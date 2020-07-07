Road Motorcycles Sales Figures
Yamaha #1
2020 Half-Year Motorcycle Sales Data Australia
Road motorcycle sales are down 2.7 per cent and Scooter sales down 12.8 per cent.
Yamaha has taken the lead in Australian Road motorcycle sales from Harley-Davidson and extended their lead over Honda.
Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 is Australia’s top selling road motorcycle and Kawasaki road sales picked up by 12.4 per cent which sees Team Green rank fourth on sales ahead of BMW.
BMW’s S 1000 RR is Australia’s biggest selling pure sports-bike by a significant margin.
Yamaha’s Tenere 700 is the most popular ‘Adventure-Touring’ motorcycle, more than doubling the amount of sales of any other motorcycle in that category.
The MT-07L is Australia’s favourite ‘Naked’ and the YZF-R3 is, according to the FCAI data classifieds as a ‘Sports-Tourer’, tops that category.
Harley’s Street 500 topped the ‘Cruiser ‘category while the Street Glide Special again topped the ‘Touring’ segment.
Honda’s NSC110 continues to top the ‘Scooter’ sales category.
Further tables below show the top tens by each individual category segment.
We do not decide which models are in which category, that is decided by the FCAI in conjunction with their industry partners as to how the data is compiled.
Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Road
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|2624
|2749
|-4.5%
|Harley Davidson
|2613
|2925
|-10.7%
|Honda
|2373
|2738
|-13.3%
|Kawasaki
|2262
|2012
|12.4%
|BMW
|1258
|1156
|8.8%
|KTM
|1053
|866
|21.6%
|Suzuki
|948
|1097
|-13.6%
|Triumph
|803
|906
|-11.4%
|Ducati
|504
|662
|-23.9%
|Indian Motorcycle
|453
|323
|40.2%
|Husqvarna
|256
|109
|134.9%
|Moto Guzzi
|57
|65
|-12.3%
|Aprilia
|39
|60
|-35.0%
|TOTAL
|15243
|15668
|-2.7%
Road Bikes Top Ten Overall
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|636
|488
|30.3%
|Yamaha
|XTZ690
|530
|0
|100%
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|433
|298
|45.3%
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|382
|525
|-27.2%
|Honda
|CB125E
|377
|569
|-33.7%
|Kawasaki
|Vulcan S
|353
|268
|31.7%
|Honda
|CMX500
|309
|330
|-6.4%
|Yamaha
|MT-09
|306
|395
|-22.5%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBRS
|303
|383
|-20.9%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3A
|302
|471
|-35.9%
Learner Approved Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|745
|671
|11.0%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|636
|488
|30.3%
|KTM
|300EXC
|554
|344
|61.0%
|Honda
|NSC110
|516
|496
|4.0%
|KTM
|350EXCF
|433
|304
|42.4%
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|433
|298
|45.3%
|Suzuki
|DR-Z400E
|423
|350
|20.9%
|Honda
|CRF450L
|423
|134
|215.7%
|Honda
|XR190
|391
|323
|21.1%
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|382
|525
|-27.2%
Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|XTZ690
|530
|0
|100%
|Suzuki
|DR650SE
|258
|229
|12.7%
|BMW
|R 1250 GS Adventure
|193
|194
|-0.5%
|KTM
|790 Adventure R
|190
|169
|12.4%
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|161
|155
|3.9%
|Honda
|CB500XA
|152
|141
|7.8%
|Kawasaki
|KLR650
|135
|112
|20.5%
|Husqvarna
|701END
|126
|66
|90.9%
|KTM
|690ENDR
|115
|92
|25.0%
|Honda
|CRF1100
|109
|0
|100%
Cruiser Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Cruiser
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|433
|298
|45.3%
|Kawasaki
|Vulcan S
|353
|268
|31.7%
|Honda
|CMX500
|309
