The continuing restrictions surrounding travel within Australia continue to play havoc with Motorcycling Australia’s attempts to successfully formulate a plan of action in regards to the running of the Australian Superbike Championship.

A single round of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship was staged before the pandemic hit Australia and that Phillip Island opener was dominated by Wayne Maxwell who fended off determined charges from Cru Halliday.

A few weeks ago the already rescheduled Winton round was moved yet again, while the Phillip Island round set for the first weekend in October was cancelled. The next round was to be at Wakefield Park on the weekend of October 16-18 but the extended border restrictions has forced M.A. to now cancel that event and modify the schedule further.

The next round of the series is now scheduled to take place at The Bend in November, where organisers are also hoping spectators may be permitted.

The ASBK Grand Finale for 2020 will be conducted as a double-header round, rounds 3 and 4 over 4-days, at Winton Motorway Raceway, December 3-6.

ASBK has also advised that Winton Motor Raceway are planning to host 2 days of practice in late October (mid-week) aimed at Victorian based ASBK riders who have been unable to ride for a number of months and require crucial track time before the restart of the ASBK Championship. It is hoped the dates for the 2-day practice sessions will be confirmed in the coming weeks as ASBK and Winton Motor Raceway continue to review Victorian Government regulations.

ASBK round 2 at The Bend and both rounds 3 and 4 at Winton Motor Raceway (Saturday and Sunday) will be broadcast live through TV partners on SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia.

2020 ASBK Calendar

Round Track/Date ROUND 1 WSBK – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC: 27 Feb – 1 March ROUND 2 The Bend International MotoFest, SA: November 20-22 ROUND 3 & 4 Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla VIC: December 3-6

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points