2020 AMA Supercross
Round Nine – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
By Trevor Hedge – Images Hoppenworld
250 AMA SX
RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot from Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath when the third round of the 250 East AMA Supercross Championship got underway on Saturday night in Atlanta.
McElrath and Sexton started tussling for position after a few laps and their battle allowed Hampshire a little breathing space. After the first few thrusts from McElrath, Sexton then stepped his pace up a gear to stretch away and close on to the tail of McElrath once again.
Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks and Jordon Smith were fourth, fifth and sixth with ten-minutes remaining.
Sexton finally made a move past Hampshire with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. Hampshire is well known for making hard passes and taking no prisoners, Sexton returned the favour with a very fair but forceful pass for the lead when Hampshire opened the door.
The leaders were now encountering a lot of lapped traffic and at this point of the race it was working somewhat in the favour of Sexton.
Jeremy Martin went down out of fourth place and was relegated back to tenth place by the time he was up and running again.
Sexton continued to pull away from Hampshire, the Husqvarna man then lost touch with Sexton and was getting pressured by McElrath in the latter stages of the race.
Hampshire held on for that second place though with McElrath finishing in third place at the flag.
Sexton the clear victor and extends his 250 SX East Championship lead to five-points over McElrath.
250 Video Highlights
250 East AMA SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|19 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+02.780
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+05.555
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.531
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.132
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+33.490
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+38.151
|8
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+40.347
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+42.514
|10
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+43.062
|11
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+45.751
|12
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.245
|13
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|18 Laps
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+03.768
|15
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+08.521
|16
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.412
|17
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250SX-F
|+18.170
|18
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.931
|19
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.017
|20
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+56.737
|21
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|17 Laps
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|KTM 250SX-F
|16 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|2
|Lance Kobusch
|KTM 250SX-F
|+02.052
|3
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+02.805
|4
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+04.049
|5
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+06.447
|6
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+09.939
|7
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.773
|8
|Brock Papi
|Honda CRF250R
|+14.991
|9
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+16.858
|10
|Zane Merrett
|KTM 250SX-F
|+19.193
|11
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.800
|12
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+23.385
|13
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+24.864
|14
|Ezra Hastings
|KTM 250SX-F
|+27.315
|15
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.188
|16
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+29.185
|17
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.979
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+34.388
|19
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.206
|20
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.780
|21
|Tj Albright
|KTM 250SX-F
|6 Laps
|22
|Kobe Heffner
|KTM 250SX-F
|2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|9 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.811
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC250
|+05.195
|4
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.166
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|+12.796
|6
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.660
|7
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.647
|8
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|+26.058
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|+26.290
|10
|Justin Thompson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.355
|11
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM 250SX-F
|+32.055
|12
|Lance Kobusch
|KTM 250SX-F
|+33.790
|13
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.623
|14
|Tj Albright
|KTM 250SX-F
|+36.532
|15
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda CRF250R
|+39.325
|16
|Brock Papi
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.767
|17
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+45.196
|18
|Ezra Hastings
|KTM 250SX-F
|+47.728
|19
|Zane Merrett
|KTM 250SX-F
|8 Laps
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Honda CRF250R
|5 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap/Gap
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda CRF250R
|9 Laps
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.138
|3
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250SX-F
|+09.018
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.558
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.657
|6
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|+22.349
|7
|Justin Starling
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.882
|8
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.739
|9
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|+28.895
|10
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|+31.009
|11
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.831
|12
|James Decotis
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+35.130
|13
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+35.577
|14
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Husqvarna FC250
|+36.510
|15
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+36.976
|16
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+38.431
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.696
|18
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 250SX-F
|+46.166
|19
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|+56.478
|20
|Kobe Heffner
|KTM 250SX-F
|8 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Chase Sexton
|75
|2
|Shane McElrath
|70
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|61
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|53
|5
|Jordon Smith
|47
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|44
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|44
|8
|Josh Hill
|41
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|36
|10
|Joey Crown
|31
450 AMA SX
Eli Tomac arrived in Georgia off the back of a fairly dominant performance in Texas.
The Kawasaki rider started on the front foot overnight in Atlanta by recording the fastest lap in qualifying and then also won his Heat race ahead of the 450 Main.
Ken Roczen was second fastest in qualifying and had won the other Heat ahead of Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton.
The 450 Main looked likely to be shaping up as a Tomac versus Roczen showdown…
Roczen scored the holeshot aheead of Davalos and Friese while a slow-starting Tomac was in seventh place sandwiched between Wilson and Brayton.
Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia then both demoted Tomac further down the field over the first couple of laps. The move by Barcia seemed to light a fire under Tomac who then upped his aggression in response.
