2020 AMA Supercross

Round Ten – Daytona Supercross

Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway saw Eli Tomac make take victory at the 50th annual running aboard his Kawasaki, to become the fourth rider to win the Daytona Supercross four times, including in 2016, 2017 and 2019, while the 250SX main was won by Garrett Marchbanks.

Racing started Saturday night with heat events – two apiece for the 450SX and 250SX classes with each heat sending nine drivers to the main events. Roczen and Webb won the 450 heats, while Shane McElrath (Yamaha) and Marchbanks took the 250 heats.

Following the heats, respective Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) races advanced the top-four finishers from each going to the mains. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna) took the 250SX LCQ; Ryan Breece (Suzuki) was the 450SX winner.

450SX

Victory did not come easily for Eli Tomac, who fell behind Ken Roczen early in the 20-minute/plus one lap main event, with the gap growing to nearly nine seconds at one point. With just less than two minutes left before the white-flag lap, Tomac completed a long, steady comeback by taking the lead when Roczen’s Honda bobbled slightly in a tight turn and he nearly went down.

Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen rallied to finish second, only 0.707 seconds behind, while defending series champion Cooper Webb, also from Clermont, finished third on his KTM bike. The 1-2-3 finish mirrored the current standings in 450SX class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Eli Tomac – P1

“Tonight it was just a little bit of patience in the beginning because the pace was hard early on. Somewhere about halfway I realized I had to get going and make the moves and the passes. It was tough to make up the time. Gosh, that was close. Big night. We’re in a really good spot in the points, a spot we haven’t been in. So, we’ll just keep trucking along.”

Eli Tomac

Outside the top three, Cooper Webb grabbed a top-five start and raced his way into third by lap three. Determined to reach the lead battle, Webb diligently climbed into second, setting his sights on the leader ahead. He made a couple of mistakes and lost the second-place spot with six laps to go, but he maintained a solid pace in the final laps to secure his seventh podium finish of the season with third.

Cooper Webb – P3

“I felt like I put myself in a good position – I was in second and a little way back and Eli [Tomac] was able to get me. I started making a lot of mistakes and let him get away. It’s good to be on the podium, so I’m stoked on that but I’m going to work this week. I think I’m at a point where I’ve finally healed up good enough to try to contend, so I’ll take the podium but I really want to get another win.”

Cooper Webb

Jason Anderson led the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team efforts in the 450SX class, qualifying in the top five and going on to finish fourth in the main event after the early holeshot and dicing for the podium, before dropping to fourth on lap 11, a position he maintained.

Jason Anderson – P4

“My weekend went alright, the heat race went well, I almost got into the lead there but I ended up finishing second. In the main, I got the holeshot and fell back to fourth but I pushed forward and almost had third. All-in-all it, was a good race for me and I just have to keep racing out there with the boys.”

Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Chad Reed

Justin Barcia completed the top five, as top Yamaha, followed by Aaron Plessinger, while Dean Wilson was seventh. Malcolm Stewart was eighth, Justin Hill ninth and Justin Brayton completed the top ten. Aussie Chad Reed was 13th.

450X Main Event

450 SX Main Event
Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki 18
2 Ken Roczen Honda +0.707
3 Cooper Webb KTM +10.59
4 Jason Anderson Husqvarna +11.205
5 Justin Barcia Yamaha +32.436
6 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha +34.412
7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +35.706
8 Malcolm Stewart Honda +46.452
9 Justin Hill Honda +53.884
10 Justin Brayton Honda +1m03.771
11 Vince Friese Honda +1m05.550
12 Benny Bloss KTM 17 Laps
13 Chad Reed Honda +11.721
14 Martin Davalos KTM +14.385
15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +31.37
16 Ryan Sipes KTM +35.308
17 Henry Miller KTM +44.833
18 Ryan Breece Suzuki +46.957
19 Adam Enticknap Suzuki +47.417
20 Daniel Herrlein KTM +1m14.280
21 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki 7 Laps
22 Blake Baggett KTM DNF

