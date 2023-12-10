Motologic take over Bitubo distribution in Australia

Motologic have been appointed the new Australian distributor of Bitubo Suspension, taking over from Steve Cramer Products effective immediately.

Bitubo was founded in Teolo, Italy in 1963 by Scipione Mardollo and is a leader in innovative motorcycle technology. Since 1975, Bitubo has been at the forefront of the motorcycle market with the innovation of a famous pair of shock absorbers connected by two compensating rubber pipes, hence “Bitubo,” that were immediately adopted and raced by some of the greatest Champions.

Those champions include Australian Jason Crump who won with Bitubo the 2008 and 2011 Speedway Championships, Chaz Davies winning the 2011 World Supersport Championship, and Sam Lowes winning the 2013 World Supersport Championship, just to name a few.

Bitubo continues to be one of the major suspension players in the international market. With continuing innovation and development, today their range extends beyond 1400 models available for superbikes, road and touring bikes, Harleys, and scooters.

Steve Cramer Products has been the Australian Distributor of Bitubo since 2019. Successfully developing and growing brand awareness in the Australian market through Covid and beyond. His decision to pass the Australian distribution to Paul Free at Motologic reflects their long-standing relationship which began in the early 1990s when Paul first started racing.

Steve Cramer

“I am very pleased to hand over the Australian distribution of Bitubo suspension to Paul Free! Not only does Bitubo manufacture a great product, they also really care about their dealers and distributors, as well as the end user. The staff are extremely knowledgeable, and their service is second to none – just the way we like it. Paul and I go back a long way and have always kept in touch, either in business or at the racetrack. For many years we tried to put plans in place for Paul to work for SCP, but it never quite happened. However, as retirement for me loomed and a new Bitubo distributor had to be found, I had no hesitation in calling Paul, as I knew he was the man for the job. His suspension knowledge, contacts and work ethic will stand him in good stead, to expand the sales and awareness of the Bitubo brand in Australia.”

It then strengthened when Paul joined Honda Australia in 2002 where the team used Steve’s products. Today, at Motologic, Paul’s strong technical knowledge and years of experience with suspension both in customer bikes and in the racing industry see him well-placed to deliver exceptional customer service and continued growth of the Bitubo brand in Australia.

From a new premises at 6/25 Industrial Avenue Molendinar on the Gold Coast, Motologic can ensure a smooth transition for Bitubo customers and provide world class product and a high level of technical support to their dealer network and end customer.

Paul Free

“I am extremely proud to have been appointed as the Australian distributor of Bitubo. From the moment we met at EICMA I have felt very much a part of the Bitubo family. To then spend a week at the factory in Teolo learning more about the products, correct techniques to work on those products, the company procedures and so on, it was clear that everyone at Bitubo has a very similar drive and passion for motorcycles and for the sport as I do. Together, I feel we are going to make an extremely strong partnership. There is a lot to be done in the coming months and years to effectively implement our plans, but I am excited by the challenge.”

Giorgia Mardollo

“We are extremely glad to start this new long-term partnership with Motologic and we’re certain that Paul and all the passionate and professional staff will be able to exponentially grow our Italian brand in Australia. To achieve this, Bitubo will support the Motologic Team in all its forms, now and into the future. A big thank you to Steve Cramer for taking particular care of our brand during the last years, it has been a strong collaboration and all of us wish him the best for his future.”