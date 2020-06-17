2020 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship

Due to COVID-19 and the rescheduling of national championships, Motorcycling Australia (MA) has advised that the 2020 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship, promoted by the Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club, has been moved to November 12-15, 2020.

We believe that a number of rule changes or clarifications are currently being worked through surrounding various classes and machine eligibility. Supplementary regulations will be available when entries open on August 1, 2020.

M.A. have reminded participants that it will not be a return to sport as usual and certain State and Federal Government restrictions and measures will likely remain in force, but M.A. are confident that if all people follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene the championship will be a success.

MA Operations Manager – Martin Port

“Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club for their tireless work to reschedule this event in what is a tight national calendar of racing events which had to be rescheduled due to the COIV-19 shutdown. We know the dedication these club members have to putting on a spectacular event is second to none and we certainly encourage historic riders to get their entries in and fans to get along.”

Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club President – Alex Trnovsky

“The date may have changed, but the committee’s excitement and commitment to ensuring the events success is as resolute as ever. The club will continue to do everything it can to showcase McNamara Park Raceway and create a truly memorable celebration of historic motorcycle racing.”