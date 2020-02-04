2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Another trick special touring model has been added to Harley-Davidson’s 2020 Custom Vehicles Operation line-up with the CVO Road Glide set to arrive in April.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide CityScene
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

The Road Glide will complete the current CVO catalogue that now covers almost the full Harley-Davidson Touring line-up. CVO editions of the polymelia afflicted tripedal CVO Tri-Glide, the CVO Limited full-dresser for those that need to carry a pillion, and my favourite in the CVO Street Glide had already been announced some time ago, thus the CVO Road Glide is a late addition to the 2020 CVO portfolio.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide RHS
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Commanding a $16,745 premium over the current Road Glide Special, the CVO Road Glide will sell for $55,995 ride away in Australia. Kiwis will have to hand over $57,495 NZD.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Pair
A fang front spoiler is added to the lower bodywork

CVO models generally get the bespoke treatment direct from the factory and come armed with a suite of extras. Most of the fruit can be added to the regular models if you go crazy with the genuine accessories catalogue and have a very fat wallet, but with a CVO model the motorcycle comes with almost the whole orchard straight from Milwaukee.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Milwaukee Eight
Milwaukee Eight 117 enginer powers the CVO Road Glide

The crowning glory is perhaps the 117 cubic inch, 1923 cc, Milwaukee Eight 117 donk complete with high performance cams and Screamin Eagle Heavy Breather intake system.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide AirCleaner
Screamin Eagle Heavy Breather intake system

This boosts torque from the 163 Nm of the 114 fitted to the regular Road Glide at 3000 rpm, to 171 Nm at a higher 3750 rpm in the CVO edition.

The slightly more sporting pep is aided by a couple more degrees of lean angle achievable on the CVO models thanks to a larger 21-inch front, the largest available on any Harley Touring model. Both utilise an 18-inch rear while the ‘Knockout’ rims on the CVO model look a little old-school and replace the ‘Prodigy’ variants seen on the Road Glide Special.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Knockout Rims
CVO Road Glide rolls on a larger 21-inch front rim with the suspension tuned to match the larger rolling diameter

You can have it any colour you like as long as it is ‘Premium Sand Dune monotone with a pearl top-coat and graphics highlighted by Smoked Satin Chrome, Gloss Black and Black Onyx detail finishes at various points throughout the machine. Yep one colour option, but it’s complicated…

All the controls are from the mirror-finish chrome ‘Kahuna’ collection.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide LHS
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

A built-in wireless headset interface module provides Bluetooth connectivity to the Boom Box GTS infotaintment system. The CVO has a massively upgraded sound system with a pair of 300-watt amplifiers pumping up the volume to 600-watts with 150 per channel. A navigation system is also provided and the set-up is Apple CarPlay compatible. A single Bluetooth helmet headset is also standard with the CVO Road Glide and voice control can be used to command the infotainment system while on the move.  A 6.5-inch colour TFT touchscreen is covered with Gorilla Glass with low reflectivity.

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Action
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

 

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specifications
Pricing $55,995 Ride Away
ABS Option Standard
Reflex Defensive Rider System (Rdrs) Standard
Security System Option Standard
Cruise Control Option Standard
Premium Radio Option Standard
Engine Milwaukee-Eight 117
Bore 104 mm
Stroke 114 mm
Displacement 1,923 cc
Compression Ratio 10.2:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Exhaust Dual, with crossover
Length 2,460 mm
Seat Height, Unladen 680 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Rake (Steering Head) 26 Degrees
Trail 173 mm
Wheelbase 1,625 mm
Tyres 130/60-21 (F), 180/55-18 (R)
Fuel Capacity 22.7 l
Oil Capacity (W/Filter) 4.9 l
Dry Weight 390 kg
Wet Weight 405 kg
Engine Torque 171 Nm at 3,750 rpm
Lean Angle, Right 33.7 Degrees
Lean Angle, Left 33.9 Degrees
Fuel Economy 6.2 l/100 km
Primary Drive 34/46 
Gear Ratios (Overall) 1st 9.593
Gear Ratios (Overall) 2nd 6.65
Gear Ratios (Overall) 3rd 4.938
Gear Ratios (Overall) 4th 4
Gear Ratios (Overall) 5th 3.407
Gear Ratios (Overall) 6th 2.875
Rims Gloss Black and Contrast Smoked Satin Knockout
Brakes 4-piston fixed front and rear
