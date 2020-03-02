2020 AMA Supercross

Round Nine – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

By Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld

250 AMA SX

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot from Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath when the third round of the 250 East AMA Supercross Championship got underway on Saturday night in Atlanta.

McElrath and Sexton started tussling for position after a few laps and their battle allowed Hampshire a little breathing space. After the first few thrusts from McElrath, Sexton then stepped his pace up a gear to stretch away and close on to the tail of McElrath once again.

Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks and Jordon Smith were fourth, fifth and sixth with ten-minutes remaining.

Sexton finally made a move past Hampshire with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. Hampshire is well known for making hard passes and taking no prisoners, Sexton returned the favour with a very fair but forceful pass for the lead when Hampshire opened the door.

The leaders were now encountering a lot of lapped traffic and at this point of the race it was working somewhat in the favour of Sexton.

Jeremy Martin went down out of fourth place and was relegated back to tenth place by the time he was up and running again.

Sexton continued to pull away from Hampshire, the Husqvarna man then lost touch with Sexton and was getting pressured by McElrath in the latter stages of the race.

Hampshire held on for that second place though with McElrath finishing in third place at the flag.

Sexton the clear victor and extends his 250 SX East Championship lead to five-points over McElrath.

250 Video Highlights

250 East AMA SX Results