Moto News Wrap for July 18, 2017 by Darren Smart

Latest News

Josh Grant Undergoes Surgery

No Surgery for Baggett

Tickle OUT!

Callum Norton – the next Toby Price?

Shoulder Injury for Richardson

Aussies ready for FIM World Juniors

Yamaha AORC Hits Kyogle This Weekend

This Week’s Race Reports

Australian Junior Track Championships – Mildura

Rd7 – Australian Motocross Championship – Shepparton, VIC

Rd6 – British Motocross Championship, Blaxhall Circuit

Rd 6 – Canadian Motocross Nationals – Ulverton, Quebec

Rd5 – ADAC German MX Masters Championship – Tensfeld

Rd 4 – Dutch Masters of Motocross 2017 – Tijdens

X-Games – Minneapolis

After injuring his knee at the Southwick National, Kawasaki’s AMA star Josh Grant underwent arthroscopic procedure to his left knee past Wednesday and will begin therapy immediately and return to riding as soon as possible.

After the Southwick National Blake Baggett got an MRI and it has been confirmed that the KTM pilot has a torn ligament in his thumb as he suspected when speaking about the injury in a post-race interview at Southwick.

Fortunately the injury doesn’t require immediate surgery so from what we hear Blake plans to get back on the bike for riding and testing between now and the next round at Millville on July 23. Baggett is 19 points behind Eli Tomac in the 450 class championship.

Following an MRI this week that revealed a posterior labral tear, a Hills-Sachs lesion, a type 1-2 superior labrum anterior to posterior tear, and a posterior shoulder dislocation, RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Broc Tickle has been ruled out for the remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The injury will not require surgery, but the recovery time is six-to-eight weeks.

Tickle initially sustained the injury in the second practice at the RedBud National but he was able to finish both motos and finished 18-17 for 17th overall on the day.

Kyle Bentley – RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki Team Manager

“It’s a tough situation and ended up being more damage to Broc’s shoulder than what anyone originally thought. It really speaks volumes about how tough Broc is, the way he gutted it out last weekend. It’s a shame because he was having a really solid season, but we all know that injuries are part of the sport and everyone deals with it from time to time.”

The week before winning his second consecutive MXD class round at the Australian MX Nationals at Shepparton, Moto-Tech KTM rider Callum Norton competed in his first Hattah Desert Race as a senior and scored an incredible fourth outright on a KTM450EXC-F.

The 16-year-old Victorian’s fourth outright made him the next man home behind the all-conquering KTM 500 EXC-F-mounted triumvirate of Daniel Milner, ‘Chucky’ Sanders and Lyndon Snodgrass – and he was less than three minutes behind the latter.

Norton won the 450 class after running down Finke hero Ivan Long in the final minute of the event and what’s more impressive is that he did it while stopping every lap for fuel, halting once to adjust his handlebars – which had slipped down from a g-out – and a second time to repair a flat tyre!

Callum Norton

“It was awesome, the pass came down to about two minutes to go on the track and I ended up winning the 450 class and getting fourth outright! Ivan (Long) led me the whole way, but my bars fell down about three laps in and then I got a flat tyre about five laps in, so I had to pull in twice on top of refuelling each lap. With the flat I dropped back to ninth, but then I ended up getting up to fifth, and with a lap to go I was a minute down on Ivan and I started reeling him in. I got him with just a little bit to go, and I’m stoked with fourth, and winning the class is unreal. I won four Junior Hattah’s in a row, so this year was my first senior one, and it was brutal, but awesome.

“That was my first time racing a 450 on anything outside of motocross. It’s good for me because I’m 85 kilos, so it gives me that bit more go in the deep sand. I love the whole Hattah weekend. Friday night you go out and put your bikes on display and meet everyone and have a good chat and laugh and then the Saturday you go out and do Prologue and have fun and watch the juniors, where there’s some fast kids coming through. Then on the Sunday, it’s four hours of probably the hardest racing that I’ve ever done, but it’s good fun at the same time, and it’s so rewarding if you have a good result. The Factory guys let me pit next to them and they lent me a quick-fill fueller, and they helped me out when I got a flat, so I can’t thank them enough. Milner, Chucky and Lyndon were awesome guys; when I came in with the class overall and in fourth outright, they all came over and gave me a bit of a hug and said well done. They were stoked with me. It was a good feeling!”

