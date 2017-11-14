Moto News Wrap for November 14, 2017 by Darren Smart

Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax

Dick Burleson Returns to Australia for 2018 A4DE

On the eve of turning 70 years of age and 38 years after winning the 1980 A4DE, famous American racer Dick Burleson has confirmed that he will return to Australia to compete in the 40th anniversary of the A4DE to be held in Cessnock from the 4th to the 7th of April.

Burleson shot to fame in 1970 when he entered the Trans-AMA Motocross Series where he finished fourth overall behind Dave Nicol and two other Euro riders but as the top American in the series Dick earned the title of American Motocross Champion.

In 1971 Dick discovered Enduro racing and from 1974 to 1981, ‘King Richard’ Burleson, as he was eventually nicknamed, won eight consecutive AMA National Enduro Championships while on the International front earned eight consecutive gold medals in the International Six Days Trials (now called the ISDE).

Burleson was named AMA Amateur Athlete of the Year in 1976 and 1981 then again 13 year later on the back of a silver medal effort at the 1994 ISDT held near Tulsa, Oklahoma at the tender age of 46.

Burleson was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999 and to this day continues to enjoy dirt bike riding on a weekly basis and will ride a 1980 Husqvarna at the 2018 A4DE in the Vintage Class.

Geoff Udy, who rode on the same minute as Burleson at the 1980 A4DE was instrumental in getting ‘King Richard’ back to Australia.

Geoff Udy

“It was a real privilege to ride with Dick in 1980 where I finished 3rd outright behind him and John Hand. I had a couple of advantages however, Dick and I were off on the first minute in very dry conditions and I learned heaps during these four days. Dick kept his feet on the pegs all the time and he referred to his watch and speedo odometer constantly to be ahead of the speed average so whenever he took off so did I. Handy’s 2nd was even more significant from a later minute as he was not able to see what Dick was doing as I was able.”

The occasion is not lost on Malcolm Hall who is himself an ISDE Gold Medallist while being a key member of the Cessnock MCC club who is hosting the 2018 A4DE and the son of John Hall, the founder of the A4DE.

Malcolm Hall

“The Cessnock MCC is determined to make the 40th anniversary A4DE a huge event and put the ‘4-day’ back on the off-road map in Australia so to have the someone the calibre of Dick Burleson to return 38 years after winning the event will not only take the vintage class to the next level, but the event as a whole and attract even more spectators than we could ever have imagined.”

The Cessnock MCC is now searching for a 1980 Husqvarna WR250 enduro for ‘King Richard’ to ride so if you have one or know of one please contact Geoff Udy on udyquadcountry@gmail.com.

Neil Diamond for Cessnock in 2018

International rock star Neil Diamond will more than likely not ride the 2018 A4DE because he is scheduled to play his usual medley of hits at the Roche Estate on Saturday night, the 7th of April which is also the same date as the final day of competition and presentation night of the 40th anniversary of the event.

The Roche Estate is a world class vineyard that is a popular concert venue in the Hunter Valley which is just 12km from Cessnock and Diamond fans are already booking accommodation in the area so if you are contemplating a ride at the A4DE and haven’t got a roof over your head yet, do it now!!

And if you are a modern bike rider, get your entries in while you are at it – the event has limited spaces available and someone has to miss out! 50 of us old blokes have already committed but there are many more who want to ride but it will depend on the number of modern bike riders as to how many more vintage riders can enter but as of 4.30am on Tuesday the 14th of November, only 65 modern bike riders have entered to please get your entries in ASAP – this is not an event to be missed!

Jimboomba X-Stadium Counts Down ASX Final

After five rounds in four states of high-flying dirt bike action featuring the best racers from Australia and the USA, the 2017 Australian Supercross Championship is all set to play out its grand final this Saturday night, November 18, at Jimboomba X-Stadium in the City of Logan Council region of south-east Queensland.

With both premier SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) championships to be decided at the event, Jimboomba X-Stadium is set to be packed with race fans eager to witness another spectacular night of dirt bike competition at the popular venue, which played host to the opening round of the series in September.

