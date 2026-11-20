Is this Triumph’s next Scrambler 1200 XC?

Baldauf has caught a Triumph Scrambler prototype testing in southern Europe, and the biggest change is hiding in plain sight. Look between the seat rails and the rear axle on either side. The two shocks that have been part of the big Scrambler’s silhouette since day one are gone. A fabricated box-section swingarm with a monoshock suspension linkage is tucked underneath it.

Our best read is that this is a 1200, and I reckon we’re almost certainly looking at Triumph’s next take on the XC. That’s where it looks to sit in the family, whatever Triumph ends up calling it. The more road-oriented X replaced the original XC for 2024, while the XE carried on with its tall stance, 21-inch front wheel and 250 mm of travel at both ends.

The bike in these photos sits lower, and the front rim looks closer to 19 inches than 21. A smaller front would be a change even for the road-oriented X, which still runs a 21. I can’t read a tyre size in the shots or tell how much travel it has. A linked monoshock can work with long travel. The wheel proportions and stance are what make me think this particular machine is aimed more at the road.

What points to a 1200?

The easiest clue to pick up is up front. There are two brake discs, as on both production Scrambler 1200s. Even with its 2026 chassis and electronics overhaul, the Scrambler 900 runs a single front disc. The smooth circular insert on the right-hand engine cover also looks much like the one on the current XE, while the current 900 wears a ribbed insert.

There’s plenty of family resemblance between the two Bonneville twins. The 900 and 1200 XE even share a cam cover, so there’s little to be gained from counting the fins or judging the size of the engine by eye. The close-up of the left side shows the little recess where you’d usually read the capacity badge, but there’s no legible number. Taken together, the clues favour the 1200.

A different rear end for the big Scrambler

The close-up of the swing-arm is the tell: a linkage-operated monoshock, with the shock itself tucked away inside the chassis. The exposed seat rails and unfinished bodywork also make it clear we’re looking at a development bike. Baldauf is tipping it for the 2028 model year. The production tank, tail and timing are all still open.

Triumph’s major chassis and electronics update for 2026 was on the 900. The 1200 XE had already been substantially revised for 2024 and went back to Showa forks and twin Öhlins shocks for 2026. If the bike pictured is the next XC in spirit, Triumph has every reason to keep the two big Scramblers distinct.

Give the XE its big swinging balls back

I loved the original XE. When I rode it for our 2019 review, that 250 mm of travel just kept soaking up the ruts and bumps. I went harder than I probably should have and never bottomed it. I couldn’t think of another scrambler I’d have taken down that same track at the same pace. I came away wanting one.

Then there was the donk. Triumph called it a low-inertia crank even in 2019, but that first XE had a heavy, loping feel I loved. You could short-shift it and let it pull from down low, with a big pair of balls swinging around in the crankcases. I missed that heavy crank lope in the later models. I’ve got my fingers crossed the next XE gets a bit more crank inertia back and keeps those traditional twin shocks. On an XE, both are part of the appeal.

What actually stopped me from taking the plunge on the original 1200 XE was luggage, or the lack of it. I wanted to carry enough gear to disappear for a few days without bolting on racks and shit that ruined the look and vibe. The high pipes make that trickier, but a proper removable luggage system with discreet mounts would go a long way. When the bags come off, I want to walk back to the bike and see the same clean lines that made me want one in the first place.

I started out as an everyday biker in my teens. I might no longer knock out 50,000 kilometres or more a year on two wheels, but that practical streak is well and truly ingrained. These days I’ve got a laptop or two and a camera attached to me by an umbilical cord, so any bike I own needs a decent way to carry it all. I am too old and soft to carry it all in a backpack from race meeting to race meeting like I did in the old days.

Build the next XC for the road, by all means. Give me an XE that still loves the dirt, feels like that first one did when I rolled the throttle on, and can carry a few days’ gear. I might finally have to put my money where my mouth is.