After crashing several times for a ninth place finish in the opening MX2 moto at the Shepparton round of the MX Nationals, Jackson Richardson was looking sharp early in the second moto but while sitting in second place Richardson crashed hard and was forced out of the race before being taken to hospital.

Jackson returned to the track later but will still go further tests during the week to determine the full extent of the injury.

Jackson Richardson

“What a frustrating day, I struggled in race one but made a couple of changes and I felt much better in race two but as I came onto the finish line straight, the front end went from under me and hit the ground shoulder first. I had it X-rayed and there appears to be no bone breaks but I also need an MRI scan which I will get this week to so if there is any other damage. Its sore now, but hopefully it’s just some bruising and I can get back on the bike ASAP.”

Richardson now sits fifth in the championship with 365 points, 51 points adrift of championship leader Wilson Todd.

The 2017 FIM World Junior Motocross Championship will take place at Lange Motokeskus, Tartu in Estonia on July 30 with Australia as keen as mustard to defend their 2017 Team Championship.

Aside from racing for team honours the classes to be contested are the FIM Junior Motocross 125cc World Championship, the FIM Junior Motocross 85cc World Championship and FIM 65cc Junior Motocross World Cup.

Team Manager Mark Willingham

“We will soon to be heading off shortly to Estonia to compete in the WJMX. We will meet at a practice track on the Tuesday evening, at Tihemetsa (Estonia) July 25, on the Tuesday before the event. The Friday is scrutineering and rider sign on, Saturday is qualifying, Sunday July 30 is warm-up and the races. Over the past few weeks I’ve been in constant communication with the team and we are prepared for the challenge ahead.”

Team Australia Competitors

125cc Mason Semmens – (Age 16) Bailey Malkiewicz – (Age 15)

85c Alex Larwood – (Age 13) Jett Lawrence – (Age 13) Cody Chittick – (Age 14)

65cc Jet Alsop – (Age 10) Kayden Minear – (Age 10)



The 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) heads to Kyogle (NSW) this weekend (July 22-23) and the series will feature a return to the Enduro format after a two year absence.

In the E1 class Wil Ruprecht has a five-point lead over Scott Keegan but Keegan has to be considered one of the most ‘in-form’ riders at the moment, taking two of the last three round wins.

Over in the E2 class Daniel Milner has not lost a race so far and enjoys a comfortable 22-point gap to his nearest rival in Josh Green. Green has finished second to Milner is just about every race so far, in a very consistent season. The Yamaha rider will be looking to get on the winners board at Kyogle.

The E3 class has been a Lyndon Snodgrass and Lachlan Stanford dominated affair with both riders on 141 points going into Kyogle. Snodgrass managed to turn the table on Stanford at the last rounds at Renmark (SA) with two wins. Byron Bay local, Stanford will be looking to get back on the winners board for his home race at Kyogle (NSW).

Lachlan Stanford

“I’m very pleased that we’re going back to an Enduro format this weekend; it’s by far my favourite. Although they require a lot of effort in terms of setup, its all worth it when the bikes take to the track. In terms of preparation, it’s not too much different in terms of training, however you’re certainly on the bike for much longer and it requires maintained concentration for an extended period.”

Husqvarna’s Fraser Higlett has dominated all but two rounds of the Transmoto EJ class while Yamaha mounted Michael Driscoll, who won the first two rounds of the season at Renmark (VIC) will be looking to gain some ground on Higlett in the points over the final two rounds at Kyogle and Omeo.

Remaining AORC Rounds of 2017

Round 9 & 10: Kyogle, NSW 22 – 23 July 2017

Round 11 & 12: Omeo, VIC 5 – 6 August 2017

Smarty’s Race Reports:

The North West Victorian Motor Cycle Club hosted the Australian Junior Track Championships last weekend at their Jambaroo Park track, at Koorlong near Mildura and what a weekend it was.