In the SX1 class, defending champion Justin Brayton (Penrite Honda Racing) enjoys an 18 point advantage in the series standings after snaring a third place finish behind countrymen Jason Anderson (Rockstar Husqvarna) and Dean Wilson (Rockstar Husqvarna) at Sunday’s round five in Sydney, which came after Brayton’s aspirations were thwarted the night before by a first turn pile-up in the Final at round four.

In the SX2 category, defending champion Jackson Richardson (Serco Yamaha) now makes the front running after last weekend’s double-header in Sydney, which saw Wilson Todd (DPH Motorsport Yamaha) and new American invader Chris Blose (Penrite Honda Racing) split the round wins in two nights of knock-down, drag-’em-out indoor supercross competition.

Just five points seperate Richardson and Todd in the SX2 championship standings, with the battle set to go all the way to the wire.

Advance purchase tickets to the Jimboomba X Stadium grand final round of the 2017 Australian Supercross Championship – which will feature an afternoon Pit Party where fans can meet their favourite riders – are on-sale via the www.ticketbooth.com.au web site. General admission, Stadium seating and discounted Family Pass tickets are available.

Tony Cochrane Announced as Chairman of AUS-X Open

This is BIG! Successful businessman and sports administration Tony Cochrane is now the chairman of the AUS-X brand and the co-founder of the V8 Supercars is looking to grow the event to unprecedented heights in the coming years.

Tony Cochrane

“It’s exciting times for the AUS-X Open, and I am delighted to get on board here and help Ryan and Adam grow this amazing event business. To be honest it is some of the most awesome and compelling motorsport product I have seen for some time – no wonder it’s attracting so many fans. Full credit to these two young guys, from a standing start they have built a hell of a show, I look forward to working with them to grow it both here in Australia and internationally as well. Australians do events as good as, if not better than, anyone in the World – this is but another terrific chapter in that story. People want events like this that they can get up close to, see the best riders in action and push the adrenalin button on the experience – AUS-X Open delivers in spades!”

Event co-founder Adam Bailey says the expertise that comes with a figure-head like Cochrane is the perfect recipe for the continued success of the AUS-X Open.

Adam Bailey

“We are so ecstatic and proud to have Tony involved in our mission to grow the AUS-X Open brand including supercross, freestyle motocross and action sports in Australia. The sport and its athletes are true gladiators in every sense of the word. We have no doubt that working with Tony is going to help us show the world what they can do and couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds for us and the sport. We’re always looking for ways to build our brand and create the greatest show for our fans and to do this we need a strong business base, which is exactly we’re our new Chairman will be able to steer us moving forward.”

Supermoto Hits WA This Weekend

The Australian Supermoto Championships is heading to Wanneroo International Kartway this weekend and with 109 entries confirmed it is bound to be a cracker of a weekend.

Marking the first time Supermoto WA has hosted this event since 2010, the club will be welcoming 109 entries including World Vice Supermoto Champion Markus Class from Germany, defending female champion Jessica Boujos from WA as well as Andy McLiesh coming from QLD to defend the title he won in 2016.

The 2-day event will feature classes such as Pro, Open, Clubman, Vets and Women’s. In conjunction with these classes the event will be supported by racers on the smaller mini-motards and mini GP bikes and there is even a Postie bike class where the racing is close and fun on these machines with minimal modifications. The juniors will be out on the track as well, providing a glimpse of the future of the sport.

Mr. VMX Aussie VMX Des Nations set for Broadford

The inaugural Mr. VMX Aussie VMX Des Nations will take place at Broadford, Vic, on November 18th and 19th with the two day event featuring motocross bikes and riders from the past battling for $5000 in prize money.

