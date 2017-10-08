2018 Suzuki Support Rider Contingency Program Announced

$900,000 in contingency up for grabs across ASBK, ASX, AORC, Finke & Hattah

As Suzuki continues to compete in a wide variety of Australian motorcycle racing, they have announced the Suzuki Support Rider (SSR) Contingency program for 2018, giving racers a real chance at being rewarded for their commitment, with $900,000 in contingency available across a variety of series and events.

Included series and races that include contingency are National and State Motocross and Supercross, National and State Superbike and Supersport, Australian Off-Road Championship, Finke and Hattah desert races.

Registration to the SSR Contingency program is free, riders can register multiple machines in different capacity classes with cash rewards available in both on and off road racing categories.

Riders who compete on a current generation Suzuki motorcycle are eligible to register as a SSR. The rider must register on the form, only one rider can register per VIN.

Suzuki will send each rider an acceptance letter, which includes a SSR Registration Number. One number will be issued per rider, even if the rider competes on more than one machine or in multiple capacity classes. This Registration Number will be used in all claims for contingency or other correspondence with Suzuki.

Only the nominated Motorcycling Australia sanctioned events will be eligible for contingency. Suzuki Support Riders registered for claiming contingency must use the Claim Form attached. Results will be verified by Suzuki against official M.A. results.

Contingency payments will only be made to riders who satisfy the following criteria

Compete on current generation RM-Z250, RM-Z450, GSX-R600 or GSX-R1000/R. Registered for SSR and have received acceptance including their Registration Number from Suzuki Australia. Lodge a claim form within 7 days of the event to Suzuki Australia including their race support number. Suzuki will verify through official race M.A results

For further information on the 2018 SSR Contingency Program, interested customers should visit suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link).

Australian MX Nationals – MX1 & MX2

Round/Event

$5,000 $2,500 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

Championship

$50,000 $25,000 $10,000

Australian Supercross – SX1 & SX2

Round/Event

$5,000 $2,500 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

Championship

$50,000 $25,000 $10,000

Australian Off-Road Championship

Round/Event – Outright Class

$5,000 $2,500 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

Round/Event – E1, E2, E3, EJ, Womens

$1,000 $500 $250

Championship – Outright

$50,000 $25,000 $10,000

Finke

Outright

$10,000 $5,000 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

2W-Class

$1,000 $500 $250

Hattah

Outright

$10,000 $5,000 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

Senior Class

$1,000 $500 $250

Australian Superbike Championship – Superbikes

Round/Event

$5,000 $2,500 $1,000 $500

5-10. $250

Championship

$50,000 $25,000 $10,000

Australian Superbike Championship – Supersport

Round/Event

$1,000 $750 $500

Championship

$10,000 $5,000 $2,500

State Motocross/Supercross

250cc/450cc Overall Championship Placing

$3,000 $1,000 $500 $250 $200

State Road Racing

Superbike/Supersport Overall Championship Placing