Wild Anaheim II Supercross | Blow by blow race reports/results

2020 AMA Supercross
Round Three – Anahaim II
By Trevor Hedge – Image by Hoppenworld
SX2
SX2 Heat One
Austin Forkner scored the holeshot with maximum aggression into turn one ahead of Mitch Oldenburg but by the end of lap one Forkner was already in a different postcode. Alex Martin was in third ahead of Harmon and Clout, with Cooper, Camporese, Hartranft, Tanti and Macler rounding out the top ten. Then Aaron Tanti and Alex Martin both made big mistakes that put them on the ground and losing positions.
Forkner continued to dominate by himself up front ahead of Oldenburg but the Honda man managed to fend off the advances of Justin Cooper to take second place. Forkner the victor by 11-seconds.
Tanti bounced back from that tumble though to eventually finish seventh place, securing his place in the 250 Main.
SX2 Heat Two
Christian Craig got away strongly and immediately started to pull away from Michael Mosiman and Jacob Hayes. Aussie Jay Wilson had got away well and by the second lap was in fourth place. Jett Lawrence meanwhile had moved up to fifth after making plenty of passes on the opening lap.
Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis was in sixth but moved up to fifth after passing Wilson a few laps into the race, while Jett Lawrence moved past Carson Brown and Jacob Hayes to take second place. Ferrandis did the same and with a couple of laps remaining was trying to chase down Jett Lawrence.
The Aussie teenager though had the speed to keep Ferrandis at bay to secure that second place finish. The winner was his team-mate Geico Honda Christian Craig, despite his seat coming loose and flapping around during the race.
Jay Wilson took the chequered flag in seventh place to secure his transfer spot to the main.
SX2 LCQ
Alex Martin was the early leader in the 250 LCQ but was overhauled by Michael Mosiman late on the opening lap while Luke Clout was looking strong in third place with a decent advantage over Mathias Jorgensen.
Michael Mosiman pulled away from Alex Martin to take a clear win ahead of Alex Martin while Luke Clout scored third for Penrite Honda. Jorgensen was bettered by Robbie Wageman in the closing stages of the race and lost his transfer spot to the Yamaha rider.
SX2 Main
Christian Craig led his Geico Honda team-mate Jett Lawrence out of turn one in the 250 Main as fellow Australian Luke Clout started strongly in third place to make it a Honda 1-2-3.
Austin Forkner got the better of Clout late on that opening lap and Hartranft then pushed the Aussie further back to fifth.
16-year-old Jett Lawrence then hit the front after slipping past his vastly more experienced team-mate!
Dylan Ferrandis put a move on Forkner for third place and pulled away from the Kawasaki man. Justin Cooper was in fifth and 11-seconds behind the leader with ten-minutes remaining. Hartranft was sixth, Mosiman seventh, Alex Martin eighth and Clout had been shuffled back to ninth while Auberson was running in tenth place just ahead of Aaron Tanti.
Ferrandis closed on Craig to challenge for second place but the pair then came together with both going down. Craig came off distinctly second best with the twisted bars of his Geico Honda putting him out of the race. That melee had seen Jett’s lead blow out to more than ten-seconds.
Forkner went down hard in the whoops from third place with five-minutes remaining. He held his back a few times before eventually kicking the Kawasaki into life and rejoined the race way down in 18th position.
Then with three-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence went down! The Aussie teenager had an 11-second lead over Ferrandis before going down in the whoops! He was quickly up and going again while still in the lead but the Frenchman had a sniff now…. Jett made a couple more small mistakes which allowed the defending champion to close within a few lengths of the youngster’s back wheel…
As they started the final lap Jett still had his nose in front and fended off the first and seconds thrusts of Ferrandis but was bettered in the third. Lawrence was not giving up his chance for glory though and was determined to come back at the defending champion only to go over the bars only metres from the chequered flag! Jett stayed down, clearly conscious but not in any hurry to lift his body off the racing line which saw the flag Marshalls busily waving yellows and riders rolling the final jumps under caution.
Jett will be kicking himself for throwing that one away but at the end of the day he is 16-years-old and still played an absolute starring role, but for now it is the one that got away….
The talented teenager was in tears as he was transported back to the pits in the medical side-by-side vehicle as all his supporters had their fingers crossed that he would be cleared of any injuries that would slow his progress from here on in. Later it was confirmed that Jett had broken his collarbone.
Dylan Ferrandis was the victor, but that win itself was under question in the immediate aftermath of the race… His move on Christian Craig earlier in the race was a hard pass that put the Geico Honda man out of the race, and officials were still adjudicating as to whether they would level any penalty on Ferrandis.
Justin Cooper crossed the line in second place ahead of Brandon Hartranft with Mosiman fourth in front of Alex Martin and Aussie Luke Clout finished a highly creditable sixth place while fellow Aussie Aaron Tanti claimed a 13th place finish.
Cooper the championship leader with a 12-point buffer over Ferrandis.
