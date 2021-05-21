Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/18979
Date published – 23 May 2021
Campaign number – 3LS
Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles
Traders who sold this product – Honda Australia MPE authorised dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 June 2020 – 22 October 2020
Motorcycle Models
Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade
Model Years 2020
20 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The left cushion connecting plate may have been reversed when fitted. Over time, the connecting plate may break.
What are the hazards?
If the connecting plate breaks, the vehicle may drop in height suddenly, increasing the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired at their earliest opportunity.
For further information, consumers should contact their authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer directly or contact the Customer Relations Department on 1300 559 846 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 6pm) or email customer.relations@honda.com.au or via the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus