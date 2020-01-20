Wild Anaheim II Supercross | Blow by blow race reports/results

2020 AMA Supercross
Round Three – Anahaim II

By Trevor Hedge – Image by Hoppenworld

SX2

SX2 Heat One

Austin Forkner scored the holeshot with maximum aggression into turn one ahead of Mitch Oldenburg but by the end of lap one Forkner was already in a different postcode. Alex Martin was in third ahead of Harmon and Clout, with Cooper, Camporese, Hartranft, Tanti and Macler rounding out the top ten.  Then Aaron Tanti and Alex Martin both made big mistakes that put them on the ground and losing positions.

Forkner continued to dominate by himself up front ahead of Oldenburg but the Honda man managed to fend off the advances of Justin Cooper to take second place.  Forkner the victor by 11-seconds.

AMA SX Rnd A Tanti Privateers SX A Kardy
Aaron Tanti bounced back from that tumble though to eventually finish seventh place, securing his place in the 250 Main.

SX2 Heat Two

Christian Craig got away strongly and immediately started to pull away from Michael Mosiman and Jacob Hayes. Aussie Jay Wilson had got away well and by the second lap was in fourth place. Jett Lawrence meanwhile had moved up to fifth after making plenty of passes on the opening lap.

Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis was in sixth but moved up to fifth after passing Wilson a few laps into the race, while Jett Lawrence moved past Carson Brown and Jacob Hayes to take second place. Ferrandis did the same and with a couple of laps remaining was trying to chase down Jett Lawrence.

The Aussie teenager though had the speed to keep Ferrandis at bay to secure that second place finish.  The winner was his team-mate Geico Honda Christian Craig, despite his seat coming loose and flapping around during the race.

AMA SX Rnd A Jay Wilson Privateers SX A Kardy
Jay Wilson took the chequered flag in seventh place to secure his transfer spot to the main.

SX2 LCQ

Alex Martin was the early leader in the 250 LCQ but was overhauled by Michael Mosiman late on the opening lap while Luke Clout was looking strong in third place with a decent advantage over Mathias Jorgensen.

Michael Mosiman pulled away from Alex Martin to take a clear win ahead of Alex Martin while Luke Clout scored third for Penrite Honda. Jorgensen was bettered by Robbie Wageman in the closing stages of the race and lost his transfer spot to the Yamaha rider.

SX2 Main

Christian Craig led his Geico Honda team-mate Jett Lawrence out of turn one in the 250 Main as fellow Australian Luke Clout started strongly in third place to make it a Honda 1-2-3.

Austin Forkner got the better of Clout late on that opening lap and Hartranft then pushed the Aussie further back to fifth.

16-year-old Jett Lawrence then hit the front after slipping past his vastly more experienced team-mate!

Dylan Ferrandis put a move on Forkner for third place and pulled away from the Kawasaki man. Justin Cooper was in fifth and 11-seconds behind the leader with ten-minutes remaining.  Hartranft was sixth, Mosiman seventh, Alex Martin eighth and Clout had been shuffled back to ninth while Auberson was running in tenth place just ahead of Aaron Tanti.

Ferrandis closed on Craig to challenge for second place but the pair then came together with both going down. Craig came off distinctly second best with the twisted bars of his Geico Honda putting him out of the race.  That melee had seen Jett’s lead blow out to more than ten-seconds.

Forkner went down hard in the whoops from third place with five-minutes remaining. He held his back a few times before eventually kicking the Kawasaki into life and rejoined the race way down in 18th position.

Then with three-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence went down! The Aussie teenager had an 11-second lead over Ferrandis before going down in the whoops! He was quickly up and going again while still in the lead but the Frenchman had a sniff now…. Jett made a couple more small mistakes which allowed the defending champion to close within a few lengths of the youngster’s back wheel…

AMA SX Rnd A Jett Lawrence Multiple SX A Kardy
Jett Lawrence was flying high until just before the chequered flag…

As they started the final lap Jett still had his nose in front and fended off the first and seconds thrusts of Ferrandis but was bettered in the third.  Lawrence was not giving up his chance for glory though and was determined to come back at the defending champion only to go over the bars only metres from the chequered flag! Jett stayed down, clearly conscious but not in any hurry to lift his body off the racing line which saw the flag Marshalls busily waving yellows and riders rolling the final jumps under caution.