Results/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.013
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+25.987
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|+33.616
|5
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+38.080
|6
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.718
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+46.212
|8
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+1:05.727
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|10
|Killian Auberson
|KTM 250SX-F
|+57.056
|11
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:02.313
|12
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+1:03.029
|13
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:15.403
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:18.240
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:19.619
|16
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+1:20.533
|17
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:28.874
|18
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+1:35.646
|19
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:41.191
|20
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+2:04.771
|21
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX250
|16 Laps
|22
|Christian Craig
|Honda CRF250R
|8 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|7 Laps
|2
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+07.767
|3
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.231
|4
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.619
|5
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.041
|6
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+26.983
|7
|Brian Marty
|Husqvarna FC250
|+29.049
|8
|Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.605
|9
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.906
|10
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|+39.551
|11
|Corbin Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+43.009
|12
|Mitchell Gifford
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+46.377
|13
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|+52.016
|14
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+53.120
|15
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|+53.661
|16
|Dawson Newby
|Kawasaki KX250
|+58.125
|17
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|6 Laps
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.176
|19
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.115
|20
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3 Laps
|21
|Taiki Koga
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
|22
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|8 Laps
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.903
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.366
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+22.614
|5
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+27.166
|6
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.503
|7
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.618
|8
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+41.095
|9
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+42.505
|10
|Taiki Koga
|Kawasaki KX250
|+45.973
|11
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.239
|12
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+55.132
|13
|Brian Marty
|Husqvarna FC250
|+59.145
|14
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|7 Laps
|15
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|+08.163
|16
|Corbin Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+11.567
|17
|Dawson Newby
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.840
|18
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|19
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|3 Laps
|20
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Christian Craig
|Honda CRF250R
|8 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.397
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+04.865
|4
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+20.881
|5
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+25.117
|6
|Killian Auberson
|KTM 250SX-F
|+31.972
|7
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+33.064
|8
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+35.710
|9
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+39.753
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|+41.029
|11
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+41.722
|12
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+44.453
|13
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+1:04.412
|14
|Mitchell Gifford
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|15
|Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.736
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+11.243
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.554
|18
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|6 Laps
|19
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|+27.219
|20
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Justin Cooper
|26
|23
|23
|72
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|23
|11
|26
|60
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|16
|21
|21
|58
|4
|Austin Forkner
|18
|26
|6
|50
|5
|Alex Martin
|13
|19
|18
|50
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|14
|18
|14
|46
|7
|Jacob Hayes
|12
|17
|15
|44
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|19
|3
|19
|41
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|7
|15
|16
|38
|10
|Luke Clout
|2
|16
|17
|35
|11
|Derek Drake
|15
|13
|5
|33
|12
|Carson Brown
|8
|14
|11
|33
|13
|Killian Auberson
|9
|8
|13
|30
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|10
|5
|9
|24
|15
|Christian Craig
|21
|1
|1
|23
|16
|Aaron Tanti
|0
|10
|10
|20
|17
|Martin Castelo
|12
|7
|19
|18
|Jay Wilson
|6
|12
|18
|19
|Cameron Mcadoo
|17
|17
|20
|Michael Leib
|11
|6
|17
|21
|Derek Kelley
|4
|9
|13
|22
|Logan Karnow
|5
|0
|8
|13
|23
|Mitchell Falk
|1
|7
|8
|24
|Cheyenne Harmon
|4
|3
|7
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|0
|2
|4
|6
|26
|Chris Howell
|3
|3
|27
|Lorenzo Camporese
|0
|2
|2
SX1
450 Heat One
Cooper Webb scored the holeshot but Eli Tomac was quickly all over him and didn’t waste any time moving through to the lead, while the two swapped positions a couple of times on the opening lap before Tomac then started to pull away.
Left laying on the deck at turn one though were Honda riders Justin Hill, Austin Politelli and Justin Brayton.
Over the next few laps Brayton worked his way back through the pack and was up to eighth place ahead of Chad Reed and by the chequered flag Brayton had secured a seventh place finish. Justin Hill sneaked past Reed for ninth place on the final lap to send the Aussie veteran to the LCQ.
Eli Tomac was the clear victor by ten-seconds over Cooper Webb while Dean Wilson rounded out the top three ahead of Justin Barcia and Tyler Bowers.
450 Heat Two
Zach Osborne, Justin Bogle and Adam Cianciarulo all got great starts but it was the Kawasaki man who was quickly into the lead as Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen started making their way forward.
Roczen was up to second before the end of the opening lap and chasing Cianciarulo hard. Justin Bogle fought back well against Jason Anderson but eventually succumbed to the Husqvarna man and it was Cianciarulo from Roczen with Anderson in third.
Ken Roczen took the lead with a couple of laps remaining and held on for the win from Cianciarulo, while Jason Anderson was a few seconds further behind in third. Martin Davalos and Malcolm Stewart had a great battle over fourth place but it was Stewart that secured the fourth place gong.
450 LCQ
Jason Clermont scored the holeshot in the 450 LCQ and led a hard chasing pack for the opening lap before making a big mistake that saw his chance of a transfer spot disappear.
