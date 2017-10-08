2018 Suzuki Support Rider Contingency Program Announced
$900,000 in contingency up for grabs across ASBK, ASX, AORC, Finke & Hattah
As Suzuki continues to compete in a wide variety of Australian motorcycle racing, they have announced the Suzuki Support Rider (SSR) Contingency program for 2018, giving racers a real chance at being rewarded for their commitment, with $900,000 in contingency available across a variety of series and events.
Included series and races that include contingency are National and State Motocross and Supercross, National and State Superbike and Supersport, Australian Off-Road Championship, Finke and Hattah desert races.
Registration to the SSR Contingency program is free, riders can register multiple machines in different capacity classes with cash rewards available in both on and off road racing categories.
Riders who compete on a current generation Suzuki motorcycle are eligible to register as a SSR. The rider must register on the form, only one rider can register per VIN.
Suzuki will send each rider an acceptance letter, which includes a SSR Registration Number. One number will be issued per rider, even if the rider competes on more than one machine or in multiple capacity classes. This Registration Number will be used in all claims for contingency or other correspondence with Suzuki.
Only the nominated Motorcycling Australia sanctioned events will be eligible for contingency. Suzuki Support Riders registered for claiming contingency must use the Claim Form attached. Results will be verified by Suzuki against official M.A. results.
Contingency payments will only be made to riders who satisfy the following criteria
- Compete on current generation RM-Z250, RM-Z450, GSX-R600 or GSX-R1000/R.
- Registered for SSR and have received acceptance including their Registration Number from Suzuki Australia.
- Lodge a claim form within 7 days of the event to Suzuki Australia including their race support number. Suzuki will verify through official race M.A results
For further information on the 2018 SSR Contingency Program, interested customers should visit suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link).
Australian MX Nationals – MX1 & MX2
Round/Event
- $5,000
- $2,500
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
Championship
- $50,000
- $25,000
- $10,000
Australian Supercross – SX1 & SX2
Round/Event
- $5,000
- $2,500
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
Championship
- $50,000
- $25,000
- $10,000
Australian Off-Road Championship
Round/Event – Outright Class
- $5,000
- $2,500
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
Round/Event – E1, E2, E3, EJ, Womens
- $1,000
- $500
- $250
Championship – Outright
- $50,000
- $25,000
- $10,000
Finke
Outright
- $10,000
- $5,000
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
2W-Class
- $1,000
- $500
- $250
Hattah
Outright
- $10,000
- $5,000
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
Senior Class
- $1,000
- $500
- $250
Australian Superbike Championship – Superbikes
Round/Event
- $5,000
- $2,500
- $1,000
- $500
5-10. $250
Championship
- $50,000
- $25,000
- $10,000
Australian Superbike Championship – Supersport
Round/Event
- $1,000
- $750
- $500
Championship
- $10,000
- $5,000
- $2,500
State Motocross/Supercross
250cc/450cc Overall Championship Placing
- $3,000
- $1,000
- $500
- $250
- $200
State Road Racing
Superbike/Supersport Overall Championship Placing
- $3,000
- $1,000
- $500
- $250
- $200