Jett will be kicking himself for throwing that one away but at the end of the day he is 16-years-old and still played an absolute starring role, but for now it is the one that got away….

The talented teenager was in tears as he was transported back to the pits in the medical side-by-side vehicle as all his supporters had their fingers crossed that he would be cleared of any injuries that would slow his progress from here on in. Later it was confirmed that Jett had broken his collarbone. 

Dylan Ferrandis was the victor, but that win itself was under question in the immediate aftermath of the race… His move on Christian Craig earlier in the race was a hard pass that put the Geico Honda man out of the race, and officials were still adjudicating as to whether they would level any penalty on Ferrandis.

Justin Cooper crossed the line in second place ahead of Brandon Hartranft with Mosiman fourth in front of Alex Martin and Aussie Luke Clout finished a highly creditable sixth place while fellow Aussie Aaron Tanti claimed a 13th place finish.

Cooper the championship leader with a 12-point buffer over Ferrandis.

Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 18 Laps
2 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +21.013
3 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +25.987
4 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +33.616
5 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +38.080
6 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +45.718
7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +46.212
8 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +1:05.727
9 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 17 Laps
10 Killian Auberson KTM 250SX-F +57.056
11 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +1:02.313
12 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +1:03.029
13 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +1:15.403
14 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1:18.240
15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +1:19.619
16 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +1:20.533
17 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +1:28.874
18 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +1:35.646
19 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +1:41.191
20 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +2:04.771
21 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps
22 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R 8 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 7 Laps
2 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +07.767
3 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +17.231
4 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +20.619
5 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +25.041
6 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +26.983
7 Brian Marty Husqvarna FC250 +29.049
8 Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F +35.605
9 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +36.906
10 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +39.551
11 Corbin Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +43.009
12 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F +46.377
13 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R +52.016
14 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +53.120
15 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F +53.661
16 Dawson Newby Kawasaki KX250 +58.125
17 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 6 Laps
18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +02.176
19 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +09.115
20 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F 3 Laps
21 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 DNS
22 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 DNS

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 8 Laps
2 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +10.903
3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +13.366
4 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +22.614
5 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +27.166
6 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +32.503
7 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +32.618
8 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +41.095
9 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +42.505
10 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 +45.973
11 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +47.239
12 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +55.132
13 Brian Marty Husqvarna FC250 +59.145
14 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F 7 Laps
15 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R +08.163
16 Corbin Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +11.567
17 Dawson Newby Kawasaki KX250 +14.840
18 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps
19 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 3 Laps
20 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F 2 Laps

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R 8 Laps
2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +03.397
3 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +04.865
4 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +20.881
5 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +25.117
6 Killian Auberson KTM 250SX-F +31.972
7 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +33.064
8 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +35.710
9 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +39.753
10 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +41.029
11 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +41.722
12 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +44.453
13 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +1:04.412
14 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps
15 Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F +07.736
16 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +11.243
17 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +31.554
18 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F 6 Laps
19 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +27.219
20 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 3 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Justin Cooper 26 23 23 72
2 Dylan Ferrandis 23 11 26 60
3 Brandon Hartranft 16 21 21 58
4 Austin Forkner 18 26 6 50
5 Alex Martin 13 19 18 50
6 Jett Lawrence 14 18 14 46
7 Jacob Hayes 12 17 15 44
8 Michael Mosiman 19 3 19 41
9 Mitchell Oldenburg 7 15 16 38
10 Luke Clout 2 16 17 35
11 Derek Drake 15 13 5 33
12 Carson Brown 8 14 11 33
13 Killian Auberson 9 8 13 30
14 Robbie Wageman 10 5 9 24
15 Christian Craig 21 1 1 23
16 Aaron Tanti 0 10 10 20
17 Martin Castelo 12 7 19
18 Jay Wilson 6 12 18
19 Cameron Mcadoo 17 17
20 Michael Leib 11 6 17
21 Derek Kelley 4 9 13
22 Logan Karnow 5 0 8 13
23 Mitchell Falk 1 7 8
24 Cheyenne Harmon 4 3 7
25 Ludovic Macler 0 2 4 6
26 Chris Howell 3 3
27 Lorenzo Camporese 0 2 2