Chris Blose and Ryan Breece then took over up front but it wasn’t long before Aussie veteran Chad Reed made short work of them as he took the lead, pulling away from the chasing horde to secure a clear victory.
Reed was the winner over Blose and Breece, while Alex Ray secured his spot in the 450 main with fourth place ahead of Adam Enticknap.
450 Main
Ken Roczen scored the Main Event holeshot ahead of Blake Baggett, Zach Osborne, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac. Anderson then moved up to fourth place challenging Cooper Webb for third.
It had looked as though Roczen might pull an escape act up front but Blake Baggett had other ideas…. The 27-year-old Californian closed on Roczen and then made a pass, the German came right back at him but Baggett then went down after losing the front having taken the inside option of the split lane, his challenge done.
The battle for third had now became a battle for second and it was really hotting up as Eli Tomac forged his way through to the front of that pack ahead of Webb, Anderson, Cianciarulo, Osborne and Barcia. Roczen outin front had a five-second lead…
It only took a couple of minutes for Tomac to reel Roczen in and the #3 Kawasaki took the lead with 13-minutes remaining on the clock.
Tomac then checked out and steadily pulled away from Roczen. Further behind Cooper Webb was holding down third place ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton. Malcolm Stewart was eighth ahead of Justin Barcia while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten with six-minutes left on the clock.
Cianciarulo was then shuffled back to sixth place as both Osborne and Anderson pushed past the Kawasaki man.
Cooper Webb was closing steadily on Ken Roczen and when they got the two-lap board only 1.8-seconds separated the duo. Meanwhile Tomac enjoyed a 4.2-second lead over Roczen.
Tomac was the winner while Roczen managed to keep Webb at bay to secure second place and the championship lead.
Zach Osborne finished fourth ahead of Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo while Justin Brayton finished seventh ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia, with Dean Wilson rounding out the top ten. Chad Reed took the chequered flag in 18th place and with that extra five-points ranks 18th in the championship.
Next weekend AMA Supercross heads to Arizona for round four of the Monster 17-round championship series.
Results/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|24 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+01.979
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+03.186
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+10.628
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+14.443
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+20.138
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+21.967
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+26.799
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.249
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+38.400
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+40.869
|12
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+43.377
|13
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+47.514
|14
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+50.210
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|16
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+02.814
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.268
|18
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.498
|19
|Chris Blose
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.482
|20
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+21.505
|21
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.221
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|2
|Chris Blose
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.068
|3
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+06.803
|4
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.665
|5
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+14.007
|6
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+16.827
|7
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+19.264
|8
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+19.732
|9
|John Short
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.659
|10
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+24.033
|11
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.958
|12
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|+25.840
|13
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|+32.401
|14
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+38.571
|15
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+43.788
|16
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+46.294
|17
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|6 Laps
|18
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|5 Laps
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|2 Laps
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF450R
|+00.425
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|8 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+01.634
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+05.530
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.129
|5
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+11.707
|6
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+12.936
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.755
|8
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+19.387
|9
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+20.727
|10
|Chris Blose
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.737
|11
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.221
|12
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+42.554
|13
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF450R
|+49.990
|14
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+54.193
|15
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|+57.006
|16
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|7 Laps
|17
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.131
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3 Laps
|19
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|2 Laps
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|8 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+09.888
|3
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+11.867
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+13.962
|5
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+17.113
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+18.236
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.770
|8
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+21.699
|9
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.568
|10
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.656
|11
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+35.082
|12
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+40.055
|13
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+42.761
|14
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|+45.148
|15
|John Short
|Honda CRF450R
|+45.849
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+53.394
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|7 Laps
|18
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+46.137
|19
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
|20
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.048
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ken Roczen
|17
|26
|23
|66
|2
|Justin Barcia
|26
|23
|14
|63
|3
|Eli Tomac
|16
|19
|26
|61
|4
|Jason Anderson
|18
|21
|18
|57
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|16
|17
|56
|6
|Cooper Webb
|21
|11
|21
|53
|7
|Zach Osborne
|9
|18
|19
|46
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|14
|17
|15
|46
|9
|Justin Brayton
|15
|15
|16
|46
|10
|Blake Baggett
|19
|14
|9
|42
|11
|Justin Hill
|12
|12
|11
|35
|12
|Vince Friese
|13
|9
|12
|34
|13
|Dean Wilson
|10
|10
|13
|33
|14
|Aaron Plessinger
|11
|13
|8
|32
|15
|Justin Bogle
|7
|8
|7
|22
|16
|Martin Davalos
|8
|1
|10
|19
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|6
|6
|12
|18
|Chad Reed
|5
|2
|5
|12
|19
|Chris Blose
|3
|5
|4
|12
|20
|Kyle Cunningham
|0
|7
|0
|7
|21
|Benny Bloss
|6
|1
|7
|22
|Alex Ray
|4
|2
|6
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|4
|24
|James Decotis
|1
|3
|4
|25
|Ryan Breece
|0
|3
|3
|26
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|2