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 5 Laps
2 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +01.711
3 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +05.583
4 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +06.287
5 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +07.410
6 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +08.388
7 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +16.297
8 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +20.822
9 Charles Lefrancois Suzuki RMZ450 +22.105
10 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +22.682
11 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +24.548
12 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +26.766
13 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +27.908
14 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +33.094
15 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +33.312
16 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +34.100
17 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +38.859
18 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +42.306
19 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 4 Laps
20 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F 3 Laps
21 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F 1 Laps
22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 DNF

Heat 2

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 6 Laps
2 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +00.536
3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +05.718
4 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +18.409
5 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +21.775
6 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +25.289
7 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +26.701
8 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +29.156
9 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +30.732
10 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +33.274
11 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +41.386
12 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +56.822
13 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +58.465
14 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +1m00.551
15 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +1m01.849
16 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +1m15.399
17 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +1m16.842
18 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +1m17.829
19 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F +1m25.053
20 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 5 Laps

Heat 1

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 6 Laps
2 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +02.933
3 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +05.191
4 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +13.866
5 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +15.020
6 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +19.008
7 Benny Bloss KTM 450SX-F FE +26.661
8 Ryan Sipes KTM 450SX-F +33.770
9 Henry Miller KTM 450SX-F +34.275
10 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +35.537
11 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +37.587
12 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +45.349
13 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +46.911
14 Charles Lefrancois Suzuki RMZ450 +49.412
15 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +49.863
16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +56.384
17 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +57.811
18 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +1m06.633
19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +1m09.919
20 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1m18.227

Standings

450SX Standings
Pos Rider Points
1 Eli Tomac 226
2 Ken Roczen 223
3 Cooper Webb 197
4 Justin Barcia 195
5 Jason Anderson 170
6 Malcolm Stewart 152
7 Justin Hill  141
8 Justin Brayton 129
9 Dean Wilson 129
10 Adam Cianciarulo 128
11 Aaron Plessinger 125
12 Blake Baggett 109
13 Vince Friese 108
14 Zach Osborne 105
15 Martin Davalos 92
16 Tyler Bowers 60
17 Chad Reed 49
18 Kyle Chisholm 44
19 Benny Bloss 34
20 Ryan Breece 31
21 Justin Bogle 24
22 Kyle Cunningham 23
23 Alex Ray 19
24 Chris Blose 18
25 Broc Tickle 12
26 Adam Enticknap 12
27 Daniel Herrlein 8
28 Ryan Sipes 7
29 James Weeks 7
30 Henry Miller 6

250SX

Prior to the headlining 450SX main event, the 250SX main was won by Garrett Marchbanks of Coleville, Utah on a Kawasaki. Marchbanks rode a holeshot start to an early, sizable lead and a dominating victory – the first of his career in 250SX competition. Honda riders Chase Sexton and Jeremy Martin finished second and third.

250SX Start

Garrett Marchbanks – P1

 “I hadn’t gotten a holeshot in I don’t know how long, I rode smart, after I got out front I rode some good laps. You know, [it’s] don’t look back [at that point], just keep on going.”

Outside the top three RJ Hampshire managed to maintained third for a majority of the race but he ended up tweaking his knee in a corner and ultimately lost ground with two laps to go, finishing fourth on the day Hampshire now sits third overall with four rounds remaining in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship.

RJ Hampshire – P4

“Obviously I would have liked to finish on the podium but all-in-all, I’m pretty happy with how tonight went,” Hampshire said. “While I was running third, I dabbed my leg in a corner and it gave me a stinger on my knee, which kind of caused me to mess up the rhythm a couple of laps and [Jeremy] Martin was able to get around me. With the track being as high-speed as it was, I made the decision to be smart and take fourth so I could move on to Indy and get better results.”

Shane McElrath completed the top five as top Yamaha, with Pierce Brown sixth, Jo Shimoda seventh, and Enzo Lopes, Jalek Swoll and Cedric Soubevras round out the top ten respectively.