SX1

450 Heat One

 

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot but Eli Tomac was quickly all over him and didn’t waste any time moving through to the lead, while the two swapped positions a couple of times on the opening lap before Tomac then started to pull away.

AMA SX Rnd A Heat Webb Tomac Multiple SX A Kardy
450 Heat One

Left laying on the deck at turn one though were Honda riders Justin Hill, Austin Politelli and Justin Brayton.

AMA SX Rnd A Starts SX A Kardy
Three Honda riders go down at turn one

Over the next few laps Brayton worked his way back through the pack and was up to eighth place ahead of Chad Reed and by the chequered flag Brayton had secured a seventh place finish. Justin Hill sneaked past Reed for ninth place on the final lap to send the Aussie veteran to the LCQ.

Eli Tomac was the clear victor by ten-seconds over Cooper Webb while Dean Wilson rounded out the top three ahead of Justin Barcia and Tyler Bowers.

450 Heat Two

AMA SX Rnd A Starts SX A Kardy
450 Heat Two

Zach Osborne, Justin Bogle and Adam Cianciarulo all got great starts but it was the Kawasaki man who was quickly into the lead as Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen started making their way forward.

Roczen was up to second before the end of the opening lap and chasing Cianciarulo hard. Justin Bogle fought back well against Jason Anderson but eventually succumbed to the Husqvarna man and it was Cianciarulo from Roczen with Anderson in third.

AMA SX Rnd A Bogle Anderson Multiple SX A Kardy
Justin Bogle was chased down by Jason Anderson

Ken Roczen took the lead with a couple of laps remaining and held on for the win from Cianciarulo, while Jason Anderson was a few seconds further behind in third.  Martin Davalos and Malcolm Stewart had a great battle over fourth place but it was Stewart that secured the fourth place gong.

450 LCQ

Jason Clermont scored the holeshot in the 450 LCQ and led a hard chasing pack for the opening lap before making a big mistake that saw his chance of a transfer spot disappear. 

Chris Blose and Ryan Breece then took over up front but it wasn’t long before Aussie veteran Chad Reed made short work of them as he took the lead, pulling away from the chasing horde to secure a clear victory.

Reed was the winner over Blose and Breece, while Alex Ray secured his spot in the 450 main with fourth place ahead of Adam Enticknap.

450 Main

Ken Roczen scored the Main Event holeshot ahead of Blake Baggett, Zach Osborne, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac. Anderson then moved up to fourth place challenging Cooper Webb for third.

AMA SX Rnd A Starts SX A Kardy
Eli Tomac

It had looked as though Roczen might pull an escape act up front but Blake Baggett had other ideas…. The 27-year-old Californian closed on Roczen and then made a pass, the German came right back at him but Baggett then went down after losing the front having taken the inside option of the split lane, his challenge done.

AMA SX Rnd A Webb Anderson Tomac Multiple SX A Kardy
Tomac chased down and passed Webb and Anderson

The battle for third had now became a battle for second and it was really hotting up as Eli Tomac forged his way through to the front of that pack ahead of Webb, Anderson, Cianciarulo, Osborne and Barcia. Roczen outin front had a five-second lead…

It only took a couple of minutes for Tomac to reel Roczen in and the #3 Kawasaki took the lead with 13-minutes remaining on the clock. 

Tomac then checked out and steadily pulled away from Roczen.  Further behind Cooper Webb was holding down third place ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton. Malcolm Stewart was eighth ahead of Justin Barcia while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten with six-minutes left on the clock.

