Sunday wrap from Silverstone

Images Dave Yeomans

Kyle Ryde delivered an inch-perfect performance at Silverstone today for Buildbase Suzuki, claiming an emotional debut race win in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, to become the seventh different rider to achieve victory in 2020, as the team became the fifth different winning team.

British Superbike Race Two

At the start of the second race of the weekend, Ryde had been dicing for the lead with Josh Brookes. The Aussie hit the front of the field on lap two, and he held the position despite immense pressure from his rival until the closing stages.

However, Ryde was able to make a move with three laps remaining to push Brookes back into second and the Buildbase Suzuki rider then posted three rapid laps to break away from Brookes and Jason O’Halloran in third, to cross the finish line with a 1m.686s advantage.

The podium battle went down to the wire; and Brookes was able to hold off O’Halloran as the McAMS Yamaha rider was back on the podium, but his team-mate and yesterday’s race winner Tarran Mackenzie, was forced out of action with a technical problem earlier in the race.

Championship leader Glenn Irwin had fought himself into fourth place, after he broke clear of the chasing pack where an intense battle for fifth place raged.

After some incredibly close battles and the order constantly changing, Bradley Ray equaled his best result of the season with a fifth place for SYNETIQ BMW, holding off Tommy Bridewell who moved up the order in the closing stages.

British Superbike Race Three

In the third and final race of the weekend, Ryde was unstoppable and he got an electric start from pole position to lead Glenn Irwin and Brookes on the opening lap. However, O’Halloran soon dived ahead of his rival to grab third position, before snatching second place by the end of lap three.

Ryde was soon trying to make a break, and the Buildbase Suzuki rider executed it perfectly as he was able to edge an advantage over the chasing pack behind him where there was an intense battle for the podium positions.

O’Halloran was holding off Glenn Irwin, despite the McAMS Yamaha rider trying to get ahead of Ryde in the early stages of the race for the lead.

Christian Iddon meanwhile had moved into the mix for the podium fight, and by lap ten he was holding third place ahead of Mackenzie and Glenn Irwin.

At the halfway point of the race, Iddon was able to make a decisive move on O’Halloran for second, but over the final ten laps he started dropping back through the field, and on the final lap the battle for fifth was a Ducati dogfight.

Iddon had held the advantage from Brookes and Bridewell at the start of the final lap, but as they took the chequered flag, the trio had shifted with Bridewell emerging ahead of Brookes and Iddon as they crossed the finish line.

The battle for second meanwhile had intensified between the McAMS Yamaha team-mates with Mackenzie able to fend off the challenges from O’Halloran to claim second place as they celebrated their strongest weekend of the season.

Glenn Irwin finished in fourth place, but the points still give the Honda Racing rider the edge in the championship standings ahead of the next three races at Oulton Park later this month.

Josh Brookes ranks second on the championship points table but trails the Honda man by a significant 35-points.

Kyle Ryde

“It is hard to explain how I felt after winning the race; it was unexpected and that was probably fifty percent of the emotion in parc ferme. The other half is probably because I have had a couple of up and down years so it is almost like I want to thank Steve and the Buildbase Suzuki team for the faith they had put me in me this season. I am so happy to have won. I had picked the time to try to pass Josh with eight laps to go and I tried to pass him about four times, but it was risky and I didn’t want to take us both down when I had a podium on the cards. I played it safe and got through and then did three qualifying style laps to get a gap and I wasn’t sure how much I had, but I am over the moon. I just wanted to stay out of trouble in the last race and I saved the tyre, then pulled the pin at maybe lap 15 and thought if anyone came with me then let’s go! I tried my best, kept a good rhythm and then just watched my pit board. I was really nervous over the last two laps as I really wanted another win and I loved every second of that race. I think today has been unexpected but it is a great feeling, and I can’t wait for Oulton Park now. The bike has been amazing today and I want to thank everyone for their support.”

Josh Brookes

“The team did a great job overnight with the bike and it gave me that little bit that I was missing in yesterday’s race but although I led for much of the first race, I knew the guys were right behind me. I just focused on what I could do, rather than worry about their race strategies and was happy with a podium. I was disappointed to finish in sixth place in the second race, but I did the best I could but overall, it’s been a tough weekend. I’m now looking forward to Oulton Park where we know the bike will work better.”