The formats will be as follows:

Mr. VMX Aussie VMX Des Nations championship will be a three rider team event comprising one rider chosen at random from each class of Pre 85 RACE CLASS 1, Pre 90 RACE CLASS 2 and Pre 95 RACE CLASS 3 to make up a three rider team

RACE CLASS 1: Pre 85. Bike must be 1984 model or older and rider birth year must be 1984 or earlier 3 x 3 lap races

RACE CLASS 2: Pre 90. Bike must be 1989 model or older and rider birth year must be 1989 or earlier 3 x 4 lap races

RACE CLASS 3: Pre 95. Bike must be 1994 model or older and rider birth year must be 1994 or earlier 3 x 5 lap races

VMX Des Nations scoring will be 1st = 1 point, 2nd = 2 points, 3rd = 3 points and so on and the team with the lowest score wins the 2017 VMX des Nations Championship

RACE CLASS 4: Mister VMX perpetual trophy. Winner will be crowned Mr. VMX Champion 2017 Pre 95 All Powers All Ages

Support Classes

RACE CLASS 5: Pre 78 All Powers Senior All Ages

RACE CLASS 6: Evolution All Powers Senior All Ages

RACE CLASS 7: Pre 95 125 Senior All Ages

RACE CLASS 8: Pre-90 45+ years All Powers

RACE CLASS 9: Pre 95 Mini Masters Senior All Ages

RACE CLASS 10: Modern All Powers Senior All Ages

RACE CLASS 11: 2 Stroke Open All Powers Senior All Ages

RECREATION CLASS 12: Junior Recreation Under 16 minimum 5 x 3 laps

RC to stay as Suzuki Brand Manager

Suzuki America have announced that Ricky Carmichael will continue his role as Brand Ambassador with his ‘Camp Carmichael Program’ while working with the Autotrader / Yoshimura / Suzuki Racing team and contribute to the motorcycle industry and sport though the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, the Ricky Carmichael University, and other charitable endeavours.

Carmichael will continue to be an integral part of Suzuki’s efforts including the RM Army initiative – the umbrella under which Suzuki racing support resides. The Camp Carmichael program, an exclusive Suzuki offering, will continue with Carmichael providing personal coaching for riders who qualify on Suzuki RM and RM-Z race bikes.

With the recent announcement that Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has suspending participation in the MXGP and All-Japan MX championships, a greater portion of the development and refinement of the company’s motocross models has shifted to Suzuki in the United States and RC will play a major role in this as well.

Kerry Graeber – Suzuki’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing

“We are fortunate to have Ricky as a resource to improve our products and represent the company in the United States. Ricky’s success and voice in the motocross world is unparalleled. Suzuki is the winningest bike in U.S. motocross over the past decade and RC is a huge part of that success. We are stoked to continue our fruitful relationship with Ricky into the foreseeable future.”

Ricky Carmichael

“I won championships and wrapped up my racing career on a Suzuki, so obviously the brand is near to my heart. With the increased emphasis and importance on Suzuki in the U.S., I am looking forward to doing what I can to help further develop its products and racing success.”

Carmichael’s team, RCH Racing which he founded with freestyle motocross legend Carey Hart, won the 2016 AMA Motocross Championship. Carmichael and Hart closed the team at the conclusion of the 2017 racing season.

For additional information about Ricky and his activities, please visit www.rickycarmichael.com (link).

Rockwell Racing Announces 3-Rider Team for AMA SX

Rockwell Watches is proud to announce that ROCKWELL RACING will field Ryan Breece, Bradley Lionnet, and AJ Catanzaro for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross series. Fresh off his 2017 AMA Arenacross West Coast Lites Championship, Breece will look to capitalize on a full off-season of testing for Supercross.

Ryan Breece

“I feel very strong coming into the 2018 Supercross series with the ROCKWELL RACING team. I have faith in the team and with the set up the team has provided it will get me solid results and I am super excited to kick off the season with the crew!”

Joining Breece in the 250 class will be South African Bradley Lionnet while Ctanzaro is looking to break out in 2018.

AJ Catanzaro

“I’ve never been as prepared as I am right now coming into a race season. I look forward to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross series and my partnership with the Rockwell Watches team. I am very lucky to have the support of a professional program for the west coast rounds and they will be a major asset to my 450 program.”

Team Manager Chris Elliott is looking forward to having a full truck.

