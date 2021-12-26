1987 Laverda LZ125

With Phil Aynsley

Laverda began its entry into the 125 cc two-stroke market with the LZ125 in 1977. The bike featured a water-cooled single that was provided by Zundapp. The model range included Standard, Sport, Custom and Elegant versions. Over 20,000 were built up until 1984.

It was replaced by the LB125 which used an unusual “diamond” tubular frame and a heavily revised motor that had new Laverda made crankcases/bottom end. Together with the new frame, completely new bodywork gave the bike a much more modern look compared to the LZ125.

The heavily updated LB125 Uno appeared in 1985. It had a square section alloy frame (still the “diamond” type and with the same geometry) but with a monoshock rear suspension and a 16 inch front wheel.

The subject of this column, the 125 Lesmo, as pictured, was first shown at the end of 1985 and entered production the following year, lasting until 1989. With a full fairing and a longer wheelbase (plus other geometry changes and Marzocchi anti-dive front forks) the Lesmo presented as a larger, more solid bike compared to its predecessors.

The motor was carried over from the 125 Uno and finally gained a sixth gear. However to keep costs down the electric starter and exhaust valve were deleted. The bike was still extremely expensive, about 70 per cent of the price of a BMW R 100S in Holland and thus only sold in small numbers.

In fact the Dutch importer only sold a single bike – this one! The buyer put 140 km on it before storing it. It was then bought by the late Cor Dees for display in his Laverda museum. The bike weighed 135 kg wet and produced 23 hp at 9200 rpm, while top speed was 136 km/h. In 1990 the Lesmo was superseded by the Navarro.

A 350cc 2-stroke water-cooled V3 motor was designed with the intention of being used in the Lesmo’s chassis but the motor didn’t proceed past the testing stage.