The meeting held in the Mildura region was tightly contested in every event, from the larger capacity 250cc 4 stroke’s down to the Pee-Wee Div 2 50cc class, as crowds were treated to a two-day masterclass, for which all competitors can be proud of.

Tyler Battams from South Australia won the final three races to take out the 50cc Auto Championship while Senna Agius easily won the 85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke Big Wheel – 11-U13 years final, but Max Whale was pushed all of the way to the finish line by Cyshan Weale in the 150cc 2 stroke – 250cc 4 stroke – 13-U16 years final.

After coming second in her first two outings Alyssa Wallace blitzed the field in her final three rides to win the 85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke – Big wheel – Girls – 11-U16 years Championship before a nail biting 85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke – Standard Wheel – 9-U11 Years Championship final where Tom Drane crossed the line just ahead of the hard charging Archie McDonald and the same two riders battle hard in the 65cc 9-U13 Years Championship with Drane once again sneaking home for the win.

Cyshan Weale won the 100cc-150cc 2 stroke – 13-U16 Years Final over Ned Faulkhead while it was a battle royal in the 65cc 7-U9 Years Championship with Brayden Bradford beating Jett Kubelka by just one point after five hard fought races.

Harrison Ryan won all but one race on his way to the 85cc 2 Stroke/150cc 4 Stroke Big Wheel 13-U16 Years Championship before Senna Agius wrapped up his second title of the weekend in the 85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke Big Wheel – 11-U13 Years Championship while Cameron Dunker dominated the 85cc Modified 7-U10 Years Championship.

Tom Drane wrapped up his third title in the 85cc Modified 10-U14 Years Championship after his arch rival in Senna Agius scored no points in his final ride while the biggest up-set of the weekend came in the 200cc-250cc 4 stroke – 13-U16 Years Championship final where the Queensland duo of Cyshan Weale and Max Whale battled tooth and nail with Weale getting the nod by half a wheel over race favourite Whale.

200cc-250cc 4 stroke – 13-U16 years

Cyshan Weale Max Whale Kye Andrews

85cc Modified 10-U14 years

Tom Drane Harrison Voight Senna Agius

85cc Modified 7-U10 years

Cameron Dunker Jhett Calderwood Will Bisley

85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke Big Wheel – 11-U13 years

Senna Agius John Lytras Seth Qualischefski

65cc 9-U13 years

Tom Drane Archie McDonald Zane Kinna

100cc-150cc 2 stroke – 13-U16 years

Cyshan Weale Ned Faulkhead Harry Maxwell

65cc 7-U9 years

Brayden Bradford Jett Kubelka Kurtis Jackson

85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke – Standard Wheel – 9-U11 years

Tom Drane Archie McDonald Harrison Voight

85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke – Big wheel – Girls – 11-U16 years

Alyssa Wallace Ava Faulkhead Chloe Ackerley

150cc 2 stroke – 250cc 4 stroke – 13-U16 years

Max Whale Cyshan Weale Ned Faulkhead

85cc 2 stroke/150cc 4 stroke – Standard Wheel – 11-U13 years

Senna Agius John Lytras Seth Qualischefski

50cc Auto Div 2 – 7-U9 years

Tyler Battams Jeff Kubelka Alexander Adamson

All results can be found on www.computime.com.au

On a track that was as tough as it gets, Kirk Gibbs, Wilson Todd and Callum Norton have won the MX1, MX2 and MXD classes respectively at the seventh round of the Australian MX Nationals held in the Victorian town on Shepparton last weekend.

MX1 Report

On a slick, rut infested layout, Kirk Gibbs became only the second MX1 class overall winner of the year when he took advantage of a rare Dean Ferris mistake to win the opening moto before working his way through a freight train of talent in front of him in the second moto to move from fifth to second place, setting the fastest lap of the race in the progress. His 1-2 on the day further strengthens his second position in the championship.