Cianciarulo was then shuffled back to sixth place as both Osborne and Anderson pushed past the Kawasaki man.

Cooper Webb was closing steadily on Ken Roczen and when they got the two-lap board only 1.8-seconds separated the duo. Meanwhile Tomac enjoyed a 4.2-second lead over Roczen.

AMA SX Rnd A Tomac Podium SX A Kardy
Eli Tomac the victor at A2

Tomac was the winner while Roczen managed to keep Webb at bay to secure second place and the championship lead.

AMA SX Rnd A Podium SX A Kardy
Tomac was the winner while Roczen managed to keep Webb at bay to secure second place and the championship lead.

Zach Osborne finished fourth ahead of Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo while Justin Brayton finished seventh ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia, with Dean Wilson rounding out the top ten.  Chad Reed took the chequered flag in 18th place and with that extra five-points ranks 18th in the championship.

AMA SX Rnd A Reed SX A Kardy
Chad Reed took the chequered flag in 18th place and with that extra five-points ranks 18th in the championship.

Next weekend AMA Supercross heads to Arizona for round four of the Monster 17-round championship series.

Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 24 Laps
2 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +01.979
3 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +03.186
4 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +10.628
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +14.443
6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +20.138
7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +21.967
8 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +26.799
9 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +30.249
10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +38.400
11 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +40.869
12 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +43.377
13 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +47.514
14 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +50.210
15 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps
16 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +02.814
17 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +08.268
18 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +13.498
19 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +15.482
20 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +21.505
21 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +39.221
22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 9 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R 7 Laps
2 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +03.068
3 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +06.803
4 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +09.665
5 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +14.007
6 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +16.827
7 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ450 +19.264
8 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +19.732
9 John Short Honda CRF450R +22.659
10 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +24.033
11 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R +24.958
12 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +25.840
13 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +32.401
14 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +38.571
15 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +43.788
16 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +46.294
17 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F 6 Laps
18 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 5 Laps
19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 2 Laps
20 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R +00.425
21 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F DNS
22 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 DNS

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 8 Laps
2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +01.634
3 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +05.530
4 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +10.129
5 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +11.707
6 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +12.936
7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +17.755
8 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +19.387
9 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +20.727
10 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +22.737
11 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +38.221
12 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ450 +42.554
13 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R +49.990
14 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +54.193
15 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +57.006
16 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps
17 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +13.131
18 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 3 Laps
19 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 2 Laps
20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 DNF

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps
2 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +09.888
3 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +11.867
4 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +13.962
5 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +17.113
6 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +18.236
7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +19.770
8 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +21.699
9 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +22.568
10 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +24.656
11 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +35.082
12 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +40.055
13 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +42.761
14 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +45.148
15 John Short Honda CRF450R +45.849
16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +53.394
17 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F 7 Laps
18 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +46.137
19 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R 4 Laps
20 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +14.048

Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Ken Roczen 17 26 23 66
2 Justin Barcia 26 23 14 63
3 Eli Tomac 16 19 26 61
4 Jason Anderson 18 21 18 57
5 Adam Cianciarulo 23 16 17 56
6 Cooper Webb 21 11 21 53
7 Zach Osborne 9 18 19 46
8 Malcolm Stewart 14 17 15 46
9 Justin Brayton 15 15 16 46
10 Blake Baggett 19 14 9 42
11 Justin Hill 12 12 11 35
12 Vince Friese 13 9 12 34
13 Dean Wilson 10 10 13 33
14 Aaron Plessinger 11 13 8 32
15 Justin Bogle 7 8 7 22
16 Martin Davalos 8 1 10 19
17 Tyler Bowers 6 6 12
18 Chad Reed 5 2 5 12
19 Chris Blose 3 5 4 12
20 Kyle Cunningham 0 7 0 7
21 Benny Bloss 6 1 7
22 Alex Ray 4 2 6
23 Kyle Chisholm 4 4
24 James Decotis 1 3 4
25 Ryan Breece 0 3 3
26 Fredrik Noren 2 2
