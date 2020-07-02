Ducati Panigale V2 in White Rosso

The colour range of the Ducati Panigale V2 is extended with the tasty new White Rosso livery and the new look will be available from Australian Ducati dealerships this September from $23,350 ride away.

Those that thinkg a Ducati MUST be red will still of course have that option but there are also some red accents that provide an interesting contrast on the new White Rosso model, whose white paintwork is dubbed ‘Star White Silk’ by the boys, and girls, at Borgo Panigale.

The predominance of white enhances the design of the Panigale V2, highlighting the lines and the purity of the geometrical shapes. At the same time the details in Ducati Red emphasise its sporty character. The Ducati Red colours the rims, the front air intakes and the deflectors of the upper half-fairings.

These last two red touches ideally accompany the path of the airflows inside the motorcycle, i.e. those that feed the engine and those that pass through the radiator.

This new livery is completed with an additional touch of sportiness thanks to the positioning on the lower half-fairings of the large Panigale V2 logo, inspired by the graphics of Ducati Corse motorcycles.

The Panigale V2, presented less than a year ago and capable of immediately conquering an enthusiastic public, is the super-mid of the Ducati sports bikes and represents the entry model to the Panigale family. It is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine (compliant with Euro 5 standard) and has a maximum power of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The delivery of the twin-cylinder is such that more than 70 per cent of the maximum torque is constantly available beyond 5,500 rpm, allowing to get out of the corners quickly, even the slowest ones.

The modern electronics suite is based on the 6-axis inertial platform includes cornering functionality applied to the Bosch ABS, engine braking and wheelie controls. All the controls are integrated into the three Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street) that can be modified via the 4.3” TFT colour dashboard with graphics and interface designed to make menu navigation and setting adjustments intuitive, as well as the immediate identification of the selected Riding Mode.

The chassis has fully-adjustable suspension with a Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) 43 mm in diameter and a Sachs shock absorber set up to make the bike intuitive, agile and fun; in addition, the specific calibration of the hydraulic brakes has been tuned to be more comfortable for road use in comparison to the V4 models.

The technical equipment is completed by a Sachs steering damper and by a Brembo braking system with M4.32 monobloc callipers activated by a radial brake master cylinder. The discs are 320 mm in diameter at the front with a single 245 mm disc at the rear.

The Ducati Panigale V2 in White Rosso livery will be available in Australia from September 2020 at $23,350 ride away.

Ducati Panigale V2 in White Rosso Images