Kirk Gibbs

“It’s really exciting and a great relief. We knew if we just worked hard, and followed our plan, we could put it all together, and today was the day. Both motos were really fast and I battled in both, it was pretty tough. In that second moto, I lost a few spots and just had to work real hard to get back to second. I’m really happy with my riding and how it went today, for myself and the team. Shepparton was a little bit different to the last few years; the ruts got really rough and bumpy and it was hard to find good lines out there, but it made for good close racing.”

Ferris crashed while battling race leader Kade Mosig and arch rival Kirk Gibbs and we forced to battle back from well outside the top ten up to an eventual 7th place but in the second moto the championship leader was in no mood to muck around and took the lead early to streak away for yet another moto win leaving round 7 with a 54 point lead over Gibbs.

Dean Ferris

“You can’t win them all, but I really wanted to, I felt pretty good in moto one and was right where I needed to be when I fell heavily and lost a lot of time. It was my first major incident of the year so I can’t complain too much but it also shows how fast things can change and that myself and the CDR Yamaha team need to remain 100% focused to win this championship. Moto two was good and we got the race win. There wasn’t allot to separate the top few riders this weekend but I was able to get a nice little gap and ride my own race. Thanks to the CDR Yamaha team again for their massive support throughout the year and I now look forward to racing at Port Macquarie which is a new track on the calendar this year.”

Brett Metcalfe continues to pepper the leading pack with 3-4 finishes at Shepparton for third outright while Todd Waters, Kade Mosig, Nathan Crawford, Kyle Peters, Luke Clout, Luke Styke and Dylan Long rounded out the top ten.

Kyle Peters

“It was a relatively good weekend for myself and the team. We got through to Superpole and I just made a small mistake on my hot lap, and then in race one our speed was much better. In the opening moto I came through the pack and even on the last lap I was so close to the two guys in front of me, so even though we didn’t quite make the podium, we were really happy with the result in that one. In race two we made a few bike changes, and I was just over riding the track and the bike itself. Shepparton was a track where you really needed to be on, and I just wasn’t able to find my flow in the last moto. All in all though there were a lot more positives than negatives at Round 7, we took some solid steps forward and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into Port Macquarie.”

Luke Styke

“I’m not getting the results that I want yet, I just need to pick up the intensity early on in the race and work on putting myself in a better position at the beginning. It’s frustrating, it feels like I’ve been getting the same result all year. But I know it’s only going to take one race to turn it all around. It’s still a building process – from where we were last year on the couch we’ve come a long way, but I want it to speed up. I’ve just got to keep working on things, keep trying, be patient and enjoy the process.”

Thor MX1 Round 7 Results

Kirk Gibbs – 67 points – KTM Dean Ferris – 59 points – Yamaha Brett Metcalfe – 58 points – Kawasaki Todd Waters – 56 points – Honda Kade Mosig – 54 points – Yamaha Nathan Crawford – 51 points – Kawasaki Kyle Peters – 51 points – Suzuki Luke Clout – 47 points – Honda Luke Styke – 47 points – KTM Dylan Long – 41 points – Yamaha

Thor MX1 Championship Standings

Dean Ferris – 489 points – Yamaha Kirk Gibbs – 435 points – KTM Kade Mosig – 383 points – Yamaha Todd Waters – 361 points – Honda Luke Styke – 357 points – KTM Kyle Peters – 327 points – Suzuki Luke Clout – 324 points – Honda Brett Metcalfe – 297 points – Kawasaki Nathan Crawford – 251 points – Kawasaki Keiron Hall – 233 points – Husqvarna

MX2 Report

After two races that featured some of the best racing seen in the series to date coupled with crashes and mistakes it was the 2-2 moto results that gave Todd the overall on the day as well as a 8-point lead in the MX2 championship lead while second place on the podium went to Egan Mastin with 4-1 results and despite a crash in moto two Mitchell Evans wrapping up the round in third with 1-5 results.

