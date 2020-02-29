ASBK Supersport Race Two

Images Rob Mott

Oli Bayliss had broke through for his first Supersport win on Saturday morning in what was a close run affair. Bayliss scored the win from Toparis by a nose while Nic Liminton and Tom Edwards also crossed the line within the same second to make for a close finishing quartet.

The second ten-lap bout got underway a little behind schedule at 1730 Saturday afternoon.

Oli Bayliss scored the holeshot ahead of Toparis and that pair immediately started to build a lead over Nic Liminton and Jack Hyde.

Toparis moved through to the race lead and the Aussie Supersport Champion and young Oli Bayliss swapped the lead a multiple times over the next few laps.

Behind them Max Stauffer was making a great Supersport debut, recording a new fastest lap of the race to get the better of Edwards and Passfield before then stretching away from that pair a little as he tried to bed down that P3.

Passfield and Liminton though maintained the rage and closed back up on Stauffer to make for a tight tussle over third place,.

With four laps to run Toparis was trying to eke a small gap over Bayliss but the young Queenslander was not letting the Goulburn based champ get away from him.

At the last lap board Toparis led Bayliss by a bike length. Five-seconds behind them that titanic tussle for P3 was still being waged between Passfield, Stauffer and Liminton.

Toparis held on to the chequered flag for victory from Bayliss but he had to put a 1m36.053 fastest lap of the race on the final circuit to get the better of Bayliss.

Max Stauffer the victor in that second battle for the final step on the rostrum.

ASBK Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom TOPARIS YZF-R6 16m11.819 258 2 Oli BAYLISS YZF-R6 +0.263 258 3 Max STAUFFER YZF-R6 +5.675 267 4 Jack PASSFIELD YZF-R6 +5.738 263 5 Nic LIMINTON YZF-R6 +6.056 258 6 Jack HYDE YZF-R6 +11.292 262 7 Tom EDWARDS YZF-R6 +15.614 269 8 Ted COLLINS GSXR +18.001 264 9 Rhys BELLING YZF-R6 +18.232 261 10 Broc PEARSON YZF-R6 +18.328 261 11 Dallas SKEER GSXR +19.463 266 12 Aidan HAYES YZF-R6 +19.619 265 13 Ty LYNCH YZF-R6 +22.740 260 14 Luke MITCHELL YZF-R6 +34.601 259 15 Ryan TAYLOR YZF-R6 +36.418 262 16 Chris QUINN YZF-R6 +43.139 258 17 Mitch KUHNE YZF-R6 +45.140 263 18 Darren McGRATH ZX6R +1m05.380 255 19 Andrew EDSER ZX6R +1:05.985 261 20 Stephany J-JAMES YZF-R6 +1m39.414 251 DNF Patrick LI YZF-R6 7 Laps 243 DNF Brodie MALOUF YZF-R6 10 Laps 207

ASBK Supersport Points