Andrew Irwin

“When we arrived this weekend we knew we needed three finishes and we’re leaving with that. Yesterday was quite good, but I made a mistake and if I hadn’t then I think we’d have been a lot closer to the podium than we were. This morning I wrecked a tyre in the opening race to cross the line ninth and in the final race we finished again ninth; I had consistent rhythm but it wasn’t as consistent as the riders in front of me. It’s frustrating, but we have to keep our heads up, keep positive and try to turn it around, and I’m sure we’ll be back on track in no time.”

Glenn Irwin

“I’m content with this weekend, we said coming in that the Yamaha and Suzuki’s would be strong, and hats off to Kyle, a debut double-win is a fantastic achievement. Looking at our rivals we were in similar positions, we could all go fast as qualifying showed, but doing what those leading guys were doing over the 30 laps, that was difficult. After yesterday we worked really hard for today and made improvements so we could hang in there to be best of the rest and being realistic, finishing fourth was the most we could achieve safely this weekend. I’m happy to have extended the championship lead, which is all that matters to be truthfully honest. Thanks to my crew who worked so hard this weekend, the boss man Harv will be happy, he’s extended the lead without having to pay a win bonus!”

Christian Iddon

“It’s been a very tough weekend for me. The problems we had didn’t occur until the Christian Iddon & Josh Brookesfirst race yesterday which was going OK until we had a technical issue with the tyre, and I was lucky to finish. The opening race today was horrendous with another couple of technical problems including another tyre issue so going into the third and final race, I wasn’t feeling confident at all. I tried a different strategy and it was a positive step but with three laps to go, the problems reoccurred, and I got mugged by three or four people. I came here with high hopes and our results didn’t reflect that, so we learn from it and move on.”

Peter Hickman

“To say it’s been a tough, and frustrating, weekend would be an understatement and firstly my thoughts are with Alex so hopefully he’ll make a swift recovery. With regards to my weekend, we’ve made every possible change you can think of but the feeling with the bike has still been the same and the tyre change for 2020 has really hit us and the bike hard. With the amount of changes we’ve made, it’s hard to know what else we can do and all the other BMW riders seem to be in the same position. The bike itself doesn’t feel too bad but we’re just not fast enough or competitive enough so it’s a hard one to take right now. The amount of hard work from the team has been unreal so that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

British Superbike Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +26m55.209 2 Josh BROOKES Ducati +1.686 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1.760 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +3.383 5 Bradley RAY BMW +10.592 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +10.984 7 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +11.183 8 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +13.279 9 Andrew IRWIN Honda / 10 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +13.416 11 Peter HICKMAN BMW +13.848 12 Gino REA Suzuki +19.450 13 Christian IDDON Ducati +20.523 14 Joe FRANCIS BMW +21.286 15 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +25.045 16 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +25.157 17 Tom WARD Kawasaki +26.048 18 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +49.021 Not Classified DNF Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 16 Laps DNF Luke MOSSEY BMW 23 Laps DNF Bjorn ESTMENT BMW 28 Laps DNF Brian McCORMACK BMW /

British Superbike Race Three

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle RYDE Suzuki 26m52.360 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +1.549 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1.649 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +3.421 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +4.911 6 Josh BROOKES Ducati +5.329 7 Christian IDDON Ducati +5.373 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +5.481 9 Andrew IRWIN Honda +9.614 10 Luke MOSSEY BMW +10.144 11 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +10.827 12 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +12.511 13 Bradley RAY BMW +15.734 14 Gino REA Suzuki +15.898 15 Peter HICKMAN BMW +16.009 16 Joe FRANCIS BMW +16.357 17 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +24.246 18 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +28.900 19 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +28.949 20 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +33.663 21 Tom WARD Kawasaki +33.756 22 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +48.882 23 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1 Lap

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Round 9

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 157 2 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 122 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 122 4 Kyle RYDE (Suzuki) 114 5 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 113 6 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 106 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 101 8 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 83 9 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 78 10 Bradley RAY (BMW) 48 11 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 47 12 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 39 13 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 28 14 Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW) 28 15 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 25 16 Gino REA (Suzuki) 22 17 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 8 18 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 8 19 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 7 20 Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha) 2 21 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 1 22 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 1

Supersport / GP2

Rory Skinner continued his dominant form in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, taking another victory in the Feature race at Silverstone. Skinner grabbed the holeshot and was able to extend his lead away at the front, with Ben Currie running second and Brad Jones third. With Skinner enjoying a 1.6s lead, a safety car on lap five saw the group bunch back up.