Wilson Todd

“Today wasn’t too bad, but it wasn’t the best either. In moto one I made it hard for myself, and then in race two I got out and had the lead and threw it away. I need to minimise the mistakes especially when I’m in the lead, but all in all it was a relatively good day. I’m planning on continuing with the same program from here on out – hopefully we can just try and stretch out that points lead a bit so that we can head into Coolum comfortable. That’s the goal.”

Just four points separated the top four overall MX2 placegetters on the day, with Kyle Webster’s score of 3-3 in the motos giving him a close fourth overall with a 60 championship point haul for the day, which has seen him leap-frog past Dylan Wills to take over sixth place in the MX2 standings.

Kyle Webster

“Overall it was a good day, although it didn’t start off that well when I snapped a gear lever on the first lap of qualifying but other than that, the two races actually went really well and even though the track was really rutted and technical, I got a good flow going in both motos and just got into a good rhythm and was pretty happy to finish third each time out. It was a bit of a bummer that two third placings only got me fourth overall for the round, because the points were so tight between us, but that’s just the way it works out sometimes when the scores are tallied. Nevertheless, it was a great round for me, and my Penrite CRF Honda Racing CRF250R was running strong the whole time, so I have to pay thanks to my mechanic, Mick, and all the team for all their support.”

Motul MX2 Round 7 Results

Wilson Todd – 64 points – Yamaha Egan Mastin – 63 points – KTM Mitchell Evans – 61 points – Yamaha Kyle Webster – 60 points – Honda Jayden Rykers – 54 points – KTM Richie Evans – 50 points – Yamaha Dylan Wills – 48 points – Husqvarna Hamish Harwood – 46 points – KTM Jay Wilson – 42 points – KTM Ricky Latimer – 42 points – Yamaha

Motul MX2 Championship Standings

Wilson Todd – 426 points – Yamaha Mitchell Evans – 418 points – Yamaha Egan Mastin – 407 points – KTM Hamish Harwood – 373 points – KTM Jackson Richardson – 365 points – Yamaha Kyle Webster – 344 points – Honda Dylan Wills – 334 points – Husqvarna Jayden Rykers – 320 points – KTM Richie Evans – 303 points – Yamaha Ricky Latimer – 232 points – Yamaha

MXD Report

Like the MX2 class, the MXD class was riddled with close racing and a heap of crashes but with 2-1 race results it was Norton who left Shepparton with his second consecutive round win this time ahead of title contender Cody Dyce (1-2), while championship leader Roberts (3-3) finished the round in third and now leads the Pirelli MXD title chase by five points over Dyce with a single round remaining.

Incredibly, Norton raced the Hattah Desert Race on a KTM450EXC-F the weekend before Shepparton and scored 4th outright behind KTM 500 EXC-F-mounted triumvirate of Daniel Milner, ‘Chucky’ Sanders and Lyndon Snodgrass – and he was less than three minutes behind the latter.

Callum Norton

“The first half of the season was pretty rough so it’s been good to get a couple of wins under my belt. I felt really good out there today, we made a couple of changes to the bike for the second moto and I’m stoked that we got another overall. I had Hattah last weekend, and I’ve done pretty well at the Vic titles lately so the confidence is back and hopefully I can finish off the season strong at the last one next weekend.”

Cody Dyce

“I didn’t ride well at the last round at Nowra and I just wanted to get back on the track and redeem myself as quickly as possible. It wasn’t even about the result but just riding the way I know I should ride and bringing the same energy and effort to each and every race and I felt I did that today. I’m going to run the same plan at the final round and see what happens as I really have nothing to lose. Just give it my all and see where it takes me. My bike was awesome today, so thanks to everyone on the Yamalube Yamaha Team for their support and encouragement over the past few weeks.”

The Pirelli MXD class’s 2017 championship will wrap at Round 8 of the Motul MX Nationals which will take place at Port Macquarie in New South Wales on Sunday July 30, 2017.