“We have three guys that are coming to the team because they want to be here and want to do well! Bradley is someone who came to us last year when we were riddled with injuries and was a pleasant surprise; having been on the cusp of a main event spot at a number of rounds, I feel 2018 is his year to take that next step. Ryan Breece is coming of a championship in the AMA Arenacross Lites class, his speed and aggression will serve him well in his fulltime return to Supercross. And we are thrilled to have a 450 rider in the truck with AJ, lets just say AJ Catanzaro is going to surprise a lot of people this year.”

Paris SX This Weekend

November 18th and 19th will see the 35th running of the Paris Supercross but this time it will be at the new U Arena which promises the riders and fans a fantastic venue, with a huge size (same one as a US Stadium), high technology (sound system, lights, giant screen) and the best comfort (quality of the seats, visibility from any place) for the spectators.

Coming straight from the US where he’s now racing, Marvin Musquin (King of Lille SX last year) will be back on his homeland to take on Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Cedric Soubeyras, Fabien Izoird, Jordi Tixier, Thomas Ramette and many more. Full report and results will be right here next week.

Harry Everts to train Pauls Jonass

The newly crowned MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass has chosen a new racing coach after ending his cooperation with the Dutchman Marc de Reuver earlier in October. Jonass’ new mentor will be four time World Motocross Champion Harry Everts, the father of the legendary 10-times world champion Stefan Everts.

It has to be noted that the two have previously crossed each other’s paths – Everts worked with Jonass during 2015.

Pauls Jonass

”I have known Harry since 2012, and we have always gotten along really well. I had a lot of fun working with him during the season of 2015, and I’m glad that I can say that he’s a part of my team again.”

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship will travel to 20 different locations in 16 different countries around the world. This will be Jonass’ last year in the MX2 class, and he’ll definitely have his hands full defending his new title.

HRC Announce World MX Riders

On the eve of the annual EICMA Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, Team HRC announced its rider line-up for the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship, MXGP, as part of its traditional factory motorsport announcement.

Tim Gajser, 2016 MXGP World Champion, remains with Team HRC aboard the #243 Honda CRF450RW, and is joined in the MXGP category by Brian Bogers as the 21-year-old Dutchman joins the factory outfit from the HSF Motorsport team.

The third machine under the Team HRC awning will be Calvin Vlaanderen who will line up behind the MX2 gate on the Honda CRF250RW. The 21-year-old South African joins Honda, like teammate Bogers, from the HSF Motorsport team as part of the sponsorship deal with Team HRC and HSF Logistics, effective from the 2018 season onwards.

Marcus Pereira de Freitas – Team HRC – MXGP

“We’re very excited to announce our new team for 2018. Tim needs no introduction as two-time World Champion with HRC, and we welcome two promising young talents in Brian and Calvin. We have already announced the partnership with HSF for next season, but now we can see what this refreshed team will look like – with two CRF450RWs we will mount another strong challenge to see the World Champion crown return to Honda, and with a CRF250RW entry for Calvin, based on the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R, we are supporting and developing future talent. Our testing programme with all three riders starts from now to make sure we’re ready to start 2018 on top in Argentina in March.”

Tim Gajser

“It’s great to stay with HRC into 2018 for another – we’ve already been a long time on this journey together and I’m so happy to continue. For 2018 I have new teammates which is something new to me – we are all young guys in the team and I think that’s going to be good as we’re all hungry for the challenge together. I’m really excited for the year ahead; we’re fit and ready to go again. It’s a pleasure too to be at EICMA with the rest of the family – the MotoGP guys, Dakar and the Trial team. It’s a really strong family to be part of!”

Brian Bogers

“It’s like a dream come true for me to be part of the HRC family. Every time I walk through the paddock it’s not possible to miss Honda and the setup they have, and I’ve always thought about the chance to join this family, and now I’m also part of it. I’m so excited to get on the bike – it looks amazing and when you see how Tim is riding it I can’t wait to get 2018 started. I’ve already been in the same team as Tim, in 2009, so it’s cool to be joining him again for next season, along with Calvin. It’s amazing being here in EICMA with the rest of the HRC riders too, with Marc and Dani, Trial and Dakar, and to know that I’m now a part of that now is really an honour.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

“It’s unbelievable to be standing here today with all the other HRC guys being part of the factory team. I’ve always wanted to be part of a factory team since I was a kid, and now that the dream has come true it’s incredible. I spend time watching the likes of Marc and Dani on TV, so to be joining them at EICMA to be announced as a factory rider is a blessing. I’m so excited to get on the new bike – I’ve seen pictures and heard things from different people and apparently it’s unbelievable, so I’m so excited. I couldn’t sleep last night looking forward to today’s announcement and starting to test tomorrow!”