A lap later though Tomac got caught up with Baggett in a left-hander. The Kawasaki man made a move up the inside that Baggett was not expecting, the two got tangled up and both hit the deck, Tomac rejoining the race way down in 14th place.
As the race approached the half-way mark Roczen was nine-minutes clear of second placed Davalos who in turn had two-seconds on Justin Hill. Friese was fourth, Barcia fifth and Anderson sixth. Tomac was working his way back up the field and working on taking tenth spot from Justin Brayton.
Tomac got Brayton then pushed past Stewart, Friese and Plessinger to move up to seventh place behind Cooper Webb with four-minutes remaining. Both Webb and Tomac passed Justin Hill to move up to fourth and fifth respectively.
Justin Barcia had worked hard to force his way through the field during the middle part of the race and on the run to the flag had a three-second buffer over third placed Davalos. That second place somewhat of a triumph for Barcia.
Up front though it was Ken Roczen all on his lonesome. Taking the chequered flag 13-seconds ahead of Barcia, despite backing off considerably on the last two laps and just cruising home.
Webb and Tomac fought hard over fourth place all the way to the flag but it was the Kawasaki man that won that battle to score 19-points that sees Tomac tied with Roczen at the head of the points table ahead of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round Ten at Daytona Beach next weekend.
Chad Reed scored a 15th place finish to add eight-points to his season tally which now stands at 39-points, and ranks him 17th in the standings.
The win for Roczen made it a double for Honda in Atlanta as Sexton had won the earlier 250 SX East Main.
450 Video Highlights
Supercross Post Race Press Conference
Both Classes
450 AMA SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|25 Laps
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+13.612
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+16.719
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+17.241
|5
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+19.771
|6
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+23.372
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+25.591
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+29.198
|9
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.785
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+31.036
|11
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+38.159
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+41.629
|13
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+53.213
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|24 Laps
|15
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+04.453
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+06.262
|17
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+49.294
|18
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+53.183
|19
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory
|23 Laps
|20
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.316
|21
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|13 Laps
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|10 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8 Laps
|2
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+03.138
|3
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+04.573
|4
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+05.429
|5
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|+06.453
|6
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.862
|7
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.965
|8
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+24.311
|9
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450SX-F
|+25.812
|10
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+26.982
|11
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.382
|12
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+28.305
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.756
|14
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+29.377
|15
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.143
|16
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+30.767
|17
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.913
|18
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX450
|+34.614
|19
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+36.845
|20
|Dylan Merriam
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.396
|21
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+42.292
|22
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:02.453
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R
|9 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450
|+02.027
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.586
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+07.039
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+12.278
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.986
|7
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+21.339
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+22.593
|9
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+22.912
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+25.411
|11
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450SX-F
|+36.449
|12
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM 450SX-F
|+38.312
|13
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.667
|14
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+44.243
|15
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450SX-F
|+47.356
|16
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+47.785
|17
|Tevin Tapia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8 Laps
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+01.368
|19
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+17.696
|20
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+23.633
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|9 Laps
|2
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+08.766
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+09.767
|4
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+13.910
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+16.215
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+17.981
|7
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+20.345
|8
|Chad Reed
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.682
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+28.603
|10
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+32.060
|11
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+44.229
|12
|Ronnie Stewart
|Husqvarna FC450
|+46.063
|13
|Dylan Merriam
|Honda CRF450R
|+47.892
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.462
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.951
|16
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+55.666
|17
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+56.535
|18
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|8 Laps
|19
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX450
|+01.532
|20
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|200
|2
|Ken Roczen
|200
|3
|Justin Barcia
|177
|4
|Cooper Webb
|176
|5
|Jason Anderson
|151
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|137
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|128
|8
|Justin Hill
|127
|9
|Justin Brayton
|116
|10
|Dean Wilson
|113
|11
|Blake Baggett
|108
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|108
|13
|Zach Osborne
|105
|14
|Vince Friese
|96
|15
|Martin Davalos
|83
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|58
|17
|Chad Reed
|39
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|36
|19
|Ryan Breece
|26
|20
|Justin Bogle
|24
|21
|Benny Bloss
|23
|22
|Kyle Cunningham
|23
|23
|Alex Ray
|19
|24
|Chris Blose
|18
|25
|Broc Tickle
|12
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|8
|27
|James Weeks
|7
|28
|Daniel Herrlein
|5
|29
|James Decotis
|4
|30
|Jason Clermont
|3
|31
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|32
|Ronnie Stewart
|3
|33
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|34
|Jerry Robin
|1
|35
|Joshua Cartwright
|1