Bike Week At DAYTONA continues at Daytona International Speedway through March 15, highlighted by the March 14 doubleheader featuring the 79th Daytona 200 and the Daytona TT.

250X Main Event

250 SX Main Event
Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki 14
2 Chase Sexton Honda +2.019
3 Jeremy Martin Honda +11.051
4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +15.567
5 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha +27.502
6 Pierce Brown KTM +44.636
7 Jo Shimoda Honda +52.924
8 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +55.706
9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +1:13.790
10 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna +1:14.759
11 Jordan Bailey Honda 13 Laps
12 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki +0.836
13 Grant Harlan Honda +7.447
14 Jace Owen Honda +11.144
15 Justin Starling Honda +15.794
16 Curren Thurman KTM +20.103
17 Chase Marquier Honda +29.127
18 Carter Halpain Yamaha +33.595
19 Dustin Winter KTM +39.62
20 Justin Rodbell Yamaha +40.329
21 Joshua Hill Yamaha +44.397
22 Jordon Smith Kawasaki DNF

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 5 Laps
2 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R +03.992
3 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F +05.802
4 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +08.555
5 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +11.654
6 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 250SX-F +12.043
7 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +12.714
8 Bobby Piazza Honda CRF250R +13.609
9 Travis Sewell Kawasaki KX250 +13.777
10 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F +15.854
11 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +17.356
12 Chris Canning KTM 125SX +23.238
13 John Short Honda CRF250R +25.027
14 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX250 +29.188
15 Tristan Lane KTM 250SX-F +30.467
16 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +31.955
17 Wilson Fleming Honda CRF250R +38.023
18 Logan  Leitzel KTM 250SX-F +42.766
19 Lane Shaw KTM 250SX-F DNS
20 Jerry Robin Honda CRF250R DNS
21 Justin Thompson Kawasaki KX250 DNS
22 Nick Gaines Yamaha YZ250F DNS

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Garrett Marchbanks  Coalville, UT Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps
2 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R +01.814
3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R +19.036
4 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +32.237
5 Chase Marquier Honda CRF250R +33.179
6 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna FC250 +39.194
7 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R +43.497
8 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +47.330
9 Justin Rodbell Yamaha YZ250F +49.382
10 Bobby Piazza Honda CRF250R +50.639
11 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +51.730
12 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +53.137
13 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 250SX-F +53.884
14 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +55.317
15 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX250 +1:m18.744
16 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R +1m21.159
17 Lane Shaw KTM 250SX-F 5 Laps
18 Jerry Robin Honda CRF250R 1 Laps
19 Nick Gaines Yamaha YZ250F DNF
20 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F DNF

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int
1 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps
2 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 +10.798
3 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +29.200
4 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +35.531
5 Carter Halpain Yamaha YZ250F +37.748
6 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 +37.757
7 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F +39.389
8 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +41.832
9 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +43.550
10 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F +56.384
11 Wilson Fleming Honda CRF250R +1m01.327
12 John Short Honda CRF250R +1m01.605
13 Chris Canning KTM 125SX +1m03.554
14 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +1m05.472
15 Logan  Leitzel KTM 250SX-F +1m16.159
16 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +1m19.287
17 Tristan Lane KTM 250SX-F 5 Laps
18 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F 1 Laps
19 Justin Thompson Kawasaki KX250 DNF
20 Travis Sewell Kawasaki KX250 DNF

Standings

250SX Standings (Top 20)
Pos Rider Points
1 Chase Sexton 98
2 Shane Mcelrath 88
3 Rj Hampshire 80
4 Garrett Marchbanks 79
5 Jeremy Martin 65
6 Jo Shimoda 60
7 Enzo Lopes 51
8 Jordon Smith 48
9 Joshua Hill 43
10 Jalek Swoll 42
11 Jordan Bailey 41
12 Cedric Soubeyras 35
13 Joey Crown 31
14 Jace Owen 26
15 Nick Gaines 24
16 James Decotis 24
17 Pierce Brown 23
18 Lorenzo Locurcio 20
19 John Short 19
20 Justin Starling 18

