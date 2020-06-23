Moto News Weekly Wrap

June 23, 2020

Chad Reed message to fans

Chad Reed’s farewell tour that calls to an end his professional racing career has been playing out all year but Sunday night in Salt Lake City was his final emotional goodbye… The lead image on this story is from 2015 at Oakland. Watch this without getting a leaky eye….

Eli Tomac – 450 SX Champion

The final showdown of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship saw Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac capture his first 450SX championship in Salt Lake City, Utah by securing more than enough championship points with his fifth-place finish on Sunday. Tomac earned the title in dominant fashion, with seven wins and five additional podium finishes during the 17 rounds aboard his KX450.

Tomac kicked off the finale in a familiar way by topping the charts in qualifying in the 450SX class with a fastest lap of 49.438. After tying with the competition for first place in the final qualifying session, the AMA had to go to ten-thousandths of a second to determine who was fastest, which landed Tomac his fifth pole position of the season.

Keeping the momentum rolling into 450SX Heat 2, Tomac got off to a great start in fifth and remained there for more than half of the race. As the time ran down, Tomac began to make his move on arguably the most technical track raced in Utah and passed two other riders to finish third.

As the gate dropped on the final 450SX Main Event of the 2020 season, Tomac got tangled with riders in Turn 1 but was able to avoid any kind of disaster, starting in 10th. Maintaining his cool, calm and collected demeanor, Tomac began to put in laps and gradually pick off riders, making his way to sixth by Lap 9. Tomac made one last pass a few laps later to cross the finish line in fifth, earning Kawasaki’s 11th 450SX championship as well as the 2020 Manufacturers Cup award.

The day was a victory for all as Monster Energy Supercross is the first professional sport to complete their series after being suspended due to the global pandemic. Tomac has expressed many times that the silver lining of the time off was being able to see the birth of his daughter and he is now the first rider in history to win the title as a father, making it even more special to earn on Father’s Day.

Eli Tomac

“This is just so cool, to win my first 450SX title. This championship is literally the last carrot that I was chasing, especially after coming up short for the past three years. I have worked so hard for this and can’t thank the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and entire company enough for all of their support and for helping me finally achieve this goal for myself and everyone who is a part of this program. It has been a long time coming and we set ourselves up for success starting from day one of this series and just kept fighting till the end.”

Click Here for our massive race reports from the AMA SX finale

Supercross Quotes

Zach Osborne – P1

“That was a great race for all three of us. It feels amazing to get some results here at the end of the season for my team. It was an incredible day and I’m just really proud for the whole team to be on the podium. It’s been an amazing trip in Salt Lake City.”

Jason Anderson – P2

“All-in-all, it was a good trip in Utah and ending it on a high note with all three of us on the podium was good. I enjoyed Salt Lake City, so let’s do this again and get ready to go for outdoors.”

Dean Wilson – P3

“I was a bit tight running up front but I just tried to play it cool and smart. My goal was to get on the box and that’s what I did. I’m stoked to get a third place, lead some laps and end this SX season the way I wanted to. I would have liked to have more podiums but I’m super happy from where I came from at the beginning of the season barely being able to ride my bike, to being where I need to be now. I believed I could do it and I’m stoked.”

Eli Tomac – P5 (Champion)

“This is just unbelievable, especially under all of the circumstances. I just look back at my entire lifetime of riding, the wins, the losses, and overcoming it all with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. There was a point in time we didn’t know if we would be able to get back to racing and here we are finishing business. I am so incredibly happy and proud we finally did it, it’s unbelievable.”

Broc Tickle – P6

“Today was a huge step in the right direction for me. I started the day off better in practice and improved throughout practice and qualifying. In the heat, I grabbed my first holeshot in a long time. I started sixth in the Main and managed to stay strong and steady. This was huge for me and the JGR squad. Thank you to everyone who has made the Salt Lake City racing possible and for the support in getting me back to where I belong.”

Cooper Webb – P8

“It was a rough Main Event. I kind of struggled with the track a little bit and I didn’t ride my best race but I came back to eighth, so I was able to secure second in points. I obviously wanted to keep the podium streak going but it is what it is. Overall, it was a great season and we’ll get ready for outdoors.”

450 SX Final Championship Points

Eli Tomac 384 Cooper Webb 359 Ken Roczen 354 Jason Anderson 287 Justin Barcia 272 Zach Osborne 252 Malcolm Stewart 252 Dean Wilson 239 Justin Brayton 227 Justin Hill 213 Aaron Plessinger 207 Blake Baggett 200 Martin Davalos 178 Vince Friese 155 Adam Cianciarulo 129 Chad Reed 113

250

Shane McElrath – P2

“I’m pretty disappointed that I didn’t get the championship this year, but since I’ve been on this team I’ve learned so much and grown so much as a person and a rider. I’m learning from my mistakes and looking forward to moving on to the Outdoors.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P4

“I’m pretty pumped about the way I ended this season even though I had a very difficult day. It was the most difficult day of my life. There was so much emotion today after having to win the LCQ. I’ve never had to race an LCQ in my four years of supercross and to have to come through today with the championship on the line, that was tough. I secured my championship in the Main to get back-to-back 250SX West titles. It is more than a dream come true. Thanks to my team, my wife and my trainer DV (David Vuillemin). I’m so happy!”

250 SX East Final Championship Points

Chase Sexton 218 Shane McElrath 209 Jo Shimoda 122 Garrett Marchbanks 119 Enzo Lopes 107 Jeremy Martin 105 Jalek Swoll 104 Kyle Peters 94 Pierce Brown 92 RJ Hampshire 80 Colt Nichols 74 Jace Owen 69 Chris Blose 65 John Short 64 Jordan Bailey 64

250 SX West Final Championship Points Dylan Ferrandis 200 Justin Cooper 180 Austin Forkner 176 Brandon Hartranft 158 Michael Mosiman 139 Alex Martin 124 Derek Drake 120 Mitch Oldenburg 109 Luke Clout 106 Jett Lawrence 97

Penrite Honda reflect on AMA campaign

The AMA Supercross Championship has ended and Australia’s Penrite Honda Racing proved their competitiveness against the best teams in the West and East coast of America. Team Owner Yarrive Konsky is positive the experience was well worth the effort and is grateful for the opportunity and is proud of everyone’s results.

“We were the highest placed privateer team in the West Coast Championship and we were the highest place privateer team in the West vs East shootout. We beat and challenged some factory teams and riders throughout the year and most importantly we have learnt a lot and we are grateful for the chance to compete. I also want to congratulate all of the champions. It was an amazing championship. Feld and the entire industry made us feel welcome” said Konsky.

Mitchell Oldenburg and Luke Clout finished 8th and 9th respectively in the West Coast Championship. Mitchell finished the Championship with a 10th place finish in the West vs East Shootout.

“The season has been hard fought, tearing my knee early in the season certainly set me back. To finish 8th overall with a 10th in the final race against the fastest 40 riders is okay, but I know I should be further up. The bike, team and effort were worthy of a better result. Riding injured all season affected my results,” said Oldenburg

Australia’s Luke Clout suffered a crash in qualifying at the final round which side lined him for the main event. Whilst it was not the way he wanted to finish the season, he is being positive about this years’ experience.

“We were going to do a few rounds to prepare for next year and we ended up racing the entire Championship, which was an amazing experience. To claim 9th overall in my first year was okay. My best result was a 5th, which was also okay. I would have liked to finish higher; I would have liked to achieve a podium but what I have learnt this year is priceless. It was my first full season in America, and I am racing the best guys in the world and I have gained invaluable experience. I will be better prepared for next year,” said Clout.

The team’s season isn’t finished, in fact Team Owner Yarrive Konsky believes the season will prove logistically challenging as they face racing through to December.

“Due to COVID the Australian Championships hasn’t started and I believe we will be racing through to December. I am thankful for the American Supercross Championship. All our partners in Australia benefited from the international live broadcasting and media attention we received,” said Konsky.

The team could not have achieved this creditable feat without the support of their amazing partners. Special thanks go to Australia’s Penrite Oil, Honda Australia and particularly American Honda.

“Everyone’s support made this possible but notably, without Penrite Oil we would have struggled to make it work. Penrite Oil continues to support Australian’s no matter where they are and they should be commended for their generosity to motorsport here in Australia and abroad.” concluded Konsky.

Vets MXdN – Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 Vets MXdN were to take place on the weekend of the 12th & 13th September but having considered all of the data and information available, the reluctant decision has been taken to postpone the event until 2021. The provisional date will be the 11th & 12th September 2021.

The main reasons are based around social distancing which includes the safety of all riders, officials and spectators, with so many people on site for the duration of the weekend.

Secondly, it would be impossible for the social part of the event, the evening bar and disco, to take place and this does form an important part of the event for so many people.

Thirdly, with the UK Government having made fourteen days quarantine compulsory for most of our foreign friends at the moment, it would not be a true International event if so many are unable to attend.

The organisers originally set the criteria that the whole of the UK moved into level two of the Government Guidelines for the situation which states – Covid 19 is present in the UK, but the number of cases and transmission is low. We are currently still at level four which is a long way off this being met.

You will be aware that with so many riders requesting an entry into the event creates a large logistical problem. Therefore, it has been decided that all entries (and reserves) who have been successful, will be held over for the revised date and therefore entry fees will not be refunded. However, if any rider does not wish to take up this option, they should contact the Event Manager (dithompson15@gmail.com) before 30th June when a refund (as stated in the Supplementary Regulations) will be made.

M.A. announces racing re-start

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has announced the re-start of racing for thousands of riders across the country with the release of an updated 2020 National Championship calendar.

The MA National Championship calendar includes AORC, MX Nationals, Junior and Senior Track, Junior Motocross, Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track, Trial, ATV MX, Speedway, Speedway, Senior and Junior sidecars and Supermoto.

With the opening up of State borders, MA is pleased in being able to produce such an extensive

National Championships calendar in the current climate, but is aware additional COVID restriction may be enforced which may impact the existing calendar.

“For thousands of racers across Australia, it’s time to dust off your bikes and get out there,” said MA CEO Peter Doyle. “With changing COVID-19 restrictions and border closures, it had been impossible for MA National Championships to run, but together with clubs, promoters, SportAus and the Victorian Government – Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions who are supporting Creative, Tourism, Sport and Major Events, we have been able to ensure that the 2020 MA National Championship competitions can now be held.”

Competition activity may resume in compliance with state and national guidelines and regulations. As a sporting community there will need to be an understanding that some State and Federal Government restrictions and measures may remain in place and impact the running of events – such as social distancing requirements or no or limited crowd numbers.

To ensure no further restrictions are imposed on our sport all members are encouraged to follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene.

2020 Australian Motorcycle Racing Calendar