With the race resuming Jones was immediately through into second but Skinner was able to immediately edge away at the front. Jamie Perrin moved up to third on lap 10, setting a new lap record in the process as he looked to close up on Jones, taking over second place on lap 12.

As Skinner controlled the race front the front, it was a four rider battle for second place with Perrin, Jones, Currie and Johnston trading places with every lap. A string of fast laps from Harry Truelove and Bradley Perie saw them enter the podium battle, coming down to the final lap fight with Jones moving from fourth to second in the final complex whilst Truelove completed the podium in third. Perrin finished fourth ahead of Australian Ben Currie who is now eighth in the championship standings.

Supersport / GP2 Race 2

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 25m00.847 2 Brad JONES Yamaha +6.760 3 Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +6.825 4 Jamie PERRIN Yamaha +6.878 5 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +7.916 6 GP2 Tom OLIVER Chassis Factory +7.986 7 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +8.306 8 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +8.371 9 GP2 Alastair SEELEY ABM Quattro +8.447 10 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki +13.013 11 GP2 Joey THOMPSON Spirit +20.694 12 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +21.612 13 Richard KERR Triumph +25.971 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +26.186 15 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +26.985 16 Keenan ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +33.108 17 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +38.838 18 GP2 Matthew WIGLEY MW6R +47.459 Not Classified DNF Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 1 Lap DNF GP2 Charlie NESBITT ABM Quattro 12 Laps DNF James ROSE Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF Korie McGREEVY Yamaha 14 Laps DNF Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha 18 Laps DNF GP2 Mason LAW Spirit 23 Laps DNF Scott SWANN Yamaha 23 Laps DNF GP2 Jorel BOERBOOM Honda 23 Laps DNF GP2 Dan JONES FTR 23 Laps DNF Ross PATTERSON Yamaha 24 Laps DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris 24 Laps

Supersport / GP2 Race 2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory SKINNER (Yamaha) 150 2 James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki) 84 3 Brad JONES (Yamaha) 77 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 73 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 59 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 54 7 Richard KERR (Triumph) 46 8 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 40 9 Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta) 33 10 Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha) 32 11 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 32 12 Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha) 29 13 Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha) 23 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 23 15 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 15 16 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 12 17 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 11 18 Ricky TARREN (Yamaha) 8 19 Keenan ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 6 20 Ben WOTTON (Triumph) 6 21 Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha) 5 22 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 5

Superstock 1000

Tim Neave secured victory in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 victory at Silverstone, beating Chrissy Rouse by 0.062s. It was Tim Neave who held the lead over the line at the opening line, but Lewis Rollo has found his way through at the start of lap two, with Tom Neave third ahead of Chrissy Rouse and Billy McConnell. Rollo and Tom Neave, were initially able to edge away, but Rouse was soon able to close back up and take the lead.

Tim Neave moved back into the lead on lap 13, pulling a small lead over the pursuing pack and setting a new lap record in the process. Despite a strong of fast laps at the end, Neave was able to fend off Rouse to take the win with Tom Neave taking third ahead of Australian Billy McConnell and Kiwi Damon Rees. The New Zealander remains in third place on the points table while McConnell ranks fifth.

Tumut’s Brayden Elliott unfortunately failed to add to his points tally with an 18th place finish on Sunday. Kiwi Shane Richardson finished the bout in 13th place.

Tim Neave – P1

“I was made up with the win. I knew we were strong and had the pace all weekend, but I made that mistake in race one. It was hard to break the pack today but I was pleased to be able to get to the front and do my thing. A big thank you to the team – this is a massive step forward for me over the last few years, so thank you to Steve and Stuart for the opportunity.”

Damon Rees – P5

“I was feeling awesome after going fastest in warm-up. The changes we made to our Carl Cox Motorsport supported Astro JJR Racing BMW S1000rr were perfect, and I knew I was in a good position going into the race.

