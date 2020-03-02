2020 AMA Supercross

Round Nine – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

By Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld

250 AMA SX

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot from Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath when the third round of the 250 East AMA Supercross Championship got underway on Saturday night in Atlanta.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Starts SX ATL Kardy
RJ Hampshire took the 250 holeshot

McElrath and Sexton started tussling for position after a few laps and their battle allowed Hampshire a little breathing space. After the first few thrusts from McElrath, Sexton then stepped his pace up a gear to stretch away and close on to the tail of McElrath once again.

Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks and Jordon Smith were fourth, fifth and sixth with ten-minutes remaining.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Sexton McElrath Multiple SX ATL Kardy
Sexton stretched away

Sexton finally made a move past Hampshire with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. Hampshire is well known for making hard passes and taking no prisoners, Sexton returned the favour with a very fair but forceful pass for the lead when Hampshire opened the door.

The leaders were now encountering a lot of lapped traffic and at this point of the race it was working somewhat in the favour of Sexton.

Jeremy Martin went down out of fourth place and was relegated back to tenth place by the time he was up and running again.

Sexton continued to pull away from Hampshire, the Husqvarna man then lost touch with Sexton and was getting pressured by McElrath in the latter stages of the race.

Hampshire held on for that second place though with McElrath finishing in third place at the flag.

Sexton the clear victor and extends his 250 SX East Championship lead to five-points over McElrath.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Podium SX ATL Kardy
Chase Sexton

250 Video Highlights

250 East AMA SX Results

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R 19 Laps
2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 +02.780
3 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F +05.555
4 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 +18.531
5 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +29.132
6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +33.490
7 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki KX250 +38.151
8 Nick Gaines Yamaha YZ250F +40.347
9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +42.514
10 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +43.062
11 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna FC250 +45.751
12 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +49.245
13 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ250 18 Laps
14 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +03.768
15 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F +08.521
16 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R +16.412
17 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F +18.170
18 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R +31.931
19 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R +49.017
20 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +56.737
21 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F 17 Laps
22 Lance Kobusch KTM 250SX-F 16 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R 7 Laps
2 Lance Kobusch KTM 250SX-F +02.052
3 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna FC250 +02.805
4 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ250 +04.049
5 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +06.447
6 Tristan Lane KTM 250SX-F +09.939
7 Jerry Robin Honda CRF250R +10.773
8 Brock Papi Honda CRF250R +14.991
9 Richard Jackson Suzuki RMZ250 +16.858
10 Zane Merrett KTM 250SX-F +19.193
11 Justin Thompson Kawasaki KX250 +22.800
12 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki KX250 +23.385
13 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 250SX-F +24.864
14 Ezra Hastings KTM 250SX-F +27.315
15 Carter Halpain Yamaha YZ250F +28.188
16 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +29.185
17 Bobby Piazza Honda CRF250R +29.979
18 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +34.388
19 Travis Sewell Kawasaki KX250 +40.206
20 John Short Honda CRF250R +49.780
21 Tj Albright KTM 250SX-F 6 Laps
22 Kobe Heffner KTM 250SX-F 2 Laps

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R 9 Laps
2 Jordon Smith Kawasaki KX250 +04.811
3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC250 +05.195
4 Nick Gaines Yamaha YZ250F +12.166
5 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki KX250 +12.796
6 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ250F +20.660
7 Jordan Bailey Honda CRF250R +23.647
8 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F +26.058
9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 +26.290
10 Justin Thompson Kawasaki KX250 +28.355
11 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 250SX-F +32.055
12 Lance Kobusch KTM 250SX-F +33.790
13 Carter Halpain Yamaha YZ250F +35.623
14 Tj Albright KTM 250SX-F +36.532
15 Bobby Piazza Honda CRF250R +39.325
16 Brock Papi Honda CRF250R +40.767
17 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki KX250 +45.196
18 Ezra Hastings KTM 250SX-F +47.728
19 Zane Merrett KTM 250SX-F 8 Laps
20 Jerry Robin Honda CRF250R 5 Laps

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Lap/Gap
1 Jeremy Martin Honda CRF250R 9 Laps
2 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F +02.138
3 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F +09.018
4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +15.558
5 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +19.657
6 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F +22.349
7 Justin Starling Honda CRF250R +23.882
8 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +24.739
9 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F +28.895
10 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 +31.009
11 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +31.831
12 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ250 +35.130
13 John Short Honda CRF250R +35.577
14 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna FC250 +36.510
15 Richard Jackson Suzuki RMZ250 +36.976
16 Travis Sewell Kawasaki KX250 +38.431
17 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R +40.696
18 Tristan Lane KTM 250SX-F +46.166
19 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F +56.478
20 Kobe Heffner KTM 250SX-F 8 Laps

250 SX East Pts

Pos Rider Total
1 Chase Sexton 75
2 Shane McElrath 70
3 RJ Hampshire 61
4 Garrett Marchbanks 53
5 Jordon Smith 47
6 Jeremy Martin 44
7 Jo Shimoda 44
8 Josh Hill 41
9 Enzo Lopes 36
10 Joey Crown 31

450 AMA SX

Eli Tomac arrived in Georgia off the back of a fairly dominant performance in Texas.

The Kawasaki rider started on the front foot overnight in Atlanta by recording the fastest lap in qualifying and then also won his Heat race ahead of the 450 Main.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Starts SX ATL Kardy
Tomac won his Heat

Ken Roczen was second fastest in qualifying and had won the other Heat ahead of Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton.

