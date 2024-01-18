Supersport Champ stepping up to Superbike in 2024

Cameron Dunker celebrated his 16th birthday last month (December 2023) in fine fashion when he became the youngest-ever rider to win the Australian Supersport Championship.

Earlier in 2023 Dunker had already taken out the 190 cc category in the FIM MiniGP Australia Series.

That success came a year after the then 14-year-old took out the 300 Supersport and YMF R3 Cup double in 2022. It is fair to say that Dunker is certainly one of Australia’s most promising young talents.

Like so many of the best Aussie road racers Dunker got his start in Dirt Track. He already had a stack of Junior Dirt Track Championships under his belt in that discipline before turning a wheel on the tarmac in a one-off ride in the Oceania Junior Cup in 2019. Dunker then made the full-time switch to road racing in 2020, finishing third in the OJC that year.

For season 2024, Dunker is hoping to step up to Superbike and is training with that goal in mind, but is yet to throw a leg over a Superbike.

His first ride on a Jamie Stauffer prepared YZF-R1M is expected to happen on the ride day immediately preceding the third round of the MOTUL Summer Night Series late this month, and Dunker then hopes to contest that round.

Dunker will be alongside good mate and training partner Max Stauffer. Jamie Stauffer and Heath Griffin will be in that garage, along with Paul Free who will be working with the team in his role as the new distributor for Bitubo suspension.

Glen Richards is also expected to be part of the team in 2024 and Crew Chief for Dunker.

Some might say this move comes too early, due to the lack of preparation up to this point, and the fact that Dunker has only just turned 16, but this is being looked upon as a learning year, with no real expectations other than for him to gain experience.

Ex-Penrite Honda head honcho Deon Coote is also involved in the project and is working on bringing backing to the team via his own Elite Roads company, while also recruiting other sponsors to help fund the venture.

This is an exciting development for the Australian Superbike class in 2024.

MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC

Round Three: Friday 26 th /Saturday 27 th January

/Saturday 27 January Round Four: Friday 9 th /Saturday 10 th February

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar