After a slow start to the year the rebound has been strong

MCNews.com.au recently reported the promising surge in motorcycles sales experience in Australia over the first six months of June (Motorcycle Sales Figures Report Link), with many brands having a very strong June in particular, now BMW Motorrad have confirmed that globally June was their best of that calendar month ever with 20,021 new BMW motorcycles sold in the month alone.

Dr. Markus Schramm – Head of BMW Motorrad

“After a great start to the new year, we were still up by the end of February, with an increase of almost 12 % on the previous year. Then the dynamic development of the Corona pandemic also began to have a negative impact on the demand for motorcycles. But we see clear light at the end of the tunnel again.”

Sales on the pan-European market were largely responsible for the positive development of BMW Motorrad in June 2020. A total of 13,937 BMW motorcycles were sold in Europe. 2,684 units more than in the same month of the previous year – an increase of 23.9 %. In addition to the home market of Germany with an increase of 58.2 %, the markets in France (+72.9 %), the Benelux countries (+ 52.2 %) and Portugal (+ 52.0 %) contribute significantly to the recovery in Europe.

The Asian-Ocean market was also pleasingly robust in the month of June. BMW Motorrad was able to sale 2,997 motorcycles in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia and Thailand, an increase of 17.3 %.

The new BMW Motorrad models F 900 R, F 900 XR and S 1000 XR were particularly high in the buyer’s favor in the first six months of this year flanked by the continuous bestsellers R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.

Timo Resch – Head of Sales and Marketing BMW Motorrad

“In the short term, of course, the operational focus is still on tackling the Corona crisis. The team of BMW Motorrad and our international BMW Motorrad retail partners are also doing everything they can to be able to react as best as possible to the wishes and needs of our customers in the second half of 2020 with the clear goal of successfully closing 2020 in a difficult market environment, however, with significantly reduced sales compared to our record year in 2019. Of course, our entry into the Cruiser segment with the BMW R18 will also play an important role here.”

With the best ever sales result for the month of June, BMW Motorrad concludes the first half of 2020 and enters the second half of the year with confidence.