Pirelli MXD Round 7 Results

Callum Norton – 67 points – KTM Cody Dyce – 67 points – Yamaha Jy Roberts – 60 points – Husqvarna Cooper Pozniak – 53 points – Yamaha Brodie Ellis – 47 points – Yamaha Isaac Ferguson – 47 points – KTM Hugh McKay – 47 points – Yamaha Riley Dukes – 46 points – Husqvarna Kaleb Barham – 43 points – Husqvarna Jye Dickson – 41 points – KTM

Pirelli MXD Championship Standings

Jy Roberts – 412 points – Husqvarna Cody Dyce – 407 points – Yamaha Isaac Ferguson – 345 points – KTM Hugh McKay – 332 points – Yamaha Cooper Pozniak – 331 points – Yamaha Morgan Fogarty – 330 points – KTM Kaleb Barham – 307 points – Husqvarna Callum Norton – 294 points – KTM Brodie Ellis – 285 points – Yamaha Jai Constantinou – 256 points – Honda

Graeme Irwin and Todd Kellett have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the sixth round of the British Motocross Championships held at the Blaxhall Circuit last weekend.

MX1

Buildbase Honda’s Graeme Irwin raced to a maximum points score at round six of the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship at Blaxhall last weekend to open up a 52-point lead in the MX1 title chase.

Irwin’s double win over Brad Anderson and Ryan Houghton at the sandy Suffolk circuit means the Irishman could clinch the MX1 title one round early at Preston Docks at the end of this month.

After qualifying second, Graeme holeshot the opening moto on his CRF450R before the race was red-flagged following a crash but from the restart he again led the field around the opening turn and was never headed, extending his advantage over Anderson to over 10 seconds at the end of the 25-minute plus two lap race.

He again reacted quickest when the gate dropped for race two and despite slipping to second in the early stages before moving to the front at half-distance before going on to win by over seven-and-a-half seconds over Gert Krestinov.

Graeme Irwin

“There was a lot of talk before this race from a lot of guys who were all coming here to win so it’s good to be the man who actually did win both races today. This is all that matters to me – I don’t care about any other series, this is the one that I want to win and to go 1-1 here and extend my lead to 52 points is perfect. I can wrap the title up one round early at Preston Docks and that’s the goal now.”

MX 1 Championship positions

Graeme Irwin – 266 Gert Krestinov – 214 Brad Anderson – 199

MX2

Kiwi Josiah Natzke won the opening MX2 moto from young Lewis Tombs and Kelet but in the second moto Kellett cleared out from the field to score the win over championship leader Ben Watson and Martin Barr so with two rounds remaining Watson has a healthy 42 point lead over Barr with Kellett sitting third in the series.

Todd Kellett

“I am over the moon about today as I have only had three days on the bike before today. I am please for the team as well as there has been a lot of effort behind the scenes put into making this all happen. I had to push hard in the first race coming from mid field but in the second I was feeling it. There are a lot of positives to take away from this meeting and still a lot of things to learn. I will be smiling all the way of the five-hour drive home!”

Josiah Natzke

“In the first race I just got a great start and got my head down and went for it and I seemed to win it easy but in the second I got a good jump on the gate but the hit neutral and really messed up that race. I was coming through OK but just run out of puff at about the half distance. But I was still third overall and going away with something which can’t be bad.”

Ben Watson

“It’s not been the best of days for me but most of it was out of my hands as we had problems with two bikes today and I had to go out in the last race with an almost standard bike and still came home in second. But we must go away with the positives and although the day should have been a lot better we have increased the championship lead by one point”

MX2 Championship positions

Ben Watson – 263 Martin Barr – 221 Todd Kellett – 189

Round six of the 2017 CMRC crossed the border into Quebec where Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil was a first-time venue on the National circuit and when the dust settled it was Colton Facciotti and Shawn Maffenbeier who won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively with both championships closing up at the pointy end.

MX1

Facciotti won the opening moto from Kaven Benoit, Matt Goerke and Christophe Pourcel have was forced to come from the back of the pack but in the second moto Pourcel scored a better start and won the moto easily from Goerke and Facciotti so with six rounds down Goerke still leads the series but Pourcel is just a menacing 8 points back.

