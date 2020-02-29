ASBK Supersport Race Two
Images Rob Mott
Oli Bayliss had broke through for his first Supersport win on Saturday morning in what was a close run affair. Bayliss scored the win from Toparis by a nose while Nic Liminton and Tom Edwards also crossed the line within the same second to make for a close finishing quartet.
The second ten-lap bout got underway a little behind schedule at 1730 Saturday afternoon.
Oli Bayliss scored the holeshot ahead of Toparis and that pair immediately started to build a lead over Nic Liminton and Jack Hyde.
Toparis moved through to the race lead and the Aussie Supersport Champion and young Oli Bayliss swapped the lead a multiple times over the next few laps.
Behind them Max Stauffer was making a great Supersport debut, recording a new fastest lap of the race to get the better of Edwards and Passfield before then stretching away from that pair a little as he tried to bed down that P3.
Passfield and Liminton though maintained the rage and closed back up on Stauffer to make for a tight tussle over third place,.
With four laps to run Toparis was trying to eke a small gap over Bayliss but the young Queenslander was not letting the Goulburn based champ get away from him.
At the last lap board Toparis led Bayliss by a bike length. Five-seconds behind them that titanic tussle for P3 was still being waged between Passfield, Stauffer and Liminton.
Toparis held on to the chequered flag for victory from Bayliss but he had to put a 1m36.053 fastest lap of the race on the final circuit to get the better of Bayliss.
Max Stauffer the victor in that second battle for the final step on the rostrum.
ASBK Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Tom TOPARIS
|YZF-R6
|16m11.819
|258
|2
|Oli BAYLISS
|YZF-R6
|+0.263
|258
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|YZF-R6
|+5.675
|267
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|YZF-R6
|+5.738
|263
|5
|Nic LIMINTON
|YZF-R6
|+6.056
|258
|6
|Jack HYDE
|YZF-R6
|+11.292
|262
|7
|Tom EDWARDS
|YZF-R6
|+15.614
|269
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|GSXR
|+18.001
|264
|9
|Rhys BELLING
|YZF-R6
|+18.232
|261
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|YZF-R6
|+18.328
|261
|11
|Dallas SKEER
|GSXR
|+19.463
|266
|12
|Aidan HAYES
|YZF-R6
|+19.619
|265
|13
|Ty LYNCH
|YZF-R6
|+22.740
|260
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|YZF-R6
|+34.601
|259
|15
|Ryan TAYLOR
|YZF-R6
|+36.418
|262
|16
|Chris QUINN
|YZF-R6
|+43.139
|258
|17
|Mitch KUHNE
|YZF-R6
|+45.140
|263
|18
|Darren McGRATH
|ZX6R
|+1m05.380
|255
|19
|Andrew EDSER
|ZX6R
|+1:05.985
|261
|20
|Stephany J-JAMES
|YZF-R6
|+1m39.414
|251
|DNF
|Patrick LI
|YZF-R6
|7 Laps
|243
|DNF
|Brodie MALOUF
|YZF-R6
|10 Laps
|207
ASBK Supersport Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|20
|46
|2
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Nic LIMINTON
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|34
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|33
|5
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|16
|15
|31
|6
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|17
|14
|31
|7
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|26
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|Suzuki
|12
|13
|25
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|24
|10
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki
|10
|10
|20
|11
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha
|11
|9
|20
|12
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|13
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|9
|8
|17
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha
|8
|7
|15
|15
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Yamaha
|7
|6
|13
|16
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|6
|5
|11
|17
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|3
|4
|7
|18
|Darren McGRATH
|Kawasaki
|4
|3
|7
|19
|Brodie MALOUF
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|20
|Andrew EDSER
|Kawasaki
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|2