It got off to a decent start, holding my P6 start position for majority of the race. It was feeling good, but the field was riding at an incredible pace, making it very difficult to make passes. Then, in the final laps I made a charge for 5th, I started to get into the groove, and made up almost a second on 4th in the final lap, but it was a little too late and I crossed the finish in P5. I’m really happy with my results this round, I had never ridden Silverstone before Friday and made consistent progress throughout the weekend. And the best part is, I remain 3rd in the Championship going into Round 4 at Oulton Park! I truly can’t thank the Astro JJR team enough for their tireless work this weekend. We work so well together and it proves in our results. I also want to congratulate my team-mate Shane Richardson for his awesome riding this weekend, it’s been a tough season for him so-far, but he’s finally overcome it all and got some points on the board! And of course, I can’t thank my Sponsors & Supporters enough, they are the reason I’m able to be here chasing my dreams!”

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tim NEAVE Suzuki 22m04.808 2 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +0.062 3 Tom NEAVE Honda +0.720 4 Billy McCONNELL BMW +1.445 5 Damon REES BMW +1.827 6 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +3.294 7 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW +5.820 8 Danny KENT Kawasaki +6.080 9 Dan LINFOOT BMW +6.222 10 Davey TODD Honda +7.002 11 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki +8.554 12 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki +14.610 13 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +14.979 14 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +22.035 15 Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha +22.077 16 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +22.252 17 Barry TEASDALE Kawasaki +24.526 18 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +25.689 19 Tommy PHILP BMW +31.364 20 Jenny TINMOUTH BMW +32.164 21 David ALLINGHAM Aprilia 34.493 22 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +35.571 23 Craig NEVE BMW +35.828 24 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +39.004 25 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki +39.604 26 Dani SAEZ GUTERREZ Kawasaki +42.392 27 Robert HODSON Kawasaki +54.234 28 Stephen SMITH BMW +1 Lap 29 Dave SELLARS Suzuki +1 Lap 30 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1 Lap 31 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Luke HEDGER Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 10 Laps DNF Daniel COOPER BMW 17 Laps DNF Luke JONES Aprilia 21 Laps

Superstock 1000 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 102 2 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 96 3 Damon REES (BMW) 66 4 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 58 5 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 56 6 Danny KENT (Kawasaki) 47 7 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 44 8 Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki) 35 9 Davey TODD (Honda) 33 10 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 23 11 Joe COLLIER (Suzuki) 23 12 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 22 13 Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki) 19 14 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 17 15 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 13 16 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 11 17 Richard COOPER (BMW) 9 18 Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki) 8 19 Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha) 6 20 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 5 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 3 22 Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki) 2 23 David ALLINGHAM (Aprilia) 2

Junior Supersport

Owen Jenner took victory in an epic 15-lap thriller in the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race. In a similar fashion to yesterday’s opening race, it was a race long battle between ten riders, trading places at every corner.

Coming down to the final lap, Jenner was able to claim the win by just 0.05s ahead of McManus with Crockford completing the podium in third. The top ten riders were separated by just 1.1s.

Seth Crump recorded his first DNF of the season, going out of the bout at half-race distance but the young Aussie remains in second place on the championship points table.

Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Owen JENNER Kawasaki 16m18.318 2 James McMANUS Kawasaki +0.050 3 Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha +0.146 4 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +0.325 5 Osian JONES Kawasaki +0.389 6 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +0.469 7 Ash BARNES Kawasaki +0.561 8 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +0.981 9 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1.067 10 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki +1.195 11 Kier ARMSTRONG KTM +3.546 12 Lewis JONES KTM +6.295 13 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +12.466 14 Jake HOPPER Kawasaki +12.672 15 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +12.916 16 Finn SMART Kawasaki +13.721 17 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +13.760 18 Chloe JONES Yamaha +13.808 19 Alessandro VALENTE KTM +18.704 20 Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki +18.745 21 James ROSE Kawasaki +18.854 22 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +19.060 23 Rossi BANHAM Yamaha +19.154 24 Ben TAYLOR Kawasaki +19.425 25 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +31.589 26 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +40.680 27 Samuel LAIDLOW Kawasaki +42.387 28 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +42.564 29 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +42.772 30 Luke GILBY Kawasaki +52.757 Not Classified DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Seth CRUMP Kawasaki 8 Laps

Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 131 2 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 80 3 Brody CROCKFORD (Yamaha) 60 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 60 5 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 59 6 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 55 7 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 49 8 Ash BARNES (Kawasaki) 41 9 Oscar PINSON (Kawasaki) 38 10 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 30 11 Lewis JONES #25 (KTM) 30 12 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 29 13 Kier ARMSTRONG (KTM) 28 14 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Kawasaki) 25 15 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 25 16 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 22 17 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 13 18 Jake HOPPER (Kawasaki) 12 19 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 11 20 Finn SMART (Kawasaki) 8 21 Kai DICKINSON (Kawasaki) 7 22 Harris BEECH (Yamaha) 7 23 Lewis JONES #3 (Kawasaki) 5 24 Mcauley LONGMORE (Kawasaki) 4 25 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 4

Ducati TriOptions Cup

Levi Day took victory in the second Ducati TriOptions Cup race at Silverstone. He held the early race lead, with Ed Best, Elliot Pinson and Josh Day in close contention. In a repeat of yesterday’s race, Josh Day was soon up to second and the leading duo were able to break away from the pursuing pack.

It was drama behind as Pinson and Best crashed out of the podium positions on lap 11, promoting Shoubridge to third, with Carl Stevens and Craig Neve fourth and fifth. Coming down to the final lap, Levi Day was able to take victory ahead of Josh Day, with Shoubridge taking the final rostrum position.

Levi Day – P1

“P1 today! So pleased to take my first win of the season today, after a number of 2nd places so far! Got a great start and managed to lead it from start to finish, with just under half a second to Josh Day in 2nd place at the end of the race. Really enjoyed that and one of my best rides to date! Can’t thank all the team enough for all their hard work! Nigel, Paul and Darren for working hard on the bike and on me as a rider through out the whole weekend, Katie for always killing it on my pitboard and looking after all the team with amazing food each day and taking care of Max full time while away at the race track. Mike from Boast Plumbing Supplies for all his support.”

John McGuinness – P6

“I’ve really enjoyed the weekend and having tested here earlier in the year, it put me in a good position from the word go. Free practice went well so it was a bit annoying that I got a hole in the exhaust and lost a bit of power but I knew ninth wasn’t where I should be. I made another good start in the race and felt strong throughout and as I keep saying, I’m learning all the time. I had a good dust up with Craig (Neve) and it was pleasing to get back into the top six as this is where I feel I should be. Unfortunately, the second race didn’t pan out in the same vein. I’m not going to stand here and make excuses but it honestly felt like I had a different motorbike underneath me. We didn’t make any changes and I was well up for the fight but I couldn’t run the lap times like I did on Saturday and tenth was the best I could do. I guess you could say it was a weekend of two halves but it was another pair of top ten finishes and I’m still seventh in the table so roll on Oulton.”

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Levi DAY 14m15.225 2 Josh DAY +0.428 3 David SHOUBRIDGE +6.654 4 Carl STEVENS +18.543 5 Craig NEVE +21.668 6 Alberto SOLERA +23.746 7 David JONES +24.638 8 Dijon COMPTON +25.667 9 Michael TUSTIN +25.760 10 John McGUINNESS +26.377 11 Samuel COX +27.721 12 Matthew JONES +28.155 13 Matt STEVENS +38.516 14 Hiro ARAZEKI +38.635 15 Richard SPENCER-FLEET +38.997 16 Ewan POTTER +39.592 17 Craig KENNELLY +39.798 18 Lee DEVONPORT +40.544 19 Peter HASLER +40.869 20 Tom STEVENS 43.995 21 Ben FALLA +50.046 22 Ian FLEETWOOD +51.236 23 Andre COMPTON +56.427 24 Thomas RAWSTHORNE +1 Lap 25 Mike LONG +1 Lap 26 Murray HAMBRO +1 Lap 27 Jimmy BUCHANAN +1 Lap 28 Andrew HOWE +1 Lap 29 Andy BOOTH +1 Lap 30 Matthew FLOWER +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Edmund BEST 4 Laps DNF Elliott PINSON 4 Laps DNF Mark EVANS 5 Laps DNF Sam MIDDLEMAS 8 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings