital, but the drama was not over as Kurri rider Mackenzie Childs looked to have victory in the re-run within his grasp when he fell with just over one lap to go and that gifted victory to David Smith ahead Gough with Queensland teenager Caleb Browne a creditable third.

The Junior Cup was not devoid of drama, starting with one of the favourites, Victorian Max Berry forced out of the race when his bike failed at the starting line. Harrison Ryan led the race but then hit the fallen bike of another competitor and he too fell causing a stoppage.

In the re-run another Kurri club rider Ryan Smith, who had been chasing Ryan when he crashed, scored an all-the-way win in advance of club mate Jayden Rodgers and Queenslander Callan Davies.

Senior racing prior to the Cup finale produce high quality action with Jarred Brook dominating the rounds of the Pro 250 class and then winning the final of the Pro 450 class, while Luke Gough took out the thrilling Pro Open final. Jake Farnsworth (Under 19s) and Trevor Marsh (Over 35s) were the other senior winners.

Max Berry, Harrison Ryan and Rory Hutchinson from Kurri all scored class wins in the 13 to Under 16s, while in the younger age brackets several dominant performers emerged while the most dominant performer of the meeting was Albury-Wodonga rider Archie McDonald who came out on top in three classes as he was unbeaten in 16 races over the two days

Jemma Wilson Set for Woman’s Coaching Day

The Queensland Vintage Motocross Club’s annual Women’s Coaching Day at Biddadaba on July 14 will feature five-time World Champion Jemma Wilson and 13 time Queensland Champion Tamara Gray along with highly respected off-road coach Rodney Jenner.

Event co-ordinator Julie Folley said spots were filling up quickly as more women were becoming interested in the historically male-oriented sport.

Julie Folley

“The club’s male member’s ride bikes built before 1995 but we are encouraging women and children to become involved as well, so they are allowed to ride modern bikes. The Women’s Coaching Day is a popular event and we are expecting more than 50 women to attend. It’s all about getting together and having a good time – and we have people of all ages coming along.”

Ms Folley said there would be plenty of experienced coaches on hand for riders of all ages and skill levels, and it was beneficial for women to have their own event.

“We again have five-time World Enduro Champion Jemma Wilson who will be taking the endurance course out in the bush, and also Tamara Gray who holds 13 Queensland Championships. A lot of clubs only have the option for women to ride with me – and that can be a bit daunting. A women-only coaching day is the best fun and it is a chance for the girls who might be a bit scared to ride with the men to enjoy a calmer, more comfortable training environment. They can learn to ride without feeling they are competing with men.”

All aspects of off-road and motocross riding will be covered on the Saturday while the women are encouraged to also participate in the club’s practice day on the Sunday to make the most of their coaching experience. Camping at the track on Saturday night is available.

Any questions can be directed to the QVMX Women’s Coaching Day events page on Facebook or by email via qvmx.com.au.

MXON Development Clinics back on for 2018

The 2018 Motocross of Nations (MXON) Development Clinics are back on for 2018 with exclusive one day clinics offering an opportunity to learn from Dean Ferris, Kurt Gibbs, Luke Clout, Dylan Long and industry icons, Stephen Gall and Craig Dack.

Participants that take part in the clinics will be offered a hands-on experience to improve their skills with all proceeds raised to go directly to the Australian MXON Team.

Taking place at Queensland Motor Park (Monday 2 July) and Raymond Terrace, NSW (Monday 16 July) these clinics will give participants the edge, while funding the Australian MXON Team to compete in the United States. There will be an autograph session where the main competitors will sign jerseys, posters and more.

Go to https://www.mxonaustralia.com.au/#ourclinics for more information.

Price Returns for Second Finke Double Attempt

Five-time ‘King of the Desert’ Toby Price has announced he will again attempt the ‘Iron Man’ Finke Double at the 2018 Finke Desert Race, in Alice Springs, aiming to make history by winning both truck and motorcycle categories.

Price attempted the double for the first time in 2016 and successfully won the motorcycle category, tying him for the most wins in Finke Desert Race history, but was runner-up in his first attempt in the truck category.

In 2017, Price was unable to defend his 2016 motorcycle win due to a femur injury sustained at the Dakar Rally, but drove in the Truck category, only to stop 40km short of the finish line with an engine sensor failure.

This year, Price will first run in the Truck Category on Day 1 from Alice Springs to Finke and fly back to the start line in a light aircraft in time for the Motorcycle leg to begin and repeat the 230km ride for the second time.

Price will follow the same procedure on Day 2 driving from Finke to Alice Springs in his Red Bull Trophy Truck and then return to the start line via a light aircraft to complete the Motorcycle leg.

Toby Price

“Since I attempted the double in 2016 and we didn’t claim the win in the truck category, I’ve been extremely keen to try again and was gutted when I was injured last year and couldn’t do the bike. We’ve had a couple of months to prepare for the truck and the bike and I’m feeling good. I can’t wait to get out and do our first test with the truck, this is going to be extremely challenging but rewarding if we can get it done.”

The Finke Desert Race will run from June 8-11 through the desert country from Alice Springs to the small Finke community in Aputula.