Model Years 2020

20 affected motorcycles

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The left cushion connecting plate may have been reversed when fitted. Over time, the connecting plate may break.

What are the hazards?

If the connecting plate breaks, the vehicle may drop in height suddenly, increasing the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired at their earliest opportunity.

For further information, consumers should contact their authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer directly or contact the Customer Relations Department on 1300 559 846 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 6pm) or email customer.relations@honda.com.au or via the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus