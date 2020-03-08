2020 AMA Supercross
Round Ten – Daytona Supercross
Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway saw Eli Tomac make take victory at the 50th annual running aboard his Kawasaki, to become the fourth rider to win the Daytona Supercross four times, including in 2016, 2017 and 2019, while the 250SX main was won by Garrett Marchbanks.
Racing started Saturday night with heat events – two apiece for the 450SX and 250SX classes with each heat sending nine drivers to the main events. Roczen and Webb won the 450 heats, while Shane McElrath (Yamaha) and Marchbanks took the 250 heats.
Following the heats, respective Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) races advanced the top-four finishers from each going to the mains. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna) took the 250SX LCQ; Ryan Breece (Suzuki) was the 450SX winner.
450SX
Victory did not come easily for Eli Tomac, who fell behind Ken Roczen early in the 20-minute/plus one lap main event, with the gap growing to nearly nine seconds at one point. With just less than two minutes left before the white-flag lap, Tomac completed a long, steady comeback by taking the lead when Roczen’s Honda bobbled slightly in a tight turn and he nearly went down.
Ken Roczen rallied to finish second, only 0.707 seconds behind, while defending series champion Cooper Webb, also from Clermont, finished third on his KTM bike. The 1-2-3 finish mirrored the current standings in 450SX class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Eli Tomac – P1
“Tonight it was just a little bit of patience in the beginning because the pace was hard early on. Somewhere about halfway I realized I had to get going and make the moves and the passes. It was tough to make up the time. Gosh, that was close. Big night. We’re in a really good spot in the points, a spot we haven’t been in. So, we’ll just keep trucking along.”
Outside the top three, Cooper Webb grabbed a top-five start and raced his way into third by lap three. Determined to reach the lead battle, Webb diligently climbed into second, setting his sights on the leader ahead. He made a couple of mistakes and lost the second-place spot with six laps to go, but he maintained a solid pace in the final laps to secure his seventh podium finish of the season with third.
Cooper Webb – P3
“I felt like I put myself in a good position – I was in second and a little way back and Eli [Tomac] was able to get me. I started making a lot of mistakes and let him get away. It’s good to be on the podium, so I’m stoked on that but I’m going to work this week. I think I’m at a point where I’ve finally healed up good enough to try to contend, so I’ll take the podium but I really want to get another win.”
Jason Anderson led the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team efforts in the 450SX class, qualifying in the top five and going on to finish fourth in the main event after the early holeshot and dicing for the podium, before dropping to fourth on lap 11, a position he maintained.
Jason Anderson – P4
“My weekend went alright, the heat race went well, I almost got into the lead there but I ended up finishing second. In the main, I got the holeshot and fell back to fourth but I pushed forward and almost had third. All-in-all it, was a good race for me and I just have to keep racing out there with the boys.”
Justin Barcia completed the top five, as top Yamaha, followed by Aaron Plessinger, while Dean Wilson was seventh. Malcolm Stewart was eighth, Justin Hill ninth and Justin Brayton completed the top ten. Aussie Chad Reed was 13th.
450 SX Main Event
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|18
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+0.707
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+10.59
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+11.205
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|+32.436
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+34.412
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+35.706
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda
|+46.452
|9
|Justin Hill
|Honda
|+53.884
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+1m03.771
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+1m05.550
|12
|Benny Bloss
|KTM
|17 Laps
|13
|Chad Reed
|Honda
|+11.721
|14
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+14.385
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+31.37
|16
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
|+35.308
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+44.833
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki
|+46.957
|19
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|+47.417
|20
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|+1m14.280
|21
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|22
|Blake Baggett
|KTM
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|5 Laps
|2
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+01.711
|3
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+05.583
|4
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+06.287
|5
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+07.410
|6
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.388
|7
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+16.297
|8
|Dylan Merriam
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.822
|9
|Charles Lefrancois
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+22.105
|10
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|+22.682
|11
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+24.548
|12
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+26.766
|13
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+27.908
|14
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+33.094
|15
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+33.312
|16
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+34.100
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.859
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+42.306
|19
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|4 Laps
|20
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3 Laps
|21
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1 Laps
|22
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|6 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+00.536
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+05.718
|4
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+18.409
|5
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+21.775
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+25.289
|7
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+26.701
|8
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+29.156
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.732
|10
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+33.274
|11
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+41.386
|12
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.822
|13
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+58.465
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m00.551
|15
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+1m01.849
|16
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|+1m15.399
|17
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m16.842
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+1m17.829
|19
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m25.053
|20
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|5 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|6 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+02.933
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+05.191
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.866
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.020
|6
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+19.008
|7
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450SX-F FE
|+26.661
|8
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM 450SX-F
|+33.770
|9
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450SX-F
|+34.275
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+35.537
|11
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+37.587
|12
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+45.349
|13
|Dylan Merriam
|Honda CRF450R
|+46.911
|14
|Charles Lefrancois
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+49.412
|15
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+49.863
|16
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.384
|17
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+57.811
|18
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m06.633
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m09.919
|20
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m18.227
450SX Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|141
|8
|Justin Brayton
|129
|9
|Dean Wilson
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|128
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|125
|12
|Blake Baggett
|109
|13
|Vince Friese
|108
|14
|Zach Osborne
|105
|15
|Martin Davalos
|92
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|60
|17
|Chad Reed
|49
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|44
|19
|Benny Bloss
|34
|20
|Ryan Breece
|31
|21
|Justin Bogle
|24
|22
|Kyle Cunningham
|23
|23
|Alex Ray
|19
|24
|Chris Blose
|18
|25
|Broc Tickle
|12
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|12
|27
|Daniel Herrlein
|8
|28
|Ryan Sipes
|7
|29
|James Weeks
|7
|30
|Henry Miller
|6
250SX
Prior to the headlining 450SX main event, the 250SX main was won by Garrett Marchbanks of Coleville, Utah on a Kawasaki. Marchbanks rode a holeshot start to an early, sizable lead and a dominating victory – the first of his career in 250SX competition. Honda riders Chase Sexton and Jeremy Martin finished second and third.
