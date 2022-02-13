Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005053
Campaign number – 3MF
Original published date – 10 February 2022
Supplier details – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty. Ltd.
Contact name – Customer Relations Department
Contact phone –1300 559 846
Contact email – customer.relations@honda.com.au
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
2019 – 2021 Honda CBR1000RR
Year range – 2019 – 2021
Affected units – 27
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the oil cooler hose may become damaged due to the radiant heat exposure from the exhaust pipes.
What are the hazards?
If the oil cooler hose becomes damaged, it may lead to a loss of engine oil onto the rear tyre. The rear tyre may lose traction without warning. This may lead to serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
When parts become available owners will be contacted by Honda and asked to contact their nearest authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer to have their motorcycle inspected and repaired free of charge.
Note: Until the inspection and repair are carried out, owners of affected vehicles are advised not to ride above 5,000 rpm in first gear, as this could raise the temperature around the oil cooler outlet pipe and may result in hose being damaged and an oil leak to occur. If you find an oil leak at the pre-ride inspection, stop riding, and immediately contact your nearest Honda dealer.