Four Rider Line-Up for Yamaha SM Action in 2018

The Yamaha SM Action – Mc Migliori Racing Team are really proud to present their riders for 2018 season and it is a strong line-up of riders with Alvin Östlund and Simone Furlotti competing in the World MX2 Championship while Maxime Renaux and Alessandro Manucci will be in the EMX250 class.

German and Dutch MX Championship Dates Announced

The German ADAC Masters and the Dutch Masters of Motocross series are the two of the most recognised and hard fought championships in Europe besides the actual World Championships with both series riddled with GP stars and here are the dates for 2018.

Calendar ADAC Masters Series 2018

26-27.04. – Fürstlich Drehna

26-27.05. – Mölln

23-24.06. – Bielstein

14-15.07. – Möggers/Ös­terreich

28-29.07. – Tensfeld

25-26.08. – Teutschenthal

08-09.09. – Gaildorf

Dutch Masters of Motocross – Schedule

11.03 – Markelo

02.04 – Oldebroek

06.05 – Mill

14-16.06 – Lichtenvoorde, Zwarte Cross

UK Arenacross Teams Announced

The 2018 UK Arenacross World Tour boasts former championship winners, National Supercross Champions as well as veterans of the sport lining up alongside some of the most talented youngsters.

Three time Arenacross Pro Champion Thomas Ramette will return with his team SR75 World Suzuki while alongside him is fellow Frenchman and friend Cyrille Coulon – who has proved in previous years that whilst his number one aim is to win, he’s more than happy to comply with team comradery (orders).

Team FRO Systems are back with the AX ‘Bad-boy’ Ashley Greedy who signed up for the second year running, but they’ve also got Cedric Soubeyras, French and European Supercross Champion and indoor specialist running with them.

Fabien Iziord has two European Supercross Championships and three French Supercross Championships under his belt and he will be with the Buildbase Honda team while Team Green Holeshot Kawasaki has the Pommie duo of Jack Brunell and Adam Chatfield at the helm of their green machines.

Wooldridge Demolition Honda have put forward Matt Bayliss and Jake Millward into the fray while MVR-D Husqvarna are entering two teams this year, the first is an international force with Frenchman Adrien Escoffier and none-other than former German Motocross Champion Nique Thury. Forming the second team for MVR-D is AX regular Jordan Booker.

Two time British Motocross Champion Elliott Banks-Browne returns indoors with his very own team Geartec Husqvarna while JK Yamaha will have four time German Motocross Champion Yannis Irsuiti teaming up with fellow Frenchman Florent Richier – who has proved himself a serious contender both indoors and outdoors.

Finally, and perhaps one of the most interesting twists in the AX UK team setup for 2018, is the return of the 2-stroke with GL12 KTM. Taking on the PRO class as the only team running 2-stokes on the AX Tour are James Dunn and Dutchman Mike Krass.

The AX Tour starts in Manchester at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 6th January.

Taiwan Hosts Round 3 of Supermoto Championships

After the opening two rounds in Thailand and Indonesia, the 2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship will now head to Taiwan.

As the season reaches the midway point, United Kingdom’s Lewis Cornish leads the Open International Class scoreboard with a total of 100 points is followed closely by the Asian trio of Trakarn Thangthong, Khairi Zakaria and Muhd Habibullah.

Andrew Ching – CEO of E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd

“We are pleased and excited as this will be our first Asia SuperMoto Championship in Taiwan, which is renowned for hosting two-wheel motorsport events with high safety standards. Moreover, with the championship moving into the third round of the season, fans all over the world can expect another high-adrenaline race by our riders.”

The 1.2-kilometre circuit at Changhua County has broader turns compared to the Indonesia’s track and the long straights on the asphalt section will provide the primary area of competition. This also means that a holeshot lead will barely determine the rider’s position at the end of the race.

