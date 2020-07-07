Road Motorcycles Sales Figures

Yamaha #1

2020 Half-Year Motorcycle Sales Data Australia

Road motorcycle sales are down 2.7 per cent and Scooter sales down 12.8 per cent.

Yamaha has taken the lead in Australian Road motorcycle sales from Harley-Davidson and extended their lead over Honda.

Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 is Australia’s top selling road motorcycle and Kawasaki road sales picked up by 12.4 per cent which sees Team Green rank fourth on sales ahead of BMW.

BMW’s S 1000 RR is Australia’s biggest selling pure sports-bike by a significant margin.

Yamaha’s Tenere 700 is the most popular ‘Adventure-Touring’ motorcycle, more than doubling the amount of sales of any other motorcycle in that category.

The MT-07L is Australia’s favourite ‘Naked’ and the YZF-R3 is, according to the FCAI data classifieds as a ‘Sports-Tourer’, tops that category.

Harley’s Street 500 topped the ‘Cruiser ‘category while the Street Glide Special again topped the ‘Touring’ segment.

Honda’s NSC110 continues to top the ‘Scooter’ sales category.

Further tables below show the top tens by each individual category segment.

We do not decide which models are in which category, that is decided by the FCAI in conjunction with their industry partners as to how the data is compiled.

Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019

Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha 2624 2749 -4.5% Harley Davidson 2613 2925 -10.7% Honda 2373 2738 -13.3% Kawasaki 2262 2012 12.4% BMW 1258 1156 8.8% KTM 1053 866 21.6% Suzuki 948 1097 -13.6% Triumph 803 906 -11.4% Ducati 504 662 -23.9% Indian Motorcycle 453 323 40.2% Husqvarna 256 109 134.9% Moto Guzzi 57 65 -12.3% Aprilia 39 60 -35.0% TOTAL 15243 15668 -2.7%

Road Bikes Top Ten Overall

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki NINJA 400 636 488 30.3% Yamaha XTZ690 530 0 100% Harley Davidson XG500 433 298 45.3% Yamaha MT07L 382 525 -27.2% Honda CB125E 377 569 -33.7% Kawasaki Vulcan S 353 268 31.7% Honda CMX500 309 330 -6.4% Yamaha MT-09 306 395 -22.5% Harley Davidson FXBRS 303 383 -20.9% Yamaha YZF-R3A 302 471 -35.9%

Learner Approved Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 745 671 11.0% Kawasaki NINJA 400 636 488 30.3% KTM 300EXC 554 344 61.0% Honda NSC110 516 496 4.0% KTM 350EXCF 433 304 42.4% Harley Davidson XG500 433 298 45.3% Suzuki DR-Z400E 423 350 20.9% Honda CRF450L 423 134 215.7% Honda XR190 391 323 21.1% Yamaha MT07L 382 525 -27.2%

Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha XTZ690 530 0 100% Suzuki DR650SE 258 229 12.7% BMW R 1250 GS Adventure 193 194 -0.5% KTM 790 Adventure R 190 169 12.4% BMW R 1250 GS 161 155 3.9% Honda CB500XA 152 141 7.8% Kawasaki KLR650 135 112 20.5% Husqvarna 701END 126 66 90.9% KTM 690ENDR 115 92 25.0% Honda CRF1100 109 0 100%

Cruiser Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Cruiser January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson XG500 433 298 45.3% Kawasaki Vulcan S 353 268 31.7% Honda CMX500 309 330 -6.4% Harley Davidson FXBRS 303 383 -20.9% Yamaha XVS650/A 201 231 -13.0% Indian Motorcycle Scout 183 178 2.8% Harley Davidson LOW RIDER S 174 0 100% Harley Davidson FLSB 163 195 -16.4% Harley Davidson FXBB 161 132 22.0% Harley Davidson FLFBS 157 235 -33.2%

Nakedbike Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Naked January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha MT07L 382 525 -27.2% Honda CB125E 377 569 -33.7% Yamaha MT-09 306 395 -22.5% Yamaha MT03LA 268 292 -8.2% Honda GROM 265 298 -11.1% Kawasaki Z900RS 203 167 21.6% KTM 390 Duke 183 139 31.7% Honda CB650R 166 70 137.1% KTM 200 Duke 108 21 414.3% Kawasaki Z400 99 81 22.2%

Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha YZF-R3A 302 471 -35.9% Kawasaki NINJA 650L 207 141 46.8% Yamaha MT07TRL 65 57 14.0% BMW R 1250 RS 58 0 100% Kawasaki Ninja 1000 56 54 3.7% Kawasaki NINJA 1000 SX 55 0 100% BMW S 1000 XR 52 53 -1.9% Yamaha MT09TRA 49 99 -50.5% Suzuki GSX-R125 40 52 -23.1% Kawasaki Versys 650L 33 26 26.9%

Touring Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Touring January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson FLHXS 121 177 -31.6% Harley Davidson FLHTK 103 101 2.0% Harley Davidson FLTRXS 79 86 -8.1% BMW R1250RT 68 43 58.1% Yamaha FJR1300 56 50 12.0% Indian Motorcycle Chieftain 48 53 -9.4% Harley Davidson FLHRXS 44 69 -36.2% Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster 34 27 25.9% Harley Davidson FLHXSE 34 45 -24.4% Harley Davidson FLHTCUTG 26 65 -60.0%

Supersport Motorcycle Sales

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Super Sport January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki NINJA 400 636 488 30.3% Honda CBR650R 239 138 73.2% BMW S 1000 RR 162 75 116.0% Honda CBR500R 113 222 -49.1% Yamaha YZF-R1 62 68 -8.8% Suzuki GSX-R1000 54 62 -12.9% Yamaha YZF-R6 50 41 22.0% KTM RC390 50 81 -38.3% Suzuki GSX-R750 45 69 -34.8% Ducati Superbike 43 102 -57.8%

Scooter Sales (Brands)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Scooter YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda 815 969 -15.9% Suzuki 428 375 14.1% Vespa 337 379 -11.1% Yamaha 256 261 -1.9% Piaggio 238 375 -36.5% BMW 84 82 2.4% Aprilia 8 44 -81.8% TOTAL 2166 2485 -12.8%

Scooter Sales (Models)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Scooters January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda NSC110 516 496 4.0% Suzuki ADDRESS 372 342 8.8% Vespa GTS 300 146 188 -22.3% Yamaha GPD150A 126 69 82.6% Honda MW110 118 167 -29.3% Vespa PRIMAVERA 150 117 110 6.4% Piaggio Fly 150 110 156 -29.5% Honda WW150 98 154 -36.4% Yamaha XMAX300 64 110 -41.8% Piaggio Medley 150 54 67 -19.4%

What about the other brands….?

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Along with compiling motorcycles sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.