Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005053

Campaign number – 3MF

Original published date – 10 February 2022

Supplier details – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty. Ltd.

Contact name – Customer Relations Department

Contact phone –1300 559 846

Contact email – customer.relations@honda.com.au

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

2019 – 2021 Honda CBR1000RR

Year range – 2019 – 2021

Affected units – 27

See the VIN list (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the oil cooler hose may become damaged due to the radiant heat exposure from the exhaust pipes.

What are the hazards?

If the oil cooler hose becomes damaged, it may lead to a loss of engine oil onto the rear tyre. The rear tyre may lose traction without warning. This may lead to serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

When parts become available owners will be contacted by Honda and asked to contact their nearest authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer to have their motorcycle inspected and repaired free of charge.

Note: Until the inspection and repair are carried out, owners of affected vehicles are advised not to ride above 5,000 rpm in first gear, as this could raise the temperature around the oil cooler outlet pipe and may result in hose being damaged and an oil leak to occur. If you find an oil leak at the pre-ride inspection, stop riding, and immediately contact your nearest Honda dealer.