Smart’s Race Reports

Australian Supercross Championship – Round 4 and 5 – AUS-X – Sydney

American factory Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson is the 2017 AUS-X Open Champion after scoring 2-1 results over Saturday and Sunday night’s SX1 finals inside the sold out Qudos Bank Arena while defending champion Jackson Richardson made the most of his skill and experience to leave Sydney with the MX2 red plate.

Over the two nights of two-wheeled entertainment Ricky Carmichael made light work of Ronnie Mac in the ‘staged’ Two-Stroke Challenge races while Josh Sheehan dropped two incredibly perfect double back flips to win the Freestyle Competition.

SX1 Main Event – Saturday

Carnage erupted in the first corner of the main event after Justin Brayton clipped a tough block on the inside of the corner, taking down Jason Anderson, Todd Waters, and Joel Wightman.

Nathan Crawford led the pack but was under pressure early from Dan Reardon while Dean Wilson used the short cut lane to move past Kade Mosig into third before Reardon and Wilson made a move on Crawford on lap six.

Anderson slowly clawed his way through the pack to make his way into the top five at the half way point of the race and soon after lappers entered the equation with Wilson diving up the inside of Reardon to take the number one spot while Mosig was under pressure from Anderson and held off the American for several laps before losing the spot.

Anderson then started to close in on the race leader but time ran out with Wilson crossing the line just two bike lengths in front of Anderson with Reardon coming home in third place.

Dean Wilson

“It’s been a long time since I’ve won a race and to do it in front of you Aussie fans, it’s just amazing, we’re having such a good time over here and I really love this country! All the support I’m getting, I’m really grateful to be here and It was cool to see old Dan Boy [Dan Reardon] leading a few laps for the Aussie crowd, and Jason was just ripping so that was good fun, I’m really happy.”

Jason Anderson

“A couple more laps I think it would have been real interesting, Dean [Wilson] has a lot of fight in him so it would have been interesting. But tomorrow I’m going get a better start and I’m gonna bring it and I think it’s going to be real fun and I’m real pumped it was a real good night.”

Series point’s leader Justin Brayton had a night to forget, going down twice after the first corner incident, relegating him to an eighth-place finish but he keeps the red plate heading into night two.

SX1 Main Event – Round 4

Dean Wilson Jason Anderson Dan Reardon Kade Mosig Dean Ferris Nathan Crawford (Holeshot winner) Dylan Long Justin Brayton Jesse Dobson Todd Waters RJ Hampshire Joel Wightman

SX1 Main Event – Sunday

Desperate to regain his winning form Dean Ferris hit the white line first ahead of Jason Anderson, Dan Reardon and Dean Wilson who made a pass early though on Reardon before following Anderson into the shortcut lane forcing Ferris into a Husqvarna sandwich.

The next lap, however, Ferris tucked the front end and was relegated to fourth behind Nathan Crawford, before then going down in the whoops for his second crash of the night.

Justin Brayton slowly came through the pack and after hunting Crawford down for several laps, his speed in the whoops sling-shotted him through to third position.

Crawford then fell victim to team-mate Dan Reardon, who looked at repeating his impressive effort the night before while Daniel Herrlein showed signs of his best, keeping Crawford in his sights while running in sixth two positions ahead of veteran Robbie Marshall who put his privateer Honda into eighth position.

Jason Anderson showed why he’s regarded as one of the best supercross riders in the world, taking the win in front of a packed crowd.

Jason Anderson

“I’m so stoked to take out the SX1 Final of tonight’s Monster Energy AUS-X Open in Sydney, it was so good to get the win. After just missing out in last night’s SX1 Final to my teammate Wilson, I’m pumped I managed to come back tonight and cement the top step on that podium. This is what I came to Australia to do, and it’s great to do it at such a cool event.”

Dean Wilson finished in second, capping off a successful weekend for the Scottish rider. Justin Brayton redeemed himself after a disappointing opening night by taking the third position and holds the points lead going into Jimboomba.