MX2

Maffenbeier scored 1-2 moto finishes to earn the overall ahead of Dylan Wright (2-3), Josh Osby (6-1), Ryan Surratt (3-4) and Bobby Piazza (5-6) while championship leader Cole Thompson crashed out of the opening moto and dislocated his thump along the way but the gutsy KTM rider fronted the start line in moto two and despite the thumb popping out of its joint managed a credible seventh place to hold on to a 2-point championship lead over Maffenbeier going into round seven.

Next weekend the series moves into Atlantic Canada at the Pleasant Valley Motorsport Park near Truro, Nova Scotia.

MX1 Round 6 – Motocross Bon-Conseil, Quebec

Colton Facciotti (Hon) 1-3 Christophe Pourcel (Hus) 4-1 Matt Goerke (Yam) 3-2 Mike Alessi (Kaw) 5-7 Tyler Medaglia (Hon) 10-4 Kyle Chisholm (Hon) 7-6 Cade Clason (KTM) 9-5 Tim Tremblay (Yam) 8-8 Dillan Epstein (Kaw) 6-11 Jesse Wentland (Suz) 11-9

MX1 Point Standings 2017 after 6 Rounds

Matt Goerke (Yam) 316 Christophe Pourcel (Hus) 308 Colton Facciotti (Hon) 288 Mike Alessi (Kaw) 269 Tyler Medaglia (Hon) 267 Dillan Epstein (Kaw) 249 Cade Clason (KTM) 213 Kyle Chisholm (Hon) 210 Tim Tremblay (Yam) 195 Nathan Bles (Hon) 162

MX2 Round 6 – Motocross Bon-Conseil, Quebec

Shawn Maffenbeier (Yam) 1-2 Dylan Wright (Hon) 2-3 Josh Osby (KTM) 6-1 Ryan Surratt (Kaw) 3-4 Bobby Piazza (Hus) 5-6 Casey Keast (Yam) 4-11 Davey Fraser (Hus) 9-9 Jonah Brittons (KTM) 10-10 Jacob Hayes (Kaw) 16-5 Hayden Halstead (Yam) 7-14

MX2 Point Standings 2017 after 6 Rounds

Cole Thompson (KTM) 298 Shawn Maffenbeier (Yam) 296 Josh Osby (KTM) 289 Ryan Surratt (Kaw) 258 Dylan Wright (Hon) 245 Casey Keast (Yam) 198 Jacob Hayes (Kaw) 186 Davey Fraser (Hus) 181 Hayden Halstead (Yam) 176 Jess Pettis (Yam) 148

Henry Jacobi has taken a rare win over defending champion Dennis Ullrich at the fifth round of the ADAC German MX Masters held in Tensfeld last weekend while young Aussie Jet Lawrence trounced the opposition in the Junior Cup class.

ADAC MX Masters

Henry Jacobi’s (STC Racing Team, Husqvarna) seemed to be particularly well motivated after emerging victorious from the qualifying session on Saturday, taking victory on the day in front of some 7,500 spectators with 2-3 race finishes.

Henry Jacobi

“I was first in practice, in the quali, in the warm-up and in the overall standings. You just can’t do any more. I’m very pleased, because I’ve finished on the top rung of the podium in the Masters class for the first time today. It appears that sandy tracks suit me more than I ever thought after racking up some decent points previously in the ADAC MX Masters meetings at Fürstlich Drehna and Mölln and in the world championship races on sand.”

Front-runner Dennis Ullrich (KTM Sarholz Racing Team) took second place overall while Swedish rider Jonathan Bengtsson (Team Glasakuten, KTM) took third on the day.

Ullrich still leads the overall rankings from Jens Getteman (Monster Energy Kawasaki Elf Team Pfeil) in second place, who finished seventh overall during this fifth ADAC MX Masters meeting. Henry Jacobi is now third overall after the Tensfeld meeting.

ADAC MX Masters championship standings

Dennis Ullrich, 216 points Jens Getteman, 165 points Henry Jacobi, 144 points

ADAC MX Junior Cup

Australian Jett Lawrence (13, Team Suzuki World MX2) literally raced away from his rivals like greased lightning to finish 16 seconds up in Race 1 and five seconds ahead in Race 2.