The 450 Main looked likely to be shaping up as a Tomac versus Roczen showdown…

Roczen scored the holeshot aheead of Davalos and Friese while a slow-starting Tomac was in seventh place sandwiched between Wilson and Brayton.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Pits SX ATL Kardy
Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia then both demoted Tomac further down the field over the first couple of laps. The move by Barcia seemed to light a fire under Tomac who then upped his aggression in response.

A lap later though Tomac got caught up with Baggett in a left-hander. The Kawasaki man made a move up the inside that Baggett was not expecting, the two got tangled up and both hit the deck, Tomac rejoining the race way down in 14th place.

As the race approached the half-way mark Roczen was nine-minutes clear of second placed Davalos who in turn had two-seconds on Justin Hill.  Friese was fourth, Barcia fifth and Anderson sixth. Tomac was working his way back up the field and working on taking tenth spot from Justin Brayton.

Tomac got Brayton then pushed past Stewart, Friese and Plessinger to move up to seventh place behind Cooper Webb with four-minutes remaining. Both Webb and Tomac passed Justin Hill to move up to fourth and fifth respectively.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Tomac Barcia Multiple SX ATL Kardy
Justin Barcia had worked his way past Tomac earlier on and streaked his way through the field to a hard fought second place finish

Justin Barcia had worked hard to force his way through the field during the middle part of the race and on the run to the flag had a three-second buffer over third placed Davalos. That second place somewhat of a triumph for Barcia.

Up front though it was Ken Roczen all on his lonesome. Taking the chequered flag 13-seconds ahead of Barcia, despite backing off considerably on the last two laps and just cruising home.

Webb and Tomac fought hard over fourth place all the way to the flag but it was the Kawasaki man that won that battle to score 19-points that sees Tomac tied with Roczen at the head of the points table ahead of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round Ten at Daytona Beach next weekend.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Podium SX ATL Kardy
Ken Roczen

Chad Reed scored a 15th place finish to add eight-points to his season tally which now stands at 39-points, and ranks him 17th in the standings.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Reed SX ATL Kardy
Chad Reed

The win for Roczen made it a double for Honda in Atlanta as Sexton had won the earlier 250 SX East Main.

AMA SX Rnd Atlanta Podium SX ATL Kardy
450 Video Highlights

Supercross Post Race Press Conference
Both Classes

450 AMA SX Results

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 25 Laps
2 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +13.612
3 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +16.719
4 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +17.241
5 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +19.771
6 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +23.372
7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +25.591
8 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +29.198
9 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +30.785
10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +31.036
11 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +38.159
12 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +41.629
13 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +53.213
14 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 24 Laps
15 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +04.453
16 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +06.262
17 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +49.294
18 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +53.183
19 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory 23 Laps
20 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +10.316
21 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 13 Laps
22 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 10 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F 8 Laps
2 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +03.138
3 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +04.573
4 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +05.429
5 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +06.453
6 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +14.862
7 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +21.965
8 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +24.311
9 Henry Miller KTM 450SX-F +25.812
10 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +26.982
11 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F +27.382
12 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +28.305
13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +28.756
14 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +29.377
15 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +30.143
16 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +30.767
17 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +33.913
18 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 +34.614
19 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +36.845
20 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +38.396
21 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +42.292
22 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1:02.453

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R  9 Laps
2 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450  +02.027
3 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +03.586
4 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +07.039
5 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +12.278
6 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +19.986
7 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +21.339
8 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +22.593
9 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +22.912
10 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +25.411
11 Henry Miller KTM 450SX-F +36.449
12 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +38.312
13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +39.667
14 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +44.243
15 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +47.356
16 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +47.785
17 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F 8 Laps
18 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +01.368
19 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +17.696
20 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +23.633

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 9 Laps
2 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +08.766
3 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +09.767
4 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +13.910
5 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +16.215
6 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +17.981
7 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +20.345
8 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +25.682
9 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +28.603
10 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +32.060
11 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +44.229
12 Ronnie Stewart Husqvarna FC450 +46.063
13 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +47.892
14 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +49.462
15 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +52.951
16 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +55.666
17 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +56.535
18 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps
19 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 +01.532
20 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 4 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider Total
1 Eli Tomac 200
2 Ken Roczen 200
3 Justin Barcia 177
4 Cooper Webb 176
5 Jason Anderson 151
6 Malcolm Stewart 137
7 Adam Cianciarulo 128
8 Justin Hill 127
9 Justin Brayton 116
10 Dean Wilson 113
11 Blake Baggett 108
12 Aaron Plessinger 108
13 Zach Osborne 105
14 Vince Friese 96
15 Martin Davalos 83
16 Tyler Bowers 58
17 Chad Reed 39
18 Kyle Chisholm 36
19 Ryan Breece 26
20 Justin Bogle 24
21 Benny Bloss 23
22 Kyle Cunningham 23
23 Alex Ray 19
24 Chris Blose 18
25 Broc Tickle 12
26 Adam Enticknap 8
27 James Weeks 7
28 Daniel Herrlein 5
29 James Decotis 4
30 Jason Clermont 3
31 Cade Autenrieth 3
32 Ronnie Stewart 3
33 Fredrik Noren 2
34 Jerry Robin 1
35 Joshua Cartwright 1