Dan Reardon finished just off the podium but will walk away from the event knowing he’s moving in the right direction while it was an excellent ride for Nathan Crawford to round out the top five.

Dean Ferris will be left wondering what could have been, running out front early before crashing and eventually finishing eleventh, and costing him dearly in the championship chase.

Brayton is now in the box seat to once again lift the Australian Supercross Championship Title, his buffer over Reardon now 18-points with only a single round remaining.

That final will be played out at Jimboomba, where Australia will crown their 2017 Supercross Champions.

SX1 Main Event – Round 5

Jason Anderson Dean Wilson Justin Brayton Daniel Reardon Nathan Crawford Daniel Herrlein Dylan Long Robbie Marshall RJ Hampshire Kade Mosig Dean Ferris Nick Schmidt

SX1 Championship After round 5 of 6

Justin BRAYTON – 108 Pts Daniel REARDON – 90 Pts Dean FERRIS – 88 Pts Dylan LONG – 82 Pts Nathan CRAWFORD – 74 Pts Kade MOSIG – 72 Pts Todd WATERS – 61 Pts Jason ANDERSON – 47 Pts Dean WILSON – 47 Pts Daniel HERRLEIN – 47 Pts

SX2 Final – Saturday

After being a fastest man on track all afternoon Chris Blose entered the main event hot favourite, but the Yamaha duo of Wilson Todd and Jackson Richardson had other plans with Todd crossing the white line first and led the field into the first corner.

Blose and Richardson were hot on his tail and exchanged positions early before the introduction of the short cut lane, which allowed riders one chance to skip the whoop section in the final.

Richardson used it early to propel past Todd to take the lead, but Todd returned the favour the very next lap. Blose was last use the short cut and moved into second after coming narrowly short of passing Todd.

The three riders ran away from the pack, catching lappers mid race. This proved an issue for Blose as a lapped rider moved out of the way, not realising Blose has taken a wide line to make the pass.

This gave Todd a bit of breathing space to take his second win of the series, and take over the championship lead while a last corner crash for Jackson Richardson left the crowd in disbelief, but his lead over fourth-placed rider Jay Wilson was big enough that he held onto the final podium spot.

Geran Stapleton crossed the line in fifth for his best result of the year and was the last rider left on the lead lap.

SX2 Main Event – Round 4

Wilson Todd (Holeshot) Chris Blose Jackson Richardson Jay Wilson Geran Stapleton Dylan Wills Bailey Malkiewicz Joe Roberts John Prutti

…DNF – Cooper Pozniak

…DNF – Taylor Potter

…DNF – Nick Sutherland

SX2 Final – Sunday

The main event kicked off with a bang, with Wilson Todd taking the holeshot ahead of Chris Blose, but as the two crossed the finish line to finish the opening lap, Blose looked to make a move on Todd forcing them to collide and send them both to the ground.

Jay Wilson moved past the duo but Blose remounted quickly leaving Todd to get his bike started and be relegated to last place while up front Wilson and Blose went back and forth before Blose steadied his position out front.

The shortcut lane did its job, seeing Jackson Richardson, Jesse Madden, Cooper Pozniak and Taylor Potter fighting over that third spot while Todd had more dramas at the back of the pack making mistakes on many occasions while trying to salvage points.

At the halfway point of the race, Richardson made a move on Wilson and set after Blose, who was over five-seconds ahead but Wilson wasn’t done yet with the former World Junior Motocross Champion putting the pressure on Richardson until the final lap where he tried for a pass but couldn’t make it stick.

Chris Blose scored his maiden victory in the SX2 class while Richardson crossed the line in second ahead of Wilson, and after the issues Todd had tonight, the Serco Yamaha man took over the SX2 points lead heading into the final event of the year.

Taylor Potter scored his best result of the season, finishing fourth ahead of Geran Stapleton who matched his finish the previous night.

SX2 Main Event – Round 5

Chris Blose Jackson Richardson Jay Wilson Taylor Potter Geran Stapleton Dylan Wills Cooper Pozniak Jesse Madden Bailey Malkiewicz Nick Sutherland Wilson Todd Morgan Fogarty

SX2 Championship After round 5 of 6