Jett Lawrence

“My father used to say that you’re half way there with a good start, so that’s always the first piece of advice that I follow to the letter as the race gets under way. And then after that, it’s just a case of head down, bum up and off you go! This weekend’s results are thanks to all the extremely hard training I’ve put in over the past few days. I’ve done a lot to improve, was forever practising on sand and am in tip-top physical shape. It was a perfect weekend for me, and I will do my utmost to score points at the next two Masters meetings.”

However, the 13-year-old should not underestimate the current form of front-runner, Max Palsson (14, Mefo Sport Racing Team, KTM) and Magnus Smith (13, Mefo Sport Racing Team, KTM) in second place, as the two Scandinavians also turned in a strong performance during this race weekend in Schleswig-Holstein and impressed by finishing second and third overall respectively. Palsson retains the lead in the championship as a result and is ahead of both Smith and Lawrence in the standings.

ADAC MX Junior Cup championship standings

Max Palsson, 167 points Magnus Smith, 154 points Jett Lawrence, 141 points

The penultimate round of the ADAC MX Masters will be at Gaildorf is next up on the schedule (23rd/24th August).

Jeffrey Herlings and Brian Bogers have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the final round of the Dutch Masters of Motocross held at Tijdens last weekend and despite missing the opening round Herlings won the MX1 championship while it was Thomas K Olson who ended up winning the MX2 championship by just six points over Bogers.

Herlings went 1-1 on a tough day in the sand to end the series with 186 points while second place on the day was Max Nagl with 2-2 results ahead of Husqvarna teammate Gautier Paulin with 3-3. Paulin ended second in the series with 164 pts.

MX1 – Final Points

Jeffrey Herlings – 186 Gautier Paulin – 164 Max Nagl – 121 Max Anstie – 113 Filip Bengtsson – 102

MX2

Bogers won the final round of the series today with 2-1 results, while Olsen also did 1-2, but the better performance by Bogers in the second moto gave him the overall while third on the day was Thomas Covington with 3-3 results and the American also finished third in the series points.

Aussie Jed Beaton was back on the bike for the final round and scored 13 points in the opening moto but a DNF in the final moto dropped the Aussie from 7th to 9th overall in the series.

MX2 – Final Points

Thomas K Olson – 182 Brian Bogers – 176 Thomas Covington – 120 David Herbreteau – 109 Freek van der Vlist – 92

…9. Jed Beaton – 72

New Zealand’s Levi Sherwood and the Aussie army of Jarryd McNeil, Josh Sheehan, Jackson Strong, Clinton Moore, Rob Adelberg and Michael Kirkness showed incredible ANZAC spirit at the 2017 X-Games held in Minneapolis last week.

Sherwood scored gold in the MotoX Freestyle event with Sheehan and Moore scoring silver and bronze before Sherwood stood on top of the podium once again in the MotoX Best Trick final this time ahead of Strong and Moore.

McNeil won gold in the MotoX Step Up final and silver in the Best Whip contest while Michael Kirkness qualified for the final on the Harley Davidson Flat Track final with a solid third in his heat before finishing a credible 10th in the final against America’s best.

Pacifico Moto X Freestyle Final

Gold – Levi Sherwood – NZ Silver – Josh Sheehan – Aus Bronze – Clinton Moore – Aus Taka Higashino Adam Jones David Rinaldo Rob Adelberg – Aus Harry Bink

LifeProof Moto X Step Up Final

Gold – Jarryd McNeil – Aus Silver – Bryce Hudson Bronze – Ronnie Renner

Moto X Best Whip Final

Gold – Destin Cantrell Silver – Jarryd McNeil – Aus Bronze – Tyler Bereman Tom Parsons Nate Adams Josh Sheehan – Aus

Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick Final

Gold – Levi Sherwood – NZ Silver – Jackson Strong – Aus Bronze – Clinton Moore – Aus Josh Sheehan – Aus Taka Higashino Harry Bink Rob Adelberg – Aus Libor Podmol

Harley-Davidson Flat Track Final