Garrett Marchbanks – P1
“I hadn’t gotten a holeshot in I don’t know how long, I rode smart, after I got out front I rode some good laps. You know, [it’s] don’t look back [at that point], just keep on going.”
Outside the top three RJ Hampshire managed to maintained third for a majority of the race but he ended up tweaking his knee in a corner and ultimately lost ground with two laps to go, finishing fourth on the day Hampshire now sits third overall with four rounds remaining in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship.
RJ Hampshire – P4
“Obviously I would have liked to finish on the podium but all-in-all, I’m pretty happy with how tonight went,” Hampshire said. “While I was running third, I dabbed my leg in a corner and it gave me a stinger on my knee, which kind of caused me to mess up the rhythm a couple of laps and [Jeremy] Martin was able to get around me. With the track being as high-speed as it was, I made the decision to be smart and take fourth so I could move on to Indy and get better results.”
Shane McElrath completed the top five as top Yamaha, with Pierce Brown sixth, Jo Shimoda seventh, and Enzo Lopes, Jalek Swoll and Cedric Soubevras round out the top ten respectively.
Bike Week At DAYTONA continues at Daytona International Speedway through March 15, highlighted by the March 14 doubleheader featuring the 79th Daytona 200 and the Daytona TT.
250 SX Main Event
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|14
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+2.019
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda
|+11.051
|4
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+15.567
|5
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha
|+27.502
|6
|Pierce Brown
|KTM
|+44.636
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+52.924
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+55.706
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+1:13.790
|10
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna
|+1:14.759
|11
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda
|13 Laps
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki
|+0.836
|13
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|+7.447
|14
|Jace Owen
|Honda
|+11.144
|15
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+15.794
|16
|Curren Thurman
|KTM
|+20.103
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Honda
|+29.127
|18
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha
|+33.595
|19
|Dustin Winter
|KTM
|+39.62
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|+40.329
|21
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha
|+44.397
|22
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|5 Laps
|2
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.992
|3
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250SX-F
|+05.802
|4
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+08.555
|5
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+11.654
|6
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+12.043
|7
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.714
|8
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.609
|9
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.777
|10
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+15.854
|11
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.356
|12
|Chris Canning
|KTM 125SX
|+23.238
|13
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.027
|14
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX250
|+29.188
|15
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+30.467
|16
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.955
|17
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.023
|18
|Logan Leitzel
|KTM 250SX-F
|+42.766
|19
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|DNS
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|21
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
|22
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.814
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.036
|4
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.237
|5
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|+33.179
|6
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+39.194
|7
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.497
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.330
|9
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+49.382
|10
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda CRF250R
|+50.639
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+51.730
|12
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+53.137
|13
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+53.884
|14
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+55.317
|15
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:m18.744
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m21.159
|17
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|5 Laps
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|1 Laps
|19
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNF
|20
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250SX-F
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Int
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+10.798
|3
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.200
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+35.531
|5
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+37.748
|6
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+37.757
|7
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+39.389
|8
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+41.832
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+43.550
|10
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+56.384
|11
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m01.327
|12
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m01.605
|13
|Chris Canning
|KTM 125SX
|+1m03.554
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m05.472
|15
|Logan Leitzel
|KTM 250SX-F
|+1m16.159
|16
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+1m19.287
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|5 Laps
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|1 Laps
|19
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNF
|20
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNF
250SX Standings (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|98
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|88
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|48
|9
|Joshua Hill
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|42
|11
|Jordan Bailey
|41
|12
|Cedric Soubeyras
|35
|13
|Joey Crown
|31
|14
|Jace Owen
|26
|15
|Nick Gaines
|24
|16
|James Decotis
|24
|17
|Pierce Brown
|23
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|20
|19
|John Short
|19
|20
|Justin Starling
|18