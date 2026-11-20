MotoAmerica 2027

MotoAmerica has confirmed its 2027 class schedule, with 101 races across ten meetings and Superbike triple-headers at Ridge Motorsports Park and the Las Vegas finale. Supersport is the only class on the programme at all ten meetings, starting at the 85th Daytona 200 meeting on 11–13 March.

As we covered in our original 2027 MotoAmerica calendar story, West Desert and Las Vegas Motor Speedway take the places of Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas. MotoAmerica returns to Utah for the first time since 2019 on 24–26 September, then finishes three weeks later on the Outside Road Course at Las Vegas, a new venue for the series.

Twenty Superbike races, with three at the finale

The Superbike championship starts at Road Atlanta on 16–18 April and runs to 20 races over nine meetings. Ridge hosts the first triple-header on 25–27 June, with three more races at Las Vegas on 15–17 October. Superbike Cup runs within the same field at all 20 races.

Bobby Fong went into the last Superbike race of 2026 just two points behind Sean Dylan Kelly and came away with his first title. The pair will be team-mates at OrangeCat BMW in 2027. There could be three races to settle it this time if the championship is still up for grabs when the series gets to Nevada.

Supersport gets under way at Daytona

The Daytona 200 opens a 19-race Supersport season. Josh Herrin’s fifth win in the 200 this year drew him level with Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel. Darryn Binder won the 2026 Supersport title in his first MotoAmerica season and moves up to Superbike in 2027, leaving the title open.

Daytona also opens the King of the Baggers, Super Hooligan and Twins Cup championships. Each has 14 races across seven meetings and all three are on the Las Vegas bill. Troy Herfoss returns alongside reigning Baggers champion Hayden Gillim at Vance & Hines Factory Indian. Daytona and New Jersey, where Herfoss won in 2026, are both back on the Baggers schedule for the first season since Harley-Davidson withdrew its factory team.

Talent Cup finishes in Utah

Talent Cup runs 12 races across six meetings, from Road Atlanta in April to West Desert in September. The Utah round pairs it with Twins Cup, which then carries on to Las Vegas. Bodie Paige was runner-up in Twins Cup in 2026. Sam Drane finished third in Twins Cup and Talent Cup, with Jake Paige fourth in the latter.

Royal Enfield’s Build.Train.Race. has eight races across four meetings. It starts at Road Atlanta, visits Road America and Laguna Seca, and wraps up at Mid-Ohio, where Jasmine Noelle clinched the 2026 title.

2027 MotoAmerica class schedule by round

Date Venue Classes racing 11–13 Mar Daytona Supersport, Baggers, Super Hooligan, Twins Cup 16–18 Apr Road Atlanta Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Baggers, Super Hooligan, Build.Train.Race. 4–6 Jun Road America Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Baggers, Twins Cup, Build.Train.Race. 25–27 Jun Ridge Motorsports Park* Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Super Hooligan 9–11 Jul Laguna Seca Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Baggers, Super Hooligan, Build.Train.Race. 30 Jul–1 Aug Mid-Ohio Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Baggers, Twins Cup, Build.Train.Race. 13–15 Aug VIRginia International Raceway Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Super Hooligan, Twins Cup 10–12 Sep New Jersey Motorsports Park Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Baggers, Super Hooligan, Twins Cup 24–26 Sep West Desert Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Talent Cup, Twins Cup 15–17 Oct Las Vegas Motor Speedway* Superbike / Cup, Supersport, Baggers, Super Hooligan, Twins Cup

* Three Superbike races at Ridge and Las Vegas. Superbike Cup riders share the Superbike grid. Daytona’s Supersport race is the Daytona 200.