|330
|-6.4%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBRS
|303
|383
|-20.9%
|Yamaha
|XVS650/A
|201
|231
|-13.0%
|Indian Motorcycle
|Scout
|183
|178
|2.8%
|Harley Davidson
|LOW RIDER S
|174
|0
|100%
|Harley Davidson
|FLSB
|163
|195
|-16.4%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBB
|161
|132
|22.0%
|Harley Davidson
|FLFBS
|157
|235
|-33.2%
Nakedbike Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Naked
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|382
|525
|-27.2%
|Honda
|CB125E
|377
|569
|-33.7%
|Yamaha
|MT-09
|306
|395
|-22.5%
|Yamaha
|MT03LA
|268
|292
|-8.2%
|Honda
|GROM
|265
|298
|-11.1%
|Kawasaki
|Z900RS
|203
|167
|21.6%
|KTM
|390 Duke
|183
|139
|31.7%
|Honda
|CB650R
|166
|70
|137.1%
|KTM
|200 Duke
|108
|21
|414.3%
|Kawasaki
|Z400
|99
|81
|22.2%
Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3A
|302
|471
|-35.9%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 650L
|207
|141
|46.8%
|Yamaha
|MT07TRL
|65
|57
|14.0%
|BMW
|R 1250 RS
|58
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 1000
|56
|54
|3.7%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 1000 SX
|55
|0
|100%
|BMW
|S 1000 XR
|52
|53
|-1.9%
|Yamaha
|MT09TRA
|49
|99
|-50.5%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R125
|40
|52
|-23.1%
|Kawasaki
|Versys 650L
|33
|26
|26.9%
Touring Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Touring
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Harley Davidson
|FLHXS
|121
|177
|-31.6%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHTK
|103
|101
|2.0%
|Harley Davidson
|FLTRXS
|79
|86
|-8.1%
|BMW
|R1250RT
|68
|43
|58.1%
|Yamaha
|FJR1300
|56
|50
|12.0%
|Indian Motorcycle
|Chieftain
|48
|53
|-9.4%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHRXS
|44
|69
|-36.2%
|Indian Motorcycle
|Roadmaster
|34
|27
|25.9%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHXSE
|34
|45
|-24.4%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHTCUTG
|26
|65
|-60.0%
Supersport Motorcycle Sales
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Super Sport
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|636
|488
|30.3%
|Honda
|CBR650R
|239
|138
|73.2%
|BMW
|S 1000 RR
|162
|75
|116.0%
|Honda
|CBR500R
|113
|222
|-49.1%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|62
|68
|-8.8%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R1000
|54
|62
|-12.9%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|50
|41
|22.0%
|KTM
|RC390
|50
|81
|-38.3%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R750
|45
|69
|-34.8%
|Ducati
|Superbike
|43
|102
|-57.8%
Scooter Sales (Brands)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Scooter
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|815
|969
|-15.9%
|Suzuki
|428
|375
|14.1%
|Vespa
|337
|379
|-11.1%
|Yamaha
|256
|261
|-1.9%
|Piaggio
|238
|375
|-36.5%
|BMW
|84
|82
|2.4%
|Aprilia
|8
|44
|-81.8%
|TOTAL
|2166
|2485
|-12.8%
Scooter Sales (Models)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Scooters
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|NSC110
|516
|496
|4.0%
|Suzuki
|ADDRESS
|372
|342
|8.8%
|Vespa
|GTS 300
|146
|188
|-22.3%
|Yamaha
|GPD150A
|126
|69
|82.6%
|Honda
|MW110
|118
|167
|-29.3%
|Vespa
|PRIMAVERA 150
|117
|110
|6.4%
|Piaggio
|Fly 150
|110
|156
|-29.5%
|Honda
|WW150
|98
|154
|-36.4%
|Yamaha
|XMAX300
|64
|110
|-41.8%
|Piaggio
|Medley 150
|54
|67
|-19.4%
What about the other brands….?
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.